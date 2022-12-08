ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

What to know about stiff-person syndrome after Celine Dion reveals rare disorder

Céline Dion's public announcement that she has a neurological disease is shining a spotlight on the rare condition known as stiff-person syndrome. In a taped video message shared to her Facebook and Instagram pages on Thursday, the iconic singer, 54 said, "Recently, I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like 1 in 1 million people."
Daily Beast

Celine Dion’s ‘Very Rare’ Diagnosis Is No Joke

Celine Dion’s heartbreaking announcement that she was forced to pull out of her tour due to “a very rare neurological disorder” has sparked an outpouring of sympathy, shock—and flat-out confusion over what the hell stiff person syndrome is. While many may have initially found themselves wondering...
BBC

Celine Dion reveals incurable health condition and postpones tour dates

Celine Dion has revealed she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease. The French Canadian singer told her 5.2m Instagram followers the condition makes her muscles spasm uncontrollably. It has led to difficulties walking and singing, she said, meaning...
ETOnline.com

Celine Dion Diagnosed With Rare Neurological Disease Called Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion is sharing some personal news with her fans. In an emotional video posted to Instagram on Thursday, the 54-year-old entertainer reveals that she is battling Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, Stiff Person Syndrome is "a rare disorder of motor...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Celine Dion reveals rare neurological disorder, reschedules 2023 tour dates

Celine Dion on Thursday revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder in a tearful video shared with fans, adding that some concert dates have either been rescheduled or canceled. Appearing visibly emotional, the 54-year-old Canadian singer said in an Instagram video that she has "always been...

Comments / 0

Community Policy