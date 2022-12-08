On Saturday, 14 members from First Baptist Church of Stephenville traveled to Coppell to work a four-hour shift at the Operation Christmas Child Dallas/Fort Worth Processing Center. The boxes from the processing center on that particular day were all going to Botswana. At last count, nearly 40,000 boxes had been prepared for shipment on that day, but this was while there were still numerous hours to go in the work day.

STEPHENVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO