De Pere, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Trendy Tuesday: Sherpa-lined shacket

(WFRV) – Today’s Trendy Tuesday shows how on trend it is to be comfy, cozy, and stylish. This week we feature this plaid shacket lined with sherpa. Find your comfy, cozy, and fabulous style at Furs and Clothing of Distinction in downtown Green Bay. Shop local, either in...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Give the gift of Wisconsin at Loco Wisco

(WFRV) – If you’re crazy about all things Wisconsin or someone on your shopping list is, Local 5 Live gives you a look at the perfect place to shop. Loco Wisco offers everything from State-inspired games and snacks to apparel and jewelry, even shop for the ‘cutest little cheese curd’ on your list.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Holiday Spotlight: Weyauwega Dairy

(WFRV) – It’s a multi-generation business where you can shop everything from gift baskets, meat products, and award-winning cheeses. Gerard Knaus from Weyauwega Star Dairy stopped by Local 5 Live with a closer look at this local business. Shop in person at Knaus Cheese Shop in Rosendale and...
WEYAUWEGA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Herrling Clark Law Firm: Limiting accidents in the winter

(WFRV) – While December brings holiday fun, it also means we’re in the heart of winter and that means snow and ice which can create challenges. Partner and Personal Injury Attorney from Herrling Clark Katelyn Sandfort visited Local 5 Live with some ways to stay safe and limit accidents this winter, and what to do if you or someone you know does have an accident.
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay Police reminding residents of ‘Be Safe Hotline’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is sounding the alarm, reminding residents that help is there if they need it. The ‘Be Safe Hotline’, isn’t just a phone number, rather it’s an initiative focused on informing victims of domestic abuse about local resources.
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Manitowoc’s Newest Sporting Goods Store to Open This Friday

The Dunham’s Sports store in Manitowoc will be opening up this Friday. According to the company, the store will open its doors at 9:00 a.m. in the former Shopko building, and the first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on Friday will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100.
MANITOWOC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Beja Shriners host “Breakfast with Santa”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Beja Shriners hosted breakfast with Santa at the Beja Shrine Center. Beja Shriners public relations director Gary Fehl says breakfast with Santa is their way of spreading holiday cheer. “This is a very unique experience Santa Clause is special to all the children...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Fire engulfs home in Green Bay

With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Tomorrow, look for accumulating snow NORTHWEST of the Fox Cities. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm. Updated: 9 hours ago. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Warren Gerds/Review: ‘A Christmas Story’ in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – With a movie, knowing it’s make believe is a given. With a play, the make believe comes with the illusion of reality. There’s something about watching people in flesh and blood act out a story. And so Evergreen Theater creates the illusion...
DE PERE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TSA set to host northern Wisconsin hiring event at Appleton Paper Valley Hotel

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will be hosting a recruiting event for two northeast Wisconsin airports this upcoming week. The recruiting event will be held at the Hilton Appleton Paper Valley Hotel on December 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the goal of assisting people interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO).
APPLETON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
Y-105FM

Did You Know Wisconsin Is Home To The Biggest Tubing Park In The US?

It's that time of year to get the family out for some winter fun. There's a tubing park in Wisconsin that happens to be the biggest in the entire country. Some people get the winter blues and others make the best of it. Living in what some call the "frozen tundra", you got to make it work somehow. I absolutely love sledding days. Skiing and snowboarding are not in the cards for me, but I'll go tubing any day.
WISCONSIN STATE
Door County Pulse

Wild Things: No Buck Hunting During ‘Doe’ Seasons

Antlerless-only hunts Dec. 8-11 and Dec. 24-Jan. 1. If you’re an archery or crossbow deer hunter with sights set on harvesting a buck, you can’t do it over the holiday break. That’s because both Door and Kewaunee counties are included in the Dec. 24-Jan.1 antlerless-only firearm deer season...
DOOR COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire on Green Bay’s east side causes $60k in damages, three without a home

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Green Bay are investigating what caused a fire that left three people without a home. According to the Green Bay Metro Fire Department, on December 12 around 11:20 p.m., firefighters were notified of a possible structure fire in the 100 block of University Avenue. It was later mentioned that the structure was ‘fully engulfed’.
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

Appleton Rates High For LGBTQ +

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Appleton is leading the way in Northeast Wisconsin for LGBTQ+ inclusivity, according to the Human Rights Campaign, an advocacy group for gay rights. The Municipal Equality Index surveys laws and policies of cities across the nation. Appleton’s score of 93 on the index is up...
APPLETON, WI

