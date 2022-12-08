Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Update in the officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
WIFR
All of Crimson Ridge to close, including the Floral Shop
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Four months after announcing the closure of it’s upper level store, Crimson Ridge posts on Facebook that the Floral Shop will be closing too. Saying “Life is a series of hello and goodbyes” the store announces that they will be saying a second round of good byes following Christmas break.
WIFR
$40K estimated in damage after Belvidere garage fire
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A Belvidere resident loses their vehicle and part of their home Tuesday after firefighters say the garage caught fire. Crews responded just after 9:30 a.m. to the 400 block of King Street to battle the blaze. One resident was assessed for injuries at the scene. First...
WIFR
How to model gratitude to kids during the holidays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We are well into the holiday season, which means kids are likely excited for gifts and treats. However, it can be easy for them to get lost in the excitement, and forget about the true meaning of the season. The Boys and Girls Club of Rockford...
WIFR
Freeport water main break could affect residents on northwest side
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents who live near Pleasant Street and Blackhawk Avenue are without water Tuesday after a water main breaks in the area. Maintenance crews are working on bringing service back after a break in the 500 block of Pleasant Street. Water has been shut off to the...
WIFR
Winnebago County sees an increase of suicides around the holidays
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - While some of us find joy in the holidays, not everyone feels that way. A slight rise in area suicide rates cast a shadow on the festivities of some families. Sometimes sad memories resurface, or the feeling of loneliness perpetuates more than usual. This can trigger...
WIFR
Head-on crash stalls traffic in rural Winnebago County
(WIFR) - 2 cars crash head-on in Winnebago County around 7:15 p.m. The accident happened at the intersection of North Main street and Gleasman Road. Law enforcement say no one was injured. Drivers are asked to avoid the area as North Main street is blocked off until further notice. This...
WIFR
Man charged with shoplifting during Rockford ‘Presents With Police’ event
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 47-year-old man was arrested Saturday after authorities claim they witnessed him shoplifting at Target. Rockford police were on site Saturday morning for the “Presents with PB & PA Unit #6″ event at Target on E. State Street. Meanwhile, Target Asset Protection says William...
WIFR
OSF St. Anthony’s Medical Center packs 30K meals for kids
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - OSF St. Anthony’s Medical Center packed nearly 30,000 meals on Tuesday to help feed hungry kids in the stateline and around the world. The meals will go to orphanages, schools, homes and feeding centers. According to Kids Around the World, one in seven kids suffers...
WIFR
Police: Two suspects wanted in Janesville dognapping
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A man and woman caught on surveillance video are wanted in a dognapping incident in Janesville, Wis. Authorities say around 3:30 p.m. Monday, a white couple asked an associate at Petland on Humes Road in Janesville, Wis. to see a brown Dachshund puppy. Officials say the...
WIFR
‘Families Helping Families’ gifts toys, clothes to students
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford early childhood center helps its students through a special holiday tradition. For more than 10 years, Summerdale Early Childhood teacher Kelli Girardin has organized Families Helping Families, with friends, community members and organizations like Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church. The program donates gift...
WIFR
90-year-old woman graduates from NIU 71 years after she started there
DeKalb, Ill. (WIFR) - The power of perserverance has never been more evident than at Sunday’s graduation ceremony at Northern Illinois University. 90-year old Joyce DeFauw walks down the aisle to receive her diploma 71 years after first enrolling in college. DeFauw started as a freshman at NIU in 1951, but dropped out to get married. Later one of DeFauw’s 17 grandchildren, herself a student at northern Illinois, convinced her grandmother to go back to school. It took three years for DeFauw to finish her education, which she did online, partly in response to the pandemic. It was the first time she had ever used a computer. DeFauw says she wants to be a true example of lifelong learning to her family, including 24 great-grandchildren.
WIFR
Boylan High School seniors named Illinois State Scholars
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A group of Boylan Catholic High School seniors is recognized state-wide for outstanding academic achievement. The Boylan students join more than 16,700 across the state selected through ACT and SAT exam scores, indicating high potential for college success. State Scholars are chosen by the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), receiving a congratulatory letter, a Certificate of Achievement and statewide recognition in the media.
WIFR
Belvidere police search for suspect in gas station robbery
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - An early morning robbery has Belvidere police reaching out to neighbors in the search for a suspect. Just after 5 a.m. Monday, police dispatched to the Mobil gas station on Pearl Street in Belvidere for a robbery report. According to authorities, a black man roughly 6′1′'...
WIFR
Life after loss, Stephenson County board member Casey Anthony’s contributions
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - It has been a week since Stephenson County saw a shift in authority, but some of its members who lost their position are still sticking around. Casey Anthony has been a huge advocate for the nurses at Walnut Acres for years. She has spoken out and been a fighting voice on their wages, but now she is forced to do it from the sidelines. This comes after being stripped of her position as chair on the Nursing Committee.
WIFR
Freshman duo from Arizona among first RVC student-athletes on scholarship
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Not only is this the first year Rock Valley College athletics moves up to Division II, it’s also the first year RVC can award scholarships. Among the players on scholarship for the Golden Eagles are freshman Blessing Nwotite and Jason Ernest, who come from the same high school in Arizona and make their presence felt in the program.
WIFR
Agreement reached in Dakota lawsuit over transgender student’s rights
DAKOTA, Ill. (WIFR) - Controversy at Dakota High School, may come to a conclusion in the court room. The family of a 14-year-old transgender student reached an undisclosed settlement agreement in a lawsuit against the district. At Tuesday’s hearing at the Stephenson County Court house, both attorneys and the judge...
