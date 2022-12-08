Read full article on original website
Sensory bags available for first time at Texas A&M graduation ceremonies
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Graduation ceremonies can be exciting and loud, but that’s not always pleasant for people with sensory sensitivities. The Texas A&M Center on Disability and Development and St. Joseph Health Therapy have partnered to help change that. Special sensory bags will be available for the first time at Texas A&M University graduation ceremonies later this month.
Blinn enrolls 17,554 students for fall 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release has been provided by Blinn College:. The Blinn College District Board of Trustees received an enrollment report during its regular meeting Tuesday showing that Blinn enrolled 17,554 students for the fall 2022 semester, a 2.79% increase over the previous year. The College...
Former News Director at KBTX has passed away
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former KBTX News Director Andrew Pontz died on Sunday at 80 years old after a 17-year journey with Parkinson’s disease. Pontz led the KBTX newsroom from 1996-2003. He served as the news director during defining moments such as the bonfire collapse in 1999, the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon on September 11, 2001, and the John William King trial in 1999. He also oversaw KBTX’s expansion into the newsroom and studio that is still used today. Outside of his KBTX career, Pontz served as a news director at several Louisiana stations and on the Radio Television News Directors Association board.
New Goodwill retail store will open next year in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The following news release comes from Heart of Texas Goodwill:. Heart of Texas Goodwill Industries, Inc. is proud to announce the development of a new 15,000 sq. ft. retail store and donation center to be constructed on Highway 6 in College Station. The former Harley...
Lobo Store allows students to shop for loved ones
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Some Bryan students are getting the chance to do a little Christmas shopping for their loved ones while they’re at school. The Lobo Store is open at Jane Long Intermediate school to the students and this little shop area is run by the school student ambassadors.
Gingerbread house building competition returns to Aggieland
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Brazos chapter of the American Institute of Architects held its annual Gingerbread Build-Off at Century Square Sunday. The competition featured five teams of architects and engineers who were tasked with using their construction and culinary skills to build a top-notch gingerbread structure. Teams had only...
Focus at Four: Encouraging learning over the winter break
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students across the country will soon be out of school for winter break. Experts say that it’s important for your student to relax, and enjoy their time away from the classroom, but how do you help make sure your child doesn’t experience a pause or slide in learning?
Sal’s Garpez continuing to honor founder’s legacy in new location
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Family-owned authentic Mexican restaurant, Sal’s Garpez, has been in its new home for nearly two months, but the family-friendly atmosphere and signature recipes have stayed the same. The restaurant used to be located inside the Shell gas station on Harvey Road in College Station, but the new Longmire Drive location has more room to dine and cook the dishes many have eaten time and time again.
‘Tripledemic’ of viruses remain high in Brazos County
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A surge of respiratory viruses continue to sweep across the country amid a busy holiday season. Health experts call the combination of the flu, RSV and COVID-19, the “Tripledemic.”. Robert Carpenter, Director of Health and Wellbeing at the Texas A&M University School of Medicine,...
‘Ghost Walk’ planned at Camp Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - Camp Hearne is hosting their annual Ghost Walk this weekend on Dec. 17. The Camp Hearne Ghost Walk is a commemoration of the attack of German soldier Hugo Krauss on Dec. 17, 1943, during World War II. Krauss, a German prisoner-of-war at the Camp Hearne POW Camp, was murdered for disloyalty to the Nazi cause. He was killed by seven of his fellow soldiers, just days before Christmas.
Free flu vaccination clinic Tuesday night
BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - There have been almost 2,000 new cases of the flu reported in Brazos County within the first two weeks of December. This is a trend that has only worsened this fall, which is why the Brazos County Health District is encouraging people to get their flu shots. A free vaccine clinic called Shot in the Dark, is happening Tuesday evening for people 18 years and older.
Thousands pack Dave’s Hot Chicken during opening weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A restaurant that’s gotten buzz from celebrities like Drake has made its way to the Brazos Valley. The highly-anticipated Dave’s Hot Chicken opened in College Station, and at least 6,000 people packed the restaurant during the opening weekend, according to the director of operations Rick Crady.
Hot Homes: Avoiding Scams
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Instead of the usual hot home on the market, real estate expert Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about how to avoid scams when you’re renting, buying, or selling a home. “If something seems to good to be true, it usually is,” Ruffino said....
Early Christmas Gift: Community steps up to save Meals on Wheels facility
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A program considered a lifeline for senior citizens across the Brazos Valley has received an early Christmas blessing. For months a “for sale” sign outside the facility has put a damper on the work being done inside the building and on the streets of the Brazos Valley.
Watson & Sill graduating early from A&M Consolidated to start college careers early
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School announced Monday afternoon that Wesley Watson and Daniel Sill would be graduating early to jumpstart their college football careers. Daniel is headed to Texas Tech. He was a 2 1/2 year letter winner as an offensive tackle for the Tigers. He plans...
College Station toddler gets to spend Christmas at home after beating cancer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Christmas came early for one College Station 3-year-old and her family this year. Back in late 2020, Ivy Holmes was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma when she was only 18 months old. Ivy’s parents, Guy and Paige Holmes, both said they remember getting the call that changed their lives like it was yesterday.
College Station leaders look to drive long-term economic growth with land sales and leases
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Development and economic growth are some of the top priorities for the city of College Station going into the new year and new administration. Through the lease and sale of properties, the city is continuing its efforts to revitalize several areas of College Station with the hopes of attracting more businesses, jobs, and revenue.
DPS: Sole survivor of Centerville crash passes away in hospital
CENTERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a fourth person involved in a single-vehicle crash Saturday in Centerville has died. On Monday, Maryah Lopez succumbed to her injuries in the hospital and was pronounced deceased by Brazos County Justice of the Peace Terrence Nunn. A benefit account for her family has been set up at Community National Bank and Trust of Texas in Centerville.
Devin Price enters transfer portal
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M and former A&M Consolidated receiver Devin Price has entered the transfer portal. The former Tiger wrapped up his third season with the Maroon and White but saw limited playing time. Price appeared in all 12 games this season and caught 4 passes for 52 yards. The son of A&M defensive ends coach Terry Price is now one of over 20 Aggies that have entered the transfer portal so far this season.
Weekend cold front drops several inches of rain over the Brazos Valley
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a near 15-day stretch of dry weather, a weak cold front sparked noisy thunderstorms Saturday night through the very early hours of Sunday morning. At times, the rain was heavy enough to prompt the National Weather Service to issued Flood Advisories across parts of the Central and Southern Brazos Valley.
