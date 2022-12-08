Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
This All-You-Can-Eat Southern Food Buffet in Ohio is a Must VisitTravel MavenAkron, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Ohio legislature passes bill opening all state land to fracking, labeling natural gas ‘green energy’
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Legislation to spur fracking in state parks and on other state-owned land, define natural gas as a “green energy,” and prohibit local pesticide bans is on its way to Gov. Mike DeWine after clearing a final legislative vote on Tuesday. The Ohio House voted...
Ohio Auditor’s report faults Ohio Department of Medicaid for failing to address double-dipping
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio could be paying between $5.3 million and $24 million each year to ineligible Medicaid beneficiaries because the Ohio Department of Medicaid hasn’t been ensuring that county caseworkers disenroll residents who are getting benefits in multiple states when they’re alerted to potential problems, according to a report released Tuesday by state Auditor Keith Faber.
Ohio State Board of Education passes toned-down resolution opposing Biden’s proposed LGBTQ protections in Title IX
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Board of Education voted Tuesday to send Ohio school districts a letter saying they oppose President Joe Biden’s proposed LGBTQ protections – although the form of the resolution that passed is less controversial than when it was first introduced. The resolution...
Gov. Mike DeWine’s administration unveils new training standards for educators to carry guns at school
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s new training standards for educators to carry concealed firearms at school include instruction in de-escalation techniques, “neutralization” of potential active shooters, and trauma and first-aid care, among other things, Gov. Mike DeWine’s office announced Monday. The standards were developed by the Ohio School...
Cleveland.com
Classless no-show by two justices at Chief Justice O’Connor’s portrait unveiling: editorial
During her 37-year tenure in Ohio judicial and political office, retiring Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor, a Republican, has been a class act. She’s consistently put conviction over party and justice over partisanship, establishing herself as a true heir to the popular 23-year Chief Justice Thomas J. Moyer, who died in office in April 2010. At the time, Moyer was the nation’s longest-serving state Supreme Court justice.
Ohio moves to add strict photo ID requirement for voters after years of debate: The Wake Up for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. In the frantic lame-duck days before year’s end, the state legislature is poised to make Ohio the eighth state to pass strict photo ID requirements in order to vote. Voters without...
Northeast Ohioans support gun control measures, poll finds: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. For more than a decade, Ohio has banned cities from passing their own gun-control ordinances. A Franklin County court this fall questioned that law. And a recent Baldwin Wallace poll commissioned by...
Ohio House speaker says it’s ‘doubtful’ constitutional amendment proposal clears House — for now
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A proposal to make it harder to amend Ohio’s constitution is unlikely to clear the Ohio House during the waning days of this year’s legislative session, according to Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp. Cupp told reporters Tuesday that it’s still possible that Republican lawmakers...
Ohio Senate approves tweaked photo ID elections bill
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Senate has approved a photo ID requirement for voters as part of a sweeping elections bill that Republicans are trying to usher into law during the final weeks of the two-year legislative session. On Tuesday, the Senate approved House Bill 458, which contains a...
General Assembly uses magical legislation to make natural gas ‘green energy’
By simply passing a bill, the Ohio General Assembly can change the source of things, declaring natural gas “green,” (“Senate bill dubs natural gas ‘green energy’,” Dec. 8) despite the fact that it is (or used to be!) derived from fossils. Just imagine the...
AP Precalculus among new courses proposed for Orange High School next year
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Advanced Placement Precalculus is one of several new course offerings planned for Orange High School’s curriculum in 2023-24. On Monday (Dec. 12), Principal Katie Phillips highlighted changes to the school’s curriculum guide, proposed for the next academic year, to the Orange Board of Education.
Why is Ohio’s approach to legalizing abortion so disorganized and slow? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Two separate groups announced Monday that they are working to get constitutional amendments passed to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio, setting up a possible vote as soon as November 2023. We’re talking about what’s taking Ohio so long, and why they aren’t working together, on Today in...
Windows shot out at restaurant: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
The owner of a Pearl Road restaurant reported finding two windows shot out with a BB gun at 8:41 a.m. Dec. 2. He said this is the second such incident in a week, and he suspects a former employee. Police were investigating at the time of the report. Domestic violence:...
Ohio man charged in threats to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A Bucyrus man is accused of sending threating messages to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who faced a deluge of threats since the 2020 presidential election. Joshua Russell, 44, is charged in federal court with making interstate threats. Russell was arrested Thursday and made his first...
Which birds are most commonly seen in Ohio?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cardinals, woodpeckers, finches and doves are among the most popular species of birds seen in Ohio, according to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Each year, Project FeederWatch collects data between Nov. 13 to April 30. In Ohio, more than 285 sites report which birds...
Man and his son fight using a knife and a vase: Hinckley Township Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Judge will allow ‘pay-to-play’ recording at former GOP House Speaker Larry Householder’s trial
COLUMBUS – A federal judge handed an early win to prosecutors Tuesday, ruling in their favor on a handful of motions over what evidence could be presented in the looming criminal trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder. U.S. District Judge Timothy Black granted several requests from prosecutors....
Natural gas legislation illustrates how Republicans have problems with the truth
What is so problematic with truth-telling for Republicans? They frankly have become the Orwellian Party this century, especially since the rise of Trump. Ohio Republicans in the statehouse have now come up with the “truth” that natural gas is green. (Senate passes bill expanding drilling on state land; dubbing gas ‘green energy’, Dec. 7) George Orwell would be proud.
Rainy, windy conditions expected: Northeast Ohio’s Wednesday weather forecast
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cloud cover will increase throughout the day on Wednesday with showers expected after midnight. While conditions could be breezy during the day, winds will pick up as the front moves through with gusts up to 29 mph. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 30s with overnight lows in the mid 30s. Thusday will see more rain and wind with highs in the mid 40s.
Raphael Warnock’s victory in Georgia a blow to strategy of dividing America’s people to hold power
To the battle cry, “The South shall rise again!” the victory of Raphael Warnock in Georgia responds, “Maybe not.”. One hopes the pastor’s election to a full term in the United States Senate hammers another nail in the coffin of the Republican Party’s “Southern strategy,” a strategy that panders to the worse angels of hatred, racism, white supremacy, and voter suppression.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0