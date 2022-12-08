Read full article on original website
Related
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City woman facing animal cruelty charges
NEWKIRK — A court date is set for Chelsea Lane Long, 36, Ponca City, in Kay County District Court on three felony counts of cruelty to animals. Ponca City police report that officers and animal control officers responded to the 900 block of north Union on Aug. 17 for a report of two deceased dogs at a residence and third dog running around.
kaynewscow.com
Blackwell woman arrested on animal cruelty charge
NEWKIRK — Janet Elaine Harrington, 60, Blackwell, was booked in the Kay County Detention Center Monday on a felony charge of cruelty to animals. Blackwell Animal Control officer, Cindy Yinger, reports in the affidavit that on Sept. 13 she responded to a report of animal neglect after Harrington reportedly called animal control and reported that her dog, a female Mastiff, was dying.
kaynewscow.com
Warrants issued in Newkirk animal cruelty case
NEWKIRK — Warrants are issued for Sandra Gail Tyler, 72, Perry, and Randy Terry Gottfried, 66, Newkirk, by the Kay County District Court. Both are facing felony counts of cruelty to animals. Newkirk police officer Shannese Herrick reports in the affidavit that on June 24, she responded to a...
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs Dec. 12
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department, Blackwell police and Ponca City police. At 7:35 a.m. a deputy left to go to Lawton and Commanche County to pick up inmates. At 7:44 a.m. PCPD responded to the 800 block of north Sunset for a report...
kaynewscow.com
Oklahoma City man killed in accident near Billings
BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an Oklahoma City man was killed in a two-vehicle accident that occurred at 8:51 p.m. Monday on Oklahoma 15 near County Road 90, 6.3 miles east of Billings. Troopers report that Darrel Warren, 47, Oklahoma City, was driving a 2003 GMC...
kaynewscow.com
Marriages and Divorces Nov. 14-Dec. 9
NEWKIRK — Those who have filed for marriage or divorce in Kay County District Court Nov. 14- Dec. 9. Daylon Allen Rogers and Raven Ann McGuire. Issac Michael Duranleau and Nicole Danielle Goemaat. Layne Daniel Turner and. Kaylee Marie Baughman. Everett Ray Spencer and Kristin Ellen Mitchell. Joseph Noah...
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City voters have until Dec. 26 to request absentee ballot for sales tax vote
NEWKIRK — Kay County voters who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the Jan. 10, Ponca City Sales Tax Election should apply now. Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Monday Dec. 26.
Comments / 0