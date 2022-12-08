ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Best white wines in Paso Robles for the holidays in 2022

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKbsp_0jbsareU00

– With the holiday season upon us, we invited our local wineries to help us with their best wines. We were impressed with their submissions. When you celebrate this season and plan your holiday parties, Christmas dinner, and New Year’s Eve celebration, consider pouring some tasty local wines.

White wines are wonderful options for holiday evenings, meals, and even gifts. Luckily there is no shortage of fantastic white wines in Paso Robles. We received so many delicious white wines that we created a separate list of recommended sparkling wines and rosé wines. Here are the local white wines we recommend to you.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QsPPR_0jbsareU00

This stainless chardonnay is a crisp, clean expression of the popular Burgundian grape, revolving around luscious flavors of apple and pear.

This beautiful chardonnay displays aromas of fresh honeysuckle, stone fruit, and a spritz of citrus. On the pallet, tropical notes are integrated with fresh lemon and a hint of creamy vanilla. The wine finishes with a beautiful weight that lingers.

Comforting with notes of warm honey, macadamia nut, and fresh-cut straw, this wine greets the palate with orange, dried apricot and candied ginger taking center stage with whispers of Asian pear.

The uniqueness of fermenting this wine in Acacia wood barrels brings elegant white peach, nectarine, and citrusy nuances alongside the nicely-balanced structure. This white is luscious and mouthwatering. It earned a double gold medal at the 2022 Sunset International Wine Competition and 95 points at the 2022 California State Fair Wine Competition.

This limited-release wine has the weight and presence of a great chardonnay but has the added depth of much more fruit. This gives it the ability to suit a variety of occasions and food pairings.

This wine is a delicious Rhone-style blend of viognier, marsanne, grenache blanc, and roussanne. It offers a bouquet of white nectarine, lemon pith, and fresh yellow pear leading to a full mouthfeel, citrus flavors, a hint of reductive minerality, and balanced acidity. This wine was awarded 94 points by the Wine Enthusiast.

Ripe melon, honeysuckle, and gardenia aromas greet the nose. The palate is clean and focused with wet cement minerality framing the yellow melon flavors.

This wine features aromas of white peach, stone fruit, and white flowers. The entry is clean and crisp, with flavors of melon, Meyer lemon, and a hint of pear. A textured mid-palate is rich and weighty, layered with finishing flavors of honey and cream.

A delicate yet abundant nose hints of flinty stone, lemon grass oil, and ripe golden apple. The palate presents rich layers of pressed pear, melon, and honeyed tea with wet rock. It has a refreshing acidity.

A wonderful Rhone-style white wine blend with grenache blanc, roussanne, picpoul blanc, and viognier grapes grown in the Paso Robles area. Starting with beautiful fruit-forward aromas of peach and pear, this medium-bodied wine follows with delightful flavors of honeysuckle, apricot, and citrus.

This white blend is dry and crisp with racy acidity. It has floral and citrus notes on the nose. On the palate, riesling shows through, with peach and pronounced minerality. The acid provides a long finish to this wine. Only 46 cases of this co-fermented blend of grenache blanc, vermentino, and riesling, were produced.

With tropical pineapple aromas, citrus and grapefruit with bright acidity, this wine pairs well with green vegetables, seafood and white meats. It’s light and refreshing and a great value.

This popular delightful has a floral and fruity nose full of orange and jasmine blossoms. The palate has pleasant minerality with perfect acidity. It hits the tongue with plush marshmallows, vanilla, and orange creamsicle, and a hint of French oak.

This lively grenache blanc is full of lemon zest and bright citrus. It is bigger in body than previous vintages. It sings with crisp acidity. It earned a gold medal at 2022 Central Coast Wine Competition. It was one of the best whites we tasted. Highly recommended.

A refreshing light wine that’s crisp, fresh, and vibrant. Its starts off with fresh-cut flower notes of clover and daisies. The palate delivers flavors of Meyer lemon, ripe peaches, and grapefruit. This is an impressively complex wine for an easy-drinking white. A pleasant contrast of fruity apricot and peach is persistent through the finish. It was one of our favorites.

A Rhone-style white exhibiting aromas of Bartlett pear, green apple, dried apricot, and lemon zest. Balanced acidity on the palate is paired with lemon-lime and a touch of minerality followed by a crisp finish. It was awarded a double gold medal at the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

Partially aged in neutral oak barrels and stainless steel tanks producing a light-bodied, crisp, bright wine. This cooler climate chardonnay expresses citrus notes, acidity, and minerality with Meyer lemon and citrus blossom zest. It’s a great value.

A golden straw-colored wine with aromas of peach, pear, honeysuckle, and lemon-lime. It’s a medium-bodied wine with flavors of honeydew melon and lemon, hints of salinity, and a quenching finish. It’s a wonderful presentation of this delicious variety.

Publisher’s note: For the ninth year in a row we thought it would be a great idea to recommend local wines for the holidays. Once again, we received an amazing amount of participation from our local wineries. Over the last few weeks, we received more than 100 entries. After tasting them, there were many solid, well-made wines to recommend. We have created several lists of top local wines into categories. The recommended wines above are in alphabetical order.

Paso Robles Daily News

New escape room opens in Santa Margarita

Cal Poly students helped design new interactive experience. – Getting in is easy – but do you have what it takes to escape? Such is the challenge posed by Escape! at Margarita Adventures, the Central Coast’s newest escape room experience, which is officially launching this week after a soft opening period. An escape room is a “locked” space in which guests work together to solve interactive puzzles within a specific time frame in order to “escape.”
SANTA MARGARITA, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

New clothing shop opens at La Plaza in Atascadero

Kelsey Miller, a Cal Poly grad originally from the East Bay, said this store is the product of a “lifelong shopping addiction… From early childhood, I had to have the newest styles, pieces no one else had, and lots of them. Not much has changed to this day. I wanted to create a shop that would have unique items, remove the stigma attached to secondhand clothing, and more importantly be affordable and environmentally friendly.”
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Sewage spill reported at California Men’s Colony

Equipment reportedly malfunctioned due to heavy rains. – On Sunday, a large, unknown volume of primary treated sewage was released into Chorro Creek in San Luis Obispo near the California Men’s Colony, due to equipment malfunction as a result of the heavy rain. Sewage overflowed from the sewer treatment plant and entered Chorro Creek.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Looking back to 1950: $319,000 phone project for Paso as long-distance calls rise

Posted: 7:50 am, December 7, 2022 by Reporter Jackie Iddings. A large increase in the number of long-distance calls from Paso Robles is being paced by major construction projects costing $319,000 to augment telephone facilities here. J. E. Gooding, Pacific Telephone manager, announced today. He said that local service of good quality is now being rendered, and work underway will provide additional facilities for handling the increase in calls to out-of-town points.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Symphony of the Vines to present ‘Brilliant Brass’ at two locations

Brass ensemble to perform holiday favorites at Dec. 16 fundraiser, and as part of ‘Off the Vines’ series Dec. 18. – As part of its effort to give back to the communities in which it resides, Symphony of the Vines is performing the first of its two December “Brilliant Brass” holiday concerts on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. at Mission San Miguel. The concert is a fundraiser for the Mission’s ongoing restoration and maintenance of its sanctuary and grounds. An encore performance of the Brilliant Brass program will be played on Sunday evening, Dec. 18 at 5:30 p.m. in the Barrel Room at Cass Winery.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Donald Benson, 78

– He was born in Minnesota where he loved the farm life. Later the family moved to American Fork, Utah. At a towering 6’5”, he played Center on the Varsity basketball team. He and his twin brother, Dick, were State Champions in Team Policy Debate. After high school,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Nov. 30 – Dec. 6

Michael Barrios, age 69, a resident of the Central Coast, passed away on Nov. 30. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Tommy Woods Jr., age 80, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Dec. 5. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Alvin Lewis Varner Jr.,...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Marian Gill, 88

– Marian Evelyn Gill, 88, returned to her heavenly home on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. She was born on Feb. 22, 1934, in Danville, Kentucky to the late Samuel Houston Wright and the late Phyllis Elizabeth Griffin Wright. Marian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and is survived...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Tin City Forklift Parade returns Dec. 15

Event will include parade, photos with Santa, holiday shopping opportunities. – The community is invited out for an evening of holiday cheer at the annual Tin City Lights Forklift Parade on Thursday, Dec. 15. The evening kicks off at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at 6:30. Santa will be...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

75 tons of snow coming to North County for Winter Wonderland

– Over 75 tons of snow is on its way to Atascadero. Winter Wonderland is back for another exciting snow-driven event in Downtown Atascadero on Friday, Dec. 9 from 5-9 p.m. Atascadero’s Sunken Gardens and the entire downtown will be transformed into a “magical snowy paradise.” Attendees will experience snow piles as well as a massive snow slide built by the Kiwanis Club of Atascadero, Cuesta Springs Ice Company, and Premier Ag. This year’s snow-themed events also include Joe’s Little Train operated by the Elks Club of Atascadero, a variety of obstacle courses, gladiator joust, bounce houses, and bungee jump from Bubble Fun 101, a special visit by the California Mid-State Fair Queen’s court, face painting, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus.
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Friends of the Library conducting annual holiday book sale

Shoppers can find books, jewelry, holiday décor, stocking stuffers, and other gifts. – The Friends of the Paso Robles Library are conducting their annual Holiday Extravaganza and Book Sale at the Paso Robles City Library conference room. It’s free to attend. Besides hundreds of books, they’re offering jewelry, holiday décor, stocking stuffers, and other gifts.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local hospitals to pay out millions for alleged false Medicaid claims

Twin Cities and Sierra Vista will pay $6.75 million to the federal government, $750,000 to the State of California. – Dignity Health, a not-for-profit health system that owns and operates three hospitals and one clinic in Santa Barbara County and San Luis Obispo County, California, and Twin Cities Community Hospital and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center, two acute healthcare facility subsidiaries of Tenet Healthcare Corporation operating in San Luis Obispo County, has agreed to pay a total of $22.5 million pursuant to two separate settlements to resolve allegations that they violated the federal False Claims Act and the California False Claims Act by causing the submission of false claims to Medi-Cal related to Medicaid Adult Expansion under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

More than $170-million allocated to new Highway 46 East widening project

Project will convert roughly four miles of the two-lane conventional highway into a 4-lane expressway. – The California Transportation Commission approved Caltrans’ allocation request for $171 million to reconfigure the Highway 46 East/State Route 41 “Wye” Interchange from west of Davis Road to west of Antelope Road in San Luis Obispo County. The project will convert roughly four miles of the two-lane conventional highway into a 4-lane expressway.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
