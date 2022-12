Carolyn Adair Smith, 76, of Holt, MO passed away December 9, 2022. She was born November 2, 1946. Her parents were Harold and Evelyn (Henson) Wright. She graduated from Hickman High School in Columbia, MO and studied at the University of Missouri and Dickinson Business College. On October 3, 1981 she was united in marriage to Bruce Smith. After their marriage, they lived on the family farm in Holt, where they made their home.

HOLT, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO