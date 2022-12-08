Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
Suspect charged with murdering Aiken County missing mom
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The family of a missing mom from Aiken County may start to get some closure. In court on Monday, they learned the state was moving forward on murder and arson charges in connection with her case, in addition to kidnapping. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday the murder charge had been filed.
WRDW-TV
Charges paint picture of suspects, slain man’s last moments
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Arrest warrants are revealing details about a pair of suspect in the case of a man found slain at Strom Thurmond Lake. Thomas Arthur Berry, 24, of Grovetown, was kidnapped in Augusta before his body was found Aug. 31 in a Dodge Challenger on the South Carolina side of the lake, according to authorities.
WRDW-TV
New details emerge in deadly Aiken drive-by shooting
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re learning more about a drive-by shooting in Aiken that killed a 43-year-old man. The shooting was reported just before 9 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Redd Street Northwest. Upon arrival, officers found 43-year-old Christopher Croft Sr., of Aiken, inside a house with...
WRDW-TV
Clerk thought robber was joking – until he pulled a knife
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An armed robber struck an Augusta convenience store over the weekend, and authorities are looking for a suspect. The robbery happened just before 11:55 p.m. Saturday at the Lucky Spot, 1119 James Brown Blvd. An employee said a man came into the business with a black...
WRDW-TV
Victim ID’d in deadly Orangeburg County pedestrian collision
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A person was fatally hit on South Carolina Highway 4 near Ziegler street over the weekend. Tuesday morning, the Orangeburg County Coroner has identified the victim as 22-year-old Christa Morris, of Bamberg. On Sunday at 5:55 p.m., a 1998 Toyota Camry was traveling east and hit...
WRDW-TV
15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local schools need some extra help improving student achievement, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Meanwhile, some other schools have moved off the list for help. States are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, these schools are on lists...
WRDW-TV
Evans couple continues to grow their Christmas village
Sen. Jon Ossoff unveiled the results of his eight-month bipartisan investigation into sexual abuse of women in federal prisons. Brittany Hamilton, 36, was arrested several weeks after North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers were called to the 1900 block of Green Forest Drive.
WRDW-TV
Incoming mayor names key staff members ahead of swearing-in
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mayor-elect Garnett Johnson will be sworn in at 10 a.m. Dec. 20 in the Lee N. Beard Commission Chamber on the second floor of the Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building, 535 Telfair St. A reception will follow the ceremony. “I’m excited to serve this city as the...
WRDW-TV
Henry Brigham Center’s update brings high hopes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was day one of construction for renovations at the Henry Brigham Community Center, and we went inside for a final look. The project is expected to cost between $5 million and $8 million. Mitchell Quarterman is a Glenn Hills native who’s looking forward to the...
WRDW-TV
Local nurses glad to have new grads ease staff shortage
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Nursing students at Aiken Tech had their pinning ceremony Monday. This graduation comes when they’re needed more than ever, in the middle of a continuing nursing shortage in South Carolina. We talked to new and veteran nurses about why it’s so important to have more...
WRDW-TV
What’s the status of Greene Street’s lighting issue?
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The lights are still out on Greene Street, and now we’re learning why they were turned off in the first place. Officials say there were safety concerns with electricity from the streetlamps harming people and pets. To solve it, they turned off the lights, but...
WRDW-TV
Gas prices continue to fall ahead of Christmas in Ga., S.C.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have decreased in the past week, shown in AAA’s Monday update. Georgia’s AAA gas price average is currently $2.87 per gallon, decreasing by 9 cents per gallon for regular unleaded fuel in the past week. According to AAA,...
WRDW-TV
‘It just eats me up’: Family celebrates the life of Izzy Scott
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday should have been Izzy Scott’s fifth birthday and his family is celebrating the holidays he isn’t here for. Over the last months, the first day of school, Halloween, and Thanksgiving. Now his family is honoring his life, however brief. We talked to Izzy’s...
WRDW-TV
$260,000 check presented to the Children’s Hospital of Ga.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For their 21st annual event, all donations were for the Children’s Hospital, who needed the community’s help more than ever this year. All organizers, volunteers, and our morning mix hosts Zayna Haliburton and Cliff Bennett, presented a $260,000 check to the hospital Saturday. After...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: How toys from 3rd-party sites could hurt your child
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - This holiday shopping season might be a challenge for parents. From game consoles to dolls, some toys are hard to find due to shipping delays and fewer imports coming into the U.S. Shoppers are turning to third-party sellers to find those hard-to-get items. But as the...
WRDW-TV
Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closures begin tonight
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ll be driving on Interstate 20 Monday night, be aware the right lane will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. For westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to mile marker 201 in Georgia, the lane will be closed until 6 a.m., Tuesday morning.
WRDW-TV
Christmas parades canceled throughout Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Christmas parades in North Augusta and Aiken that were originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon have been canceled. Both parades were canceled due to the threat of severe weather Sunday afternoon. The North Augusta Lions Club, the organization hosting, made a post on their Facebook...
WRDW-TV
There’s time to donate in this year’s Toys for Tots campaign
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You still have time to donate to the Toys for Tots campaign. There are multiple drop-off locations across town, including at News 12 near Cabela Drive and Riverwatch Parkway next to Dave & Buster’s. You can stop by our lobby between 8 and 5. But...
WRDW-TV
Augusta airport touts schedule change in service to D.C.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - American Airlines is adjusting the schedule of nonstop service to Washington, D.C. – a change Augusta Regional Airport says will benefit travelers. Starting Feb. 3, there will be a 7:36 a.m. departure from Augusta to Reagan National Airport and a 10:45 p.m. arrival back in...
WRDW-TV
Challenges of looking after a loved one with Alzheimer’s
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Cognitive Health broke ground Tuesday on a new larger campus and resource center for Alzheimer’s patients. It’s located on Lutheran Drive across from the California Dreaming restaurant on Washington Road. The new center will include a brain health center, a physical activities center and...
