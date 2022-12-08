ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

‘He deserves all the misery’: Man who killed 2 Cobb officers sentenced to 2 consecutive life terms

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3muenI_0jbsZ60h00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of killing two Cobb County sheriff’s deputies will spend the rest of his life in prison after pleading guilty to murder charges in superior court Thursday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Christopher Patrick Golden, 30, entered a negotiated guilty plea for the murder of Jonathan Randall Koleski, 42, and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr., 38. on September 8 as the deputies were attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Golden’s uncle.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden was the only reporter in the courtroom as Golden learned his fate.

Thursday’s hearing was initially scheduled for an arraignment, so some were surprised about the guilty plea. Prosecutors also revealed that they would not be pursuing the death penalty, but after consulting with family members, they agreed to proceed with the maximum sentence.

Both families agreed to the plea deal, which would save them from multiple hearings and appeals that are common with death penalty cases.

Superior Court Judge Julie Adams heard victim impact statements from family members before accepting Golden’s guilty plea, sentencing him to serve two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole plus 55 years.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Golden kept his head down, showing no emotion as he listened to the victims’ families talk about their loved ones.

“Growing up, my brother was my hero,” Megan Barrios, Koleski’s sister, said. “John was the oldest of five children. He protected all of us. He even joined the Army and protected this country. That’s just what he was. A protector.”

A victim’s advocate read a statement from Ervin’s wife.

“I hope that if he is able to feel guilt, that it consumes him until the day he dies because he is a destroyer of lives. He deserves all the misery God will allow him until his very last breath.”

Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney Jason Saliba described the moment the officers were shot that night.

“At least 12 rifle shots come through the front windows,” Saliba said. “The second or third shot hit Deputy Koleski in the groin and hip area. He later succumbs to that wound. The eighth shot hits Deputy Irving in the head and he is immediately incapacitated and dies from his wound.”

Golden declined to make a statement before being led away by deputies in shackles.

Sheriff’s deputies packed the courtroom in support of their fallen brothers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c29el_0jbsZ60h00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gang members sentenced to life for deadly armed robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two gang members have been sentenced to life without parole plus five years for their role in a deadly armed robbery in 2019. 33-year-old Cordarius Dorsey and 29-year-old Quintavious Jackson were convicted of killing 39-year-old Sulaiman Jalloh. The pair killed Jalloh at the Marathon in the 2500 block of Gresham Road Oct. 15, 2019. Jackson and Dorsey waited for Salloh to arrive at the gas station before confronting him. Dorsey forced Jalloh’s car door open and shot him after a brief struggle. Jackson then robbed Salloh of a large sum of cash.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Georgia insurance agent convicted of insurance fraud, sentenced to 5 years in prison, officials say

A Suwanee insurance agent was sentenced Monday following a two-year investigation by the Georgia State Board of Workers’ Compensation’s Enforcement Division. Enforcement Division Director Melinda Vigna said in August 2018 she had received complaints that 66-year-old Jeffery Alan Reichel, Sr., a Georgia Licensed Insurance Agent, purchased a minimum premium workers’ compensation insurance policy for his business, Core Business Services Inc.
SUWANEE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

5 metro Atlanta men wore FBI jackets, stormed NJ home, shot and robbed victim, FBI says

ATLANTA — Prosecutors have charged five metro Atlanta men they say broke into a New Jersey home, then shot and robbed a victim while wearing FBI raid jackets. New Jersey prosecutor Mark Musella said the home invasion happened in July in Cresskill, New Jersey Police responded to reports of a home invasion robbery around 8:05 p.m. at 10 Center Street and found a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.
CRESSKILL, NJ
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
213K+
Followers
147K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy