FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 13, ’22 D9 Hoops: Boys – Cook Paces Bville Win; KC Edges Redbank; Girls – Sheeler, O-E Win Again; NoPo Victorious
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Clayton Cook scored eight of his game-high 20 points in the first quarter, as Brookville used a quick start to run past visiting Cambridge Springs, 58-28. Rewatch the game. Behind the play of Cook, who was named the Allegheny Grille of Foxburg Player of the Game...
d9and10sports.com
Dec. 12, 2022 D10 Hoops: Grove City Girls Edge Maplewood; Prep Girls Keep Rolling; Greenville Boys Top Union City
GROVE CITY, Pa. – Karis Perample’s layup with eight seconds remaining lifted Grove City to a 49-48 win over Maplewood. Perample had 10 points, while teammate Piper Como had a monster fourth quarter, scoring 15 of her game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter. Delaney Callahan added eight points for GC.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Cambridge Springs at Brookville Boys Basketball
BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Cambridge Springs takes on Brookville in a District 9/District 10 boys’ crossover basketball game. Action, live from Brookville High School, can be viewed above or below or on any of the YDL Sports Network Social media channels as well as the Mega Rock Facebook page.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Cambridge Springs at Brookville Boys’ Basketball Tuesday, Dec. 13
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Cambridge Springs at Brookville boys’ basketball D9/10 crossover matchup on Tuesday. Tip-off will be approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of the junior varsity contest, with airtime approximately 10 minutes before tip. The broadcast is being done in conjunction with Mega Rock in Brookville and will air on their Facebook page as wel.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Brockway at Forest Area Girls Basketball
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as Brockway travels to East Forest High School to take on Forest Area in girls’ basketball action. Chris Rossetti and Andy Close will have the call of the action from Bear Country. The game can be watched above or below or on any...
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Brockway at Forest Area Girls Monday, Dec. 12
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Brockway at Forest Area girls’ basketball game on Monday, Dec. 12, from East Forest High School. Airtime will be 5:50 p.m. for the 6 p.m. tip-off. Chris Rossetti and Andy Close will have the call of the...
