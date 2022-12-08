Is Nose Burning A Sign You Have COVID-19?

The symptoms of the COVID-19 virus vary, and it can be tricky to pin down which symptoms are signs of COVID-19 and which ones might be related to another illness, such as a cold or the flu (via Medicines Online ). Some of the most common symptoms include a cough, sinus pressure and congestion, and a loss of taste and smell. In addition, some patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 have complained of a burning feeling in their noses.

A burning sensation in the nose is not a common symptom, but it could be an indicator that you have contracted the virus. According to a 2020 study published in Auris Nasus Larynx, 4.1% of COVID-19 patients profiled indicated that they had nasal congestion, with 2.1% complaining of a runny nose. It could also mean that you have a sinus infection, as inflammation in the sinuses can present as a burning feeling in your nasal passages (via Healthline ). Sinus infections can be caused by allergies, viruses, and even fungi or bacteria growing as a result of congestion in the nasal passages.

A Burning Nose Could Be A Sign Of A Few Different Illnesses

In general, sinus infections are not common among COVID-19 patients, but there have been some cases, such as one mentioned in a 2021 study published in the Journal of Surgical Case Reports. The study recounts the case of a 52-year-old patient who was admitted with symptoms of COVID-19. His swab was positive, and he developed a sinus infection, which led to erosion in the sinus. The patients' bacterial cultures were negative, which could indicate that the infection was triggered by COVID-19.

The main culprit behind a burning nose could be, as indicated by a 2020 report published in Laryngoscope Investigative Otolaryngology, an enzyme called angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 or ACE-2. Researchers believe that this enzyme is how COVID-19 enters your cells, and high concentrations can be found in your nasal cavity. In addition, a 2020 report published in Future Oncology notes that a protein, known as TMPRSS2, plays a role in COVID's ability to enter cells. The report goes on to note that TMPRSS2 is present in the cells lining the nose.

However, burning in the nose doesn't automatically mean that you have the virus. According to Medicines Online , you could also be suffering from allergic rhinitis, sinusitis, influenza, or even a cold. All of these conditions cause inflammation in the nose and a burning sensation. However, if you're experiencing this symptom, you should check with your doctor and take a test to make sure that you're COVID-free.

