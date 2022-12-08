BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Former KBTX News Director Andrew Pontz died on Sunday at 80 years old after a 17-year journey with Parkinson’s disease. Pontz led the KBTX newsroom from 1996-2003. He served as the news director during defining moments such as the bonfire collapse in 1999, the attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon on September 11, 2001, and the John William King trial in 1999. He also oversaw KBTX’s expansion into the newsroom and studio that is still used today. Outside of his KBTX career, Pontz served as a news director at several Louisiana stations and on the Radio Television News Directors Association board.

BRYAN, TX ・ 8 HOURS AGO