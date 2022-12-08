Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces senior living center hosts free dementia experience
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People had the chance to experience the dementia disease. The Village at Northrise, a senior living center, hosted a free dementia experience in Las Cruces on Tuesday. The experience aimed at giving an insight into dementia and give people a chance to see the...
KFOX 14
Santa and Grinch to collect toy donations at Plaza Hotel's Ambar restaurant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Plaza Hotel in downtown El Paso is asking its customers to help spread the holiday spirt. Ambar restaurant, located inside the hotel, is collecting toys for the Lee & Beulah Moor Children’s Home. The non-profit organization helps El Paso children and families...
KFOX 14
Shelters at capacity after thousands of migrants cross to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Both the Rescue Mission of El Paso and the Opportunity Center are at capacity. The deputy director for the Opportunity Center told KFOX14 they were told over 1,200 migrants would be released to different shelters in the area. Also adding to the dire situation,...
KFOX 14
Kennedy, Cordova Silverstein address allegations made in race for El Paso District 1
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It is the final stretch before the seats for three El Paso City Council races are decided in a run-off election on Saturday. The race for District 1, which covers parts of the west side and upper valley, is between Analisa Cordova Silverstein and Brian Kennedy.
KFOX 14
Providence Children's Hospital patients design, receive free jewelry from Kendra Scott
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Patients and their family members at Providence Children's Hospital got a chance to design their own piece of Kendra Scott jewelry. Kids were able to craft the pieces from the metal, shapes, and the color of the stones. "It just provides an awesome experience...
KFOX 14
El Paso police remove migrants from Union Plaza parking garage
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Migrants that slept in the Union Plaza Parking Garage through the near-freezing temperatures in downtown El Paso overnight were removed Tuesday morning. El Paso police told the migrants they had to leave because they are in violation of city ordinance. Staff with the Opportunity...
KFOX 14
El Paso Catholic Diocese helps shelter migrants released
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Volunteers are needed to help with the surge of migrants being released in El Paso. The resurgence of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border was reported last week. Border Patrol facilities and shelters in El Paso are stressed beyond capacity. Border Patrol officials have...
KFOX 14
Crew begins to paint field for 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Preparations for the 89th annual Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl game began at the University of Texas at El Paso Monday. A crew began the process to paint the field for the Dec. 30 game between UCLA and Pitt. "We cover UTEP Miners in...
KFOX 14
Dumpster fire spreads to building, destroys shoe store in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A structure fire that destroyed a building Monday morning in downtown El Paso was knocked down in the afternoon. It happened at J & J Shoes Warehouse in the 300 block of S. El Paso Street near Holland's retail store. The fire started in...
KFOX 14
Police identify bicyclist who died in hit-and-run in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died after a hit-and-run in east El Paso Tuesday morning. Officials identified the man as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of George Dieter around midnight. Investigators said Brazda was riding his bicycle...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
KFOX 14
Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas — A man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago was arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show Juan Nunley Jr. — who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea — was booked Wednesday into the El Paso County Jail.
KFOX 14
Socorro man dies after rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after a rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol on Saturday. Police identified the man as 33-year-old Omar Tarango of Socorro. The crash happened around 2:16 a.m. The initial investigation revealed that Tarango was driving east on Loop 375...
KFOX 14
1 person killed in a hit-and-run crash involving bicyclist in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person was killed in a crash in east El Paso, according to the El Paso Police Department. Police said it was a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist. The crash happened just after midnight Tuesday on George Dieter Drive and Gateway West. RECCOMENDED: LCPS: Extra...
KFOX 14
17-year-old arrested again in connection to several burglaries on Doniphan Street
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 17-year-old was arrested again in connection to several burglaries in west El Paso. Officers arrested 17 -year old Jacob Perez last week when investigators tied Perez to the burglaries. Perez had his pre-trial arraignment on Thursday. Perez is accused of burglarizing several businesses...
KFOX 14
How student enrollment across El Paso looks post pandemic
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso area school districts saw a drop in enrollment during the pandemic, but that trend appears to be leveling off, at least for some districts. Two of the three largest school districts in El Paso started the academic school year with fewer students in 2022, but that wasn't the case for the Socorro Independent School District.
KFOX 14
Police identifies man who prompted SWAT situation in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who is accused of prompting a SWAT situation Friday in northeast El Paso. Officers arrested 31-year-old Karl Dean Lyons. The incident happened on the 5700 block of Sean Haggerty. Officers responded to the home on an aggravated...
KFOX 14
Santa Teresa High School switches to remote learning due to sewer blockage
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa Teresa High School will switch to remote learning Tuesday because of a blockage in the sewer lines, the Gadsden Independent School District announced Monday evening. "Unfortunately, at this time we are unable to determine when students can safely return to the building," GISD...
KFOX 14
Firefighters continue to put out hotspots after fire destroys shoe store in downtown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters continue to put out hotspots after a fire destroyed a shoe store in downtown El Paso on Monday. The fire happened at J & J Shoes Warehouse in the 300 block of S. El Paso Street near Holland's retail store. Fire officials said...
