ABC News
What to know about stiff-person syndrome after Celine Dion reveals rare disorder
Céline Dion's public announcement that she has a neurological disease is shining a spotlight on the rare condition known as stiff-person syndrome. In a taped video message shared to her Facebook and Instagram pages on Thursday, the iconic singer, 54 said, "Recently, I have been diagnosed with a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome, which affects something like 1 in 1 million people."
Fred Hutchinson expert weighs in on Celine Dion’s ‘stiff person syndrome’ diagnosis
Earlier this week, singer Celine Dion revealed she is dealing with a rare neurological disease that gives her severe full-body muscle spasms. The disorder is called stiff person syndrome. On Friday, KIRO 7′s Gary Horcher talked to a doctor with Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, who treats people for this specific...
Daily Beast
Celine Dion’s ‘Very Rare’ Diagnosis Is No Joke
Celine Dion’s heartbreaking announcement that she was forced to pull out of her tour due to “a very rare neurological disorder” has sparked an outpouring of sympathy, shock—and flat-out confusion over what the hell stiff person syndrome is. While many may have initially found themselves wondering...
BBC
Celine Dion reveals incurable health condition and postpones tour dates
Celine Dion has revealed she has been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS), a rare neurological disorder with features of an autoimmune disease. The French Canadian singer told her 5.2m Instagram followers the condition makes her muscles spasm uncontrollably. It has led to difficulties walking and singing, she said, meaning...
ETOnline.com
Celine Dion Diagnosed With Rare Neurological Disease Called Stiff Person Syndrome
Celine Dion is sharing some personal news with her fans. In an emotional video posted to Instagram on Thursday, the 54-year-old entertainer reveals that she is battling Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare and incurable neurological disease. According to the Mayo Clinic, Stiff Person Syndrome is "a rare disorder of motor...
Celine Dion says she has stiff person syndrome, cancels and reschedules 2023 tour dates
In a tearful video, Celine Dion said she's been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome which is what has caused her previous muscle spasms.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Celine Dion reveals rare neurological disorder, reschedules 2023 tour dates
Celine Dion on Thursday revealed that she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder in a tearful video shared with fans, adding that some concert dates have either been rescheduled or canceled. Appearing visibly emotional, the 54-year-old Canadian singer said in an Instagram video that she has "always been...
