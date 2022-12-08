Heather Mack denied bond in case stemming from mother’s 2014 slaying; judge finds ‘plenty of reason’ to consider her a danger

Bill Wiese and Debbi Curran, siblings of Sheila von Wiese-Mack, speak to reporters after a bond hearing for Heather Mack at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse on Dec. 8, 2022, in downtown Chicago. Heather Mack was convicted of helping kill her mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, and stuffing her body in a suitcase on the Indonesian tourist island of Bali in 2014. Michael Blackshire/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicago native Heather Mack has been behind bars essentially every moment since the day her mother’s bludgeoned body was discovered nearly 8 ½ years ago, stuffed in a suitcase in the Bali resort where they’d been vacationing.

And behind bars is where Mack will remain, at least for now.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly denied Mack’s release request Thursday after an emotionally charged hearing that saw relatives of her slain mother, Sheila von Wiese-Mack, plead with the judge to keep her locked up.

Bill Wiese, the victim’s brother, said Mack continues to be a danger to anyone who crosses her, saying in a statement to the court that as recently as 2019, she threatened the life of a journalist who’d told her he thought she was being untruthful in a jailhouse interview.

“Heather said, and I quote, ‘You trust me not to come after you with a big pineapple knife or a fruit bowl when I get out on parole?’ ” Wiese said.

Mack was convicted in Indonesia of helping her boyfriend with the murder and served about seven years of a 10-year sentence, only to be arrested by the FBI when she landed at O’Hare International Airport in 2021 on federal murder conspiracy charges.

Her lawyer. Michael Leonard, argued Mack is not a danger to the community or a flight risk and only wants to spend time raising her daughter, Stella, who was born while she was imprisoned overseas.

Leonard proposed that Mack live with a longtime friend of her mother’s in California and be allowed visitation with Stella, who is currently staying with a cousin in Colorado.

Kennelly disagreed, saying he found “plenty of reason to believe that when Ms. Mack has conflicts with other people, she resolves them with violence.”

“There certainly is plenty of evidence that Ms. Mack was not simply a bystander, but was involved in planning an carrying out the murder (of her mother),” Kennelly said.

The ruling means Mack will remain at Chicago’s Metropolitan Correctional Center pending trial, which is currently set for July.

During the 45-minute hearing, Wiese and his sister, Debbi Curran, described Mack as a sinister “chameleon” who manipulated and abused her mother over many years before her killing. Mack was also a serial liar and accomplished fraudster who would use her smarts and connections to wealthy people to abscond if she were released, they alleged.

Curran, said she had been like a second mother to Mack and recalled writing heartfelt letters pleading for Mack to listen to her mother, stay in school and stop acting out, but her outbursts only grew more violent.

At one point, Curran said through tears that she was afraid Mack would kill her if she was released.

“I feel like I would be the first person she would come after,” Curran said.

Mack, seated at the defense table in an orange jail jumpsuit, swiveled in her chair and appeared to wipe tears from her cheeks as Curran spoke.

In brief remarks to reporters after the hearing, the siblings decried the sensationalism and profiteering that has continued in the years since their sister’s murder, but said they had to come to court to communicate the truth about Mack.

“Facing Heather at the hearing was one of the necessary steps for justice and healing for our entire family,” Weise said in the lobby of the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse.

Mack, 27, has pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging her with conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country and obstruction of justice in the killing of her mother, whose bludgeoned body was found stuffed into a suitcase outside the St. Regis resort in August 2014, sparking months of international headlines.

Also charged with the same counts was her boyfriend at the time of the murder, Tommy Schaefer, who is still in prison in Bali.

Under federal legal standards, Mack stood little chance of winning release. The murder conspiracy counts carry up to life in prison if convicted, and in order for her to be granted bond, her lawyers would have had to convince the judge she does not pose a risk of flight or a danger to others.

Mack’s attorneys waived the right to a bond hearing shortly after her arrest. But last month, they filed a motion arguing that “apart from the long-standing conflict that Ms. Mack had with her mother prior to her mother’s death, Ms. Mack had absolutely no record of presenting any danger to anyone.”

Leonard said Thursday that Mack came back to the U.S. even though she’d been tipped off by authorities in Indonesia that she’d be facing charges here when she returned. He also said she had no means or desire to flee the country and leave Stella behind.

“She would never abscond anywhere else because of her daughter, judge,” Leonard said.

Prosecutors, however, argued in a motion this week that Mack has a history of violent and erratic behavior brought on by mental health issues. They also detailed the brutality of von Wiese-Mack’s slaying, including how Schaefer allegedly struck the victim with a heavy fruit bowl in their hotel room while Mack covered her mother’s mouth with her hand.

In a recorded phone call, with Schaefer’s cousin, Mack explained that she covered her mother’s mouth to make sure she died, “because Schaefer would have been in even bigger trouble if (von Wiese-Mack) survived,” prosecutors wrote.

“These and other admissions indicate that Mack didn’t just conspire to kill her mother, but was directly involved in her mother’s murder,” prosecutors wrote in the motion.

In arguing for detention Thursday, Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Marie Ursini said prosecutors were prepared to play a four-minute video from the hotel that allegedly depicted Mack and her boyfriend as they tried to get the bloody suitcase with her mother’s body into a cab. After the cab driver became suspicious, Mack and Schaefer fled and checked into another hotel using fake names but were quickly arrested.

Kennelly, however, said he didn’t need to see the video because there is no real dispute about what happened.

Mack was convicted in 2015 of helping Schaefer kill her mother in order to gain access to a $1.5 million trust fund set up after her father’s death. Mack was sentenced to 10 years in prison but was released early for good behavior. Schaefer, who admitted to fatally beating von Wiese-Mack, was sentenced to 18 years and remains behind bars.

The federal indictment, filed under seal in 2017, was made public at the request of prosecutors shortly before FBI agents took Mack into custody as she left the Delta Air Lines flight at O’Hare’s Terminal 5.

Federal prosecutors in Chicago had previously charged Schaefer’s cousin, Robert Bibbs, with helping in the murder plot. The FBI learned of Bibbs’ involvement after analyzing text messages found on Schaefer’s phone.

Bibbs, 32, is serving a nine-year prison sentence in Michigan for coaching the defendants on how to carry out the murder in return for a share of the anticipated multimillion-dollar estate. He is eligible for parole in 2025.

Meanwhile, a Cook County judge has been holding a lengthy custody hearing for Mack’s daughter, who is now 7. Last month, a cousin of Mack’s was given temporary custody of the girl, according to Leonard.

