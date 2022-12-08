ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgbh.org

Officers with past complaints recertified by state policing commission amid first batch of names released

The state agency charged with creating police certification standards and holding abusive officers accountable released the first tranche of a long-awaited public database of certified officers Monday, which includes some Boston Police officers who have had complaints against them sustained by internal investigators. The names of 18 officers who were...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments

Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Activists calling for Boston City Council to pass reparations bill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Community activists are calling for Boston’s mayor and City Council to pass a reparations bill. The bill would create a committee to study the city’s Black community and figure out how to best support the descendants of enslaved people. “The legacy of those slaves still...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Man struck while crossing street in Tewksbury dies days after crash

TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Tewksbury four days ago is now dead, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury police Chief Ryan Columbus said 58-year-old William Snelbaker, of Boston, died Tuesday at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center of the injuries he suffered in Friday's pedestrian crash on Main Street.
TEWKSBURY, MA
WCVB

Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts

MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
MEDFORD, MA
WCVB

Report: Expand rental aid to address Massachusetts housing crisis

BOSTON — Fewer than half of Massachusetts households eligible to receive state rental aid tap into a mix of available subsidies, a disparity policymakers could address by committing to a massive, multibillion-dollar expansion of rental vouchers, researchers concluded in a new report. Rolling out an extensive analysis of what...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Well-known Massachusetts boat captain agrees to plea deal concerning illegal sale of blue fin tuna

Gloucester – A well-known Massachusetts boat captain has agreed to a plea deal concerning the illegal sale of blue fin tuna. According to Massachusetts Enivronmental Police, in October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species.
GLOUCESTER, MA
WCVB

Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit

BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston-based Breaktime working to end young adult homelessness

BOSTON — A Massachusetts organization that's made national headlines is helping to address the issue of homelessness among young people. Jack Diaz and four other people lived out of a Nissan Rogue during a two-week period of time last winter. Diaz said at times it was so cold and there was no place to go that the only way to keep warm was to go to sleep.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam

The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston

Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter

Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy