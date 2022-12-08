Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
Oklahoma Daily
Midway Deli zoning dispute jeopardizes summer concert series
Midway Deli withdrew its rezoning request that allowed it to host live concerts following protests from neighbors. Neighbors expressed concern that there would be changes to the neighborhood after Bob Thompson, owner of Midway Deli, applied to rezone the property to continue having live music. When he discovered that the live music was no longer in the property’s zoning parameters, he canceled the lineup of musicians he had booked for the summer.
Oklahoma City man undergoes alleged unemployment fraud as OESC continues to battle the activity
More than two years after the start of the pandemic, Oklahomans are still falling victim to unemployment fraud.
Norman Bakery Owner Dies In Cleveland County Jail, Community Mourns
A community is mourning the death of a Norman bakery owner. Shannon Hanchett died Thursday inside the Cleveland County jail. News 9's Deanne Stein has more on the investigation and how the community plans to honor her.
Oklahoma Daily
Local business owner found dead in Cleveland County Detention Center
An investigation is underway following the death of an inmate and Norman business owner at the Cleveland County Detention Center on Thursday. According to a statement from the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, OU alumna Shannon Hanchett, 38, was discovered unconscious and not breathing in her cell around 12:45 a.m. Life-saving measures were taken and emergency medical services responded.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
KOCO
Person shot in attempted robbery in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — A person was shot in an attempted robbery in Oklahoma City. On Saturday, officials responded to a scene in northeast Oklahoma City where a person had been shot in an attempted robbery. Officials said a person fired a gun and shot another person in the head.
KXII.com
Garvin County man arrested for running car off road
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Garvin County man has been arrested for trying to hit a car with his car. According to court documents, it happened in late November near SH 76 and NCR 3035. 28-year-old Forrest Adams-Fabre is accused of using his Kia Sorento to intentionally hit an...
‘It hurts’: Norman father out hundreds of dollars after SNAP benefits scammed
William Hassell went to a local Walmart over the weekend; that's where the single father of eight uses his SNAP benefits.
okcfox.com
Person shot in northeast Oklahoma City, police investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a robbery shooting in northeast Oklahoma City that left one person in the hospital on Saturday afternoon. Reports say the incident occurred near Northeast 11th and Wisconsin Ave at around 2:05 p.m. Police say one person was shot and taken to the hospital.
KOCO
Two brothers arrested following Saturday shooting in Bricktown
OKLAHOMA CITY — Two brothers were arrested after a shooting in Oklahoma City's Bricktown district Saturday night. Oklahoma City police said the incident occurred outside Harkins Theatres. A 19-year-old and a 14-year-old are facing charges after three people were shot. "It was a dispute between two juveniles earlier in...
Oklahoma Daily
Bodycam footage, 911 calls show Cookie Cottage owner sought child welfare check before arrest
The Norman Police Department released body camera footage and 911 calls Tuesday related to Shannon Hanchett’s arrest 12 days before her death in the Cleveland County Detention Center. Hanchett, owner of the Cookie Cottage on Main Street, was arrested around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the 1400 block...
OK family considering legal action after ‘wrongfully’ being kicked out of venue in middle of party
A Quinceañera is supposed to be a huge celebration with Hispanic traditions, family, and lots of dancing - but for one Anadarko 15-year-old, it left her feeling embarrassed as her family says they were kicked off the event property without a full refund nor an explanation.
Docs: Dispute over land led to deadly Seminole Co. shooting
Newly uncovered court documents reveal a deadly Seminole County shootout started as a dispute over land and trespassing.
okcfox.com
Inmate found dead in cell at Cleveland County Detention Center, CCSO, OSBI investigating
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after an inmate died in the Cleveland County Detention Center. On Dec. 8 around 12:45 a.m., Cleveland County Detention Officers discovered 38-year-old inmate Shannon Hanchett unconscious and not breathing in her...
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
Confirmed EF2 tornado causes damage in Oklahoma community
An Oklahoma community is cleaning up after severe storms moved through the state early Tuesday morning.
Police: 1 Hit, Killed By Vehicle In SW OKC
One person was killed after they were hit by a vehicle Friday evening in southwest Oklahoma City, authorities said. The crash happened near Southwest 59th Street and South Western Avenue. Oklahoma City Police said the victim was transported to the hospital where they later died. The vehicle that hit the...
Warrant issued for mother of dead 2-year-old
Wichita Falls police said an arrest warrant is out for the mother of a two-year-old girl who was found dead on the kitchen floor two years ago.
KTUL
Wellston attorney arrested on drug charges after Lincoln County deputies raid her home
WELLSTON, Okla. (KOKH) — A Wellston attorney was arrested on drug charges earlier this month. Lincoln County deputies raided the home of Debra Campbell and said they found meth, marijuana, multiple digital scales, and glass smoking devices. Deputies also said they found over $4,000 in cash and four firearms....
Comments / 1