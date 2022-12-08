NEWKIRK — Kay County voters who want absentee ballots mailed to them for the Jan. 10, Ponca City Sales Tax Election should apply now. Absentee ballots are available to any registered voter eligible to vote in the election requested. No excuse is needed to vote by absentee ballot. The deadline for requesting an absentee ballot is 5 p.m. Monday Dec. 26.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 12 HOURS AGO