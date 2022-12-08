ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Major storm set to sweep through Chicago area, plus temperatures look to drop to end 2022 – Watching Winter Live

By Chip Brewster
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GYTMH_0jbscsSn00

CHICAGO — A snow storm out West is set to make its way to the Great Lakes while pulling moisture from the Gulf. Chicago looks to be hit by the storm, but will it be snow or rain?

Latest on Friday’s winter weather here

WGN’s Chip Brewster and WMBD’s Chief Meteorologist Christopher Yates dug into the near-term forecast and the long-term outlook on this week’s Watching Winter Live. See the full show in the video above.

For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog.

Storm laced with rain & snow rolls into area Friday

Topics included:

  • The La Niña weather pattern continues – what this means for the rest of the season
  • A review of the National Oceanic and Atmosphere Administration’s (NOAA) full season outlook
  • The state of drought across the country
  • Current storm systems and their potential paths
  • Major storms are looking likely for next week with heavy snow in the North and severe storms in the South
  • What current models show for the long-range outlook (10+ days from now)
  • Reviewing the historical probability of a white Christmas
  • Taking viewer questions about weather patterns and meteorology
Tom Skilling – What are the chances of a White Christmas in Chicago?

Watching Winter Live streams each week and always takes viewer questions. Ask yours using the form below and we’ll try include it in our next livestream!

Submit a form. Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 18

JJ
5d ago

No surprises to Chicagoland. When’s the earliest they can plant palm trees? Tell us sire really shocking news! How’s the crime rates gonna affect the hoodies in this weather?

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN TV

Rain arrives, flurries to follow

The wide ranging impact of low pressure in the Central Plains spread rain into the Chicago area Tuesday evening. This rain is expected to continue during the morning hours Wednesday, let up a little in the afternoon and then come back in with a vengeance Wednesday night. Total rainfall for this storm could well exceed an inch in most areas.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Rainy, windy day ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Wet and windy day is ahead.Rain Wednesday morning may impact your commute. Rain tapers off early as cloudy skies continue with wind gusting up to 30 miles per hour. Temperarures will be in the mid 40s with scattered showers throughout the day.  An additional round of soaking rain tonight before tapering off overnight.   Scattered snow showers develop by night into early Friday.   
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Bitter cold is coming for Chicago

CHICAGO - The last time the Chicago area had a month end up being below average in terms of temperature was way back in July. December has gotten off to a relatively mild start for the month. So far this month is just over 3 degrees above average. Colder air...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Chicago’s “heart attack” snowstorm of Dec. 15, 1987

As a kid in the late 1980s I remember going to sleep with the ground bare, but waking up to thunder and lightning and so much snow that school was canceled. When was that?. The storm occurred in the early-morning hours of Dec. 15, 1987, when the Chicago area was hit by a full-scale blizzard that dropped 8-12 inches of heavy, wet snow. The snow was accompanied by prolonged periods of thunder, lightning, and strong northeast winds gusting in excess of 60 mph, which piled the snow into huge drifts. At the height of the storm, snow fell at the rate of 2 inches an hour with near zero visibility. The storm was responsible for 26 deaths, most of them from heart attacks brought on by the strain of shoveling the heavy, wet and slushy snow. That storm has been dubbed Chicago’s “heart attack” snowstorm.
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

When frigid air is expected to move into our area

ABOVE NORMAL TEMP REGIME TO HOLD WITH LOTS OF CLOUDS AND A WINDY TUESDAY NIGHT/WED/THU STORM SYSTEM WITH RAIN NEXT WEEK—-BUT MODELS SUGGEST THE ARCTIC SPIGOT WILL OPEN SENDING FRIGID AIR INTO THE COUNTRY THE WEEK AFTER NEXT (ALSO THE WEEK LEADING UP TO THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY) December is...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

The December 11, 2000 snowstorm

I grew up in Mt. Prospect and remember going to high school in light snow and then being sent home before noon in near-blizzard conditions. It would have been between 1998 and 2002. Details?. Mark Z. Streamwood. Dear Mark. The storm was most likely the major snow that struck the...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Narrow band of heavy snow just north of Chicago

Friday’s weather system brought December’s first accumulating snowfall to Chicago’s northern suburbs. The snow fell generally along and north of the I-90 corridor with accumulations of around 2” reported across Lake and McHenry counties. Officially, 0.2” fell at O’Hare airport while much of the city observed only a trace with no accumulation. Heavier snow focused on SW Wisconsin where temps hovered around freezing and a band of moderate to heavy snow persisted longer. Richland Center, about 60 miles WNW of Madison reported 8.5” as of noon Friday. By Friday evening, accumulating snow had moved east over southern Lower Michigan, but extensive cloudiness remained across a vast area of the Midwest.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Dense fog advisory for parts of area

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dense fog advisory has now been issued until 4 a.m. Sunday for parts of the Chicago area.Southern Cook, northern and eastern Will, and Kankakee counties in Illinois, and Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties in Indiana are affected.Visibility will be down to a quarter mule or less in some spots – making for hazardous driving conditions.The low is 32 Saturday night under cloudy skies.For Sunday, it will also be cloudy with a high of 42.It will remain cloudy throughout the week to come. Showers return on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Winter weather system to move into Chicago area; Advisory issued

We’re monitoring an incoming wintry weather system expected to reach the greater Chicago area Friday. It’s looking more and more like this system may lay down accumulating snow over sections of the metro area–especially areas north of the I-88 (East-West Tollway) corridor, favoring counties lining the Illinois/Wisconsin line. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather Alert: Possible rain, slushy snow for morning commute

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Lake and McHenry County, Ill. from 3 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday. These two counties have the best chance for accumulating wet snow, perhaps as much as 2 to 4 inches of snowfall.An area of low pressure will approach the area from the west tonight. Showers increase after midnight, and will be widespread by Friday sunrise. The best chance for a snow and rain mix will be for areas to the north of Chicago in Lake and McHenry County. Some slushy accumulation is also possible in parts of Northern Cook...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Janet Jackson announces concert tour — including stop in Chicago area

TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Janet Jackson announced Monday her highly anticipated return to the stage with her ninth concert tour, “Together Again.” The 33-city tour will kick of in spring 2023, and includes a stop at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Tinley Park on May 27. The tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50th anniversary in entertainment […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy