The Independent
‘She’s been trashing the show for years’: Andy Cohen explains surprise at Bethenny Frankel podcast
Andy Cohen has explained why he was so shocked at Bethenny Frankel’s new Real Housewives rewatch podcast, ReWives.Frankel previously starred in The Real Housewives of New York City, but left the show for the second time back in 2019.Cohen is the executive producer of the show and previously said he was “shocked” that Frankel had started ReWives in an interview with PageSix.Following the news, Cohen discussed his reaction while presenting his Sirius XM talk show Radio Andy, with co-host John Hill on Wednesday (16 November).Asked why he was surprised he said: “I was surprised at that because she’s been...
Andy Cohen speaks out for the first time after Ramona Singer’s ‘RHONY’ exit
Andy Cohen called out the hypocrisy of some Bravo fans after Ramona Singer announced she was leaving the “Real Housewives of New York” after 13 seasons on the show. The Bravo boss finally addressed Singer’s exit on his Sirius XM radio show, “Radio Andy,” Wednesday, saying that “people saw that coming.” “It’s interesting, [it’s] one of those hilarious things of the internet, which is, every time it was mentioned, it was ‘Please, no Ramona.’ You go on Twitter, ‘Get rid of Ramona!'” Cohen joked. “But the second Ramona announces she’s leaving, ‘Nooo, Ramona’s a legend!’ Like, it’s so funny. It’s so funny.” Cohen,...
Page Six
Radio host dubs Teresa Giudice ‘rudest person ever’ after interview
If you’re not about the namaste, get the hell out of her way. Boston radio personality Billy Costa slammed Teresa Giudice as an “idiot,” “nothing,” and a “monster” after she allegedly “attacked” him in a live interview on Monday. “She was easily, hands down, the rudest person I’ve ever interviewed,” the radio host, 69, said on his “Billy & Lisa in the Morning” show after the interview ended. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star, 50, appeared on the program to promote an event she’s co-hosting in Lynn, Mass. However, the interview took a turn once Costa asked the Bravo star about writing her...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Monique Samuels Reportedly Quits OWN Reality Series Amid Marital Separation and Complaints of Editing
Chris and Monique Samuels appeared on 'RHOP' for four seasons before their acrimonious exit. They then appeared on the OWN reality series, 'Love & marriage: D.C.'
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance’s Jamal dismisses ‘gay’ rumors with a post on ‘toxic masculinity’
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After fans have been thirsting over cast member Kim Menzies’ son Jamal lately but the hunk recently cleared up the ‘gay’ rumors about him. Kim is a 52-year-old San Diego native who was seen romancing Usman Umar, aka Sojaboy, in Happily Ever After season 7. Fans watched the pair’s unusual story unfold this season as Usman and Kim got engaged.
Looks Like Two 90 Day Fiancé Besties Are No Longer Friends
Two 90 Day Fiancé stars who fans loved together are no longer friends.
Cheating Rumors Erupt in Real Housewives of Potomac's Explosive Mid-Season Trailer
Watch: Gizelle Bryant "Happy" Ashley Darby Called Out Vicki Gunvalson at BravoCon 2022. Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP. E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating rumors aimed at several of the ladies.
The Hollywood Gossip
Veronica Rodriguez and Jamal Menzies Are Either Dating or Trolling Us
Just last week, fan theories that Jamal Menzies and Veronica Rodriguez are dating seemed like the stuff of tinfoil hats. Reliable bloggers cast doubts upon the rumored pairing. It sounded like wild speculation — or even wishful thinking. But we know that Veronica has a new man. And she...
’90 Day Fiance’ Star Tim Malcolm Reacts to ‘Single Life’ Tell-All Pants Backlash: ‘I Agree’
90 Day Fiancé star Tim Malcolm reacted to the major backlash he’s received from fans for his “pink” pants on the 90 Day: The Single Life season 3 tell-all. “Y’all don’t know this logistical s—t about TV, that y’all don’t really get to hear or see. It’s not as simple as like, why would he wear that?” the North Carolina native, 42, told fans via an Instagram Live session while watching the tell-all on Monday, November 28.
Page Six
Kathy Hilton reunites with ‘RHOBH’ cast at People’s Choice, makes fun of Lisa Rinna feud
Kathy Hilton and the rest of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast put on a united front during the People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday Night. While playing a round of Celebrity Family Feud alongside host Kenan Thompson, the Bravolebrities were all smiles despite the ongoing feud between Hilton and sister Kyle Richards, as well as with Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne. In fact, Hilton — who kept her half-sister at an arm’s length — even made a nod at the now-infamous tequila-gate. When Thompson asked the ladies “something you shouldn’t do at a party,” the reality star quipped back,...
Meghan Markle Admits She Loved ‘Real Housewives’ But Stopped Watching Because Her Life Had Its ‘Own Drama’
Even Meghan Markle watches The Real Housewives! The Duchess of Sussex, 41, spoke to Bravo boss Andy Cohen, 54, on the latest episode of her Archetypes podcast and told him that she used to be a huge fan of the reality franchise. “I was so eager to be on your show [Watch What Happens Live] because I was such a Housewives fan at the time and I just couldn’t get booked Andy,” the former Suits star said. “So thanks for being here with me.”
How Flip Or Flop Ended After 10 Seasons With A Disappointing Finale For Christina Hall And Tarek El Moussa
Flip Or Flop: The Final Flip was the series finale of the iconic HGTV series, but didn't feel as big as it should've.
Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Give Update On Relationship With 'Mentor' Lisa Vanderpump
Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval take the term "business partners" to a whole new level. Through thick and thin, the bond between the Vanderpump Rules costars and best friends has never wavered. In fact, the reality stars' bond continue to grow as they expand their restaurant empire together with the help of Lisa Vanderpump. Schwartz and Sandoval spoke exclusively with OK! at BravoCon 2022 about opening their new cocktail lounge and restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy's, the struggles of business after a global pandemic and the current status of their working relationship with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and...
Teddi Mellencamp on Lisa Vanderpump: 'We made peace'
Teddi Mellencamp discussed where she stands with her former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" co-star Lisa Vanderpump following their feud.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Tania and Syngin Get Divorced on Camera (Exclusive)
It's a 90 Day Fiancé first. In this exclusive clip from part three of 90 Day: The Single Life's tell-all special airing Monday on TLC, Syngin and Tania finally sign their divorce papers, and it's in front of their fellow 90 Day Fiancé castmates. Syngin and Tania decided...
Bethenny Frankel Claps Back At Her Former RHONY Co-Stars For Bashing Her New Podcast
Bethenny Frankel is clapping back at her haters for trashing her newest podcast. The former Real Housewives of New York star left the show in 2019 after many years as one of the show’s main attractions. She hasn’t been shy about telling her fans how she feels about the Housewives show as a whole… and […] The post Bethenny Frankel Claps Back At Her Former RHONY Co-Stars For Bashing Her New Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
Andy Cohen Reveals It’s ‘Unlikely’ We’ll See Bethenny Frankel On ‘RHONY’ Legacy (Exclusive)
Bethenny Frankel fans shouldn’t expect the Real Housewives of New York City legend to appear on the highly anticipated RHONY Legacy show that’s in the works. “I think you’re pretty unlikely [to see her],” Andy Cohen, 54, told HollywoodLife‘s Ali Stagnitta EXCLUSIVELY while promoting his FRESCA™ Mixed partnership, which is FRESCA’s new line of premium, pre-mixed cocktails. Bethenny, 52, starred on the show during its premiere season in 2008 and became a fan-favorite during her three-season run. She then left for her very own spinoff, Bethenny Ever After, which aired between 2010 and 2012. She rejoined RHONY for Season 7 and left the hit Bravo series once again after Season 11 in 2019.
RadarOnline
'RHOBH' Season 13 Set To Begin Filming End Of January, Kathy Hilton Being 'Wishy-Washy' With Cast About Return
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be back for Season 13 in the New Year! Sources confirmed to RadarOnline.com that filming is set to begin at the end of January; however, cast members have yet to receive contracts. Well-placed insiders tell RadarOnline.com that cast members, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Garcelle Beauvais, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke, are expecting their contracts from Bravo in the next few weeks and no later than the beginning of January.One source dished that the cast feels Kathy Hilton is "being wishy-washy" about her return, making it hard to read whether she'll...
wonderwall.com
'Real Housewives' affair scandals
The "Real Housewives" franchises have served up their fair share of drama over the years, but nothing helps the ratings soar like a cheating scandal. Bravo viewers have seen lengthy marriages come to an end before their eyes. The most recent example? Lisa Hochstein and Lenny Hochstein's union. The Miami-based reality stars seemed to have the perfect marriage, but that came crashing down in May 2022 when Lenny publicly announced their split — the same month the plastic surgeon was accused of cheating on his wife of 12 years with Katharina Mazepa, a model 30 years his junior. Lenny insisted to Page Six that he didn't start seeing Katharina "until after the decision was made to get divorced" but Lisa maintained she was "blindsided" by Lenny. "Unfortunately, this is a case of a man lying to two women at the same time," she told Page Six. She and Lenny struggled before all this too: Lisa admitted in 2021 that they nearly split after he had an emotional affair before their two children were born.
Bethenny Frankel Says She and Fiancé Paul Bernon Have No Plans to Wed Yet: 'I Don't Want to Plan'
Real Housewives of New York City alum Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon met on a dating app in 2018, and got engaged in March 2021 Bethenny Frankel isn't walking down the aisle anytime soon. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has been engaged to fiancé Paul Bernon for quite some time now. But Frankel, 52, revealed she's not looking to rush a wedding — and she still doesn't have a wedding date in sight. "I don't know when we'll get married," she told Andy Cohen on Watch...
