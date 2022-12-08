Human remains found in Pearl, sent to crime lab

PEARL, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Authorities are investigating after human remains were found in Pearl.

Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the remains were found near Sweet Home Church Road on Wednesday, December 7.

The Rankin County coroner determined the human remains were those of a male. The remains were taken to the state crime lab for an autopsy and identification process.

Pearl police said they do not believe foul play was involved, but they have not ruled it out.

