theflashtoday.com
PHOTOS: Stephenville volunteers help at OCC Processing Center
On Saturday, 14 members from First Baptist Church of Stephenville traveled to Coppell to work a four-hour shift at the Operation Christmas Child Dallas/Fort Worth Processing Center. The boxes from the processing center on that particular day were all going to Botswana. At last count, nearly 40,000 boxes had been prepared for shipment on that day, but this was while there were still numerous hours to go in the work day.
Report: Granbury ISD administrator took more flights with family than he did with students on district's private plane
GRANBURY, Texas — A law firm’s investigation into Granbury ISD’s use of its private plane revealed assistant superintendent Jimmy Dawson used the plane for more flights with his family than he did with students. Superintendent Dr. Jeremy Glenn requested the report after WFAA’s investigation into the plane's...
theflashtoday.com
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Wrong Way Semi Crashes Into Charter Bus Carrying Students to HS Playoff Game
A crash between a charter bus and a tractor-trailer closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Palo Pinto County for several hours Friday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 2 p.m. near the intersection of I-20 and U.S. Highway 281 in Santo. The westbound lanes of I-20 reopened at about 5 p.m.
DPS: 1 killed in I-20 crash along Parker, Palo Pinto County line involving four 18-wheelers, car
PARKER COUNTY, Texas — One person has died from a crash on Dec. 9 along Interstate 20 near the Parker County and Palo Pinto County line, Texas DPS said. DPS told WFAA that deputies responded to the crash, which happened at approximately 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 9, involving four 18-wheelers and one passenger car.
Police bodycam video: North Texas officers catch mail theft suspects in the act
LAKE WORTH, Texas — After mail thefts all across North Texas, Lake Worth Police finally caught two suspects in the act outside the city's main post office. Recently released dashcam video shows the moments before officers sprang into action to make the arrests. A Lake Worth Police K-9 Officer...
Victims identified in small plane crash in Cleburne
One of the two victims killed in Sunday night’s small plane crash in Cleburne has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. A single-engine Cessna crashed after taking off from Cleburne Regional Airport.
