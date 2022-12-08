ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Daily

Midway Deli zoning dispute jeopardizes summer concert series

Midway Deli withdrew its rezoning request that allowed it to host live concerts following protests from neighbors. Neighbors expressed concern that there would be changes to the neighborhood after Bob Thompson, owner of Midway Deli, applied to rezone the property to continue having live music. When he discovered that the live music was no longer in the property’s zoning parameters, he canceled the lineup of musicians he had booked for the summer.
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

Local business owner found dead in Cleveland County Detention Center

An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate and Norman business owner at the Cleveland County Detention Center on Thursday. According to a statement from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, OU alumna Shannon Hanchett, 38, was discovered unconscious and not breathing in her cell around 12:45 a.m. Life-saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded.
NORMAN, OK
KOCO

Person shot in attempted robbery in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in an attempted robbery in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene in northeast Oklahoma City where a person had been shot in an attempted robbery. Officials said a person fired a gun and shot another person in the head.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KXII.com

Garvin County man arrested for running car off road

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car. According to court documents, it happened in late November near SH 76 and NCR 3035. 28-year-old Forrest Adams-Fabre is accused of using his Kia Sorento to intentionally hit an...
GARVIN COUNTY, OK
okcfox.com

Person shot in northeast Oklahoma City, police investigating

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery shooting in northeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred near Northeast 11th and Wisconsin Ave at around 2:05 p.m. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Two brothers arrested following Saturday shooting in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY — Two brothers were arrested after a shooting in Oklahoma City's Bricktown district Saturday night. Oklahoma City police said the incident occurred outside Harkins Theatres. A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old are facing charges after three people were shot. "It was a dispute between two juveniles earlier in...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

