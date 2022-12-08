Céline Dion's public announcement that she has a neurological disease is shining a spotlight on the rare condition known as stiff-person syndrome. In a taped video message shared to her Facebook and Instagram pages on Thursday, the iconic singer, 54 said, "Recently, I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like 1 in 1 million people."

