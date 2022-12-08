WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Cambridge Springs at Brookville boys’ basketball D9/10 crossover matchup on Tuesday. Tip-off will be approximately 15 minutes after the conclusion of the junior varsity contest, with airtime approximately 10 minutes before tip. The broadcast is being done in conjunction with Mega Rock in Brookville and will air on their Facebook page as wel.

BROOKVILLE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO