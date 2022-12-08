Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
US storm brings tornadoes, blizzard-like conditions; 2 dead
DALLAS (AP) — A destructive storm marched across the United States, spawning tornadoes that touched down in parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Louisiana, where the deaths of a young boy and his mother were reported, and it delivered blizzard-like conditions to the Great Plains and threatened more severe weather Wednesday in the South.
WFMZ-TV Online
Governor's office to hold public hearing about Ida rebuilding funding
MONTGOMERY TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf's office will hold a hearing in Montgomery County on Wednesday about funding to help people rebuild after Hurricane Ida. The hearing will take place at the Montgomery Township community center from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 14. Officials say the federal government has...
WFMZ-TV Online
Humane PA waives fees for '12 Days of Adoptions'
READING, Pa. - In hopes of clearing their shelters ahead of the holiday season, Humane Pennsylvania is offering free animal adoptions as part of their 12 Days of Adoptions campaign. From December 13th through the 24th, all fees will be waived for potential adopters looking to bring a shelter pet...
WFMZ-TV Online
State police shine light on Lower Nazareth cold case homicide
L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Police are still looking for answers decades after the body of a New Jersey woman was found in a field in Northampton County. Monday marks 35 years since the body of Caralee LaLaine Pensyl was found in a cornfield off of Green Pond Road in Lower Nazareth Township, state police said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect arrested in 1988 Pan Am flight bombing that killed 270, including men from Lehigh Valley, Poconos
A key suspect in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Scotland is now in U.S. custody. The flight killed 270 people -- two of them from the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Authorities arrested a Libyan intelligence official. He's accused of making the bomb that led to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Back in business: Ranch House reopens with Lilli in name
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A long-time Spring Township restaurant that closed after nearly five decades in business is back up and running. The Ranch House, located on Penn Avenue, remained open for 49 years until its previous owners announced it was time to downsize and focus on their other location, Schell's in Muhlenberg Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Sunny and cold Wednesday, before coastal storm impacts Thursday and Friday
WEDNESDAY: Chilly with sunshine and some clouds. High: 39. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds and still cold. Low: 25. THURSDAY: Wintry mix arriving mid to late morning changing to all snow at times lasting through the day. High: 38, Low: 35. FORECAST SUMMARY. High pressure remains overhead Wednesday which will keep...
WFMZ-TV Online
Chilly temperatures for some time; quiet first half of week, maybe wintry late week
TONIGHT: Some lingering rain/snow early; otherwise, mostly cloudy. Little or no additional snow accumulation but watch for icy spots. Low: 30. MONDAY: Chilly with clouds giving way to some sun. High: 41. MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Low: 20. FORECAST SUMMARY. As expected, Sunday was a cloudy and gloomy...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bus crashes on Route 22 in Whitehall Township
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A crash involving a LANTA bus caused traffic delays in Whitehall Twp. on Monday afternoon. Lehigh County Communications confirms the crash happened just after 1 p.m. on Route 22 at the Macarthur Road ramp. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police report. The bus...
Comments / 0