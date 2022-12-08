Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Get $400 From Massachusetts. How Can You Collect The Payment?C. HeslopMassachusetts State
Related
wgbh.org
Officers with past complaints recertified by state policing commission amid first batch of names released
The state agency charged with creating police certification standards and holding abusive officers accountable released the first tranche of a long-awaited public database of certified officers Monday, which includes some Boston Police officers who have had complaints against them sustained by internal investigators. The names of 18 officers who were...
liveboston617.org
Leaked Flyer Shows Boston Police Department Gearing Up to Begin Recruiting Campaign of Lateral Transfers from Outside Departments
Earlier this afternoon, a leaked recruiting handout, which included some typos, began to spread like wildfire within law enforcement circles in the greater Boston area. The flyer stated that the Boston Police Department is, “Accepting applications to hire full time experienced civil service police officers through the lateral transfer process”. According to a Boston Police spokesperson we spoke with, they strongly refuted the flyer, claiming that the Department has not made any official change to their policy regarding hiring at this time however numerous high level sources within the Department tell another story.
WCVB
Third man charged in connection with armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard
TISBURY, Mass. — A third man has been arrested and charged in connection with a violent armed bank robbery that happened on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard last month, according to authorities. The office of U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced on Monday that 21-year-old Romane Andre Clayton, a...
whdh.com
Activists calling for Boston City Council to pass reparations bill
BOSTON (WHDH) - Community activists are calling for Boston’s mayor and City Council to pass a reparations bill. The bill would create a committee to study the city’s Black community and figure out how to best support the descendants of enslaved people. “The legacy of those slaves still...
WCVB
Man struck while crossing street in Tewksbury dies days after crash
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Massachusetts man who was struck by a vehicle while crossing a street in Tewksbury four days ago is now dead, according to authorities. Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Tewksbury police Chief Ryan Columbus said 58-year-old William Snelbaker, of Boston, died Tuesday at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center of the injuries he suffered in Friday's pedestrian crash on Main Street.
WCVB
Final defendant sentenced in New England Compounding Center tainted steroid case
BOSTON — In a final chapter to what's been called the largest public health crisis ever caused by a contaminated pharmaceutical drug, the final defendant from the Massachusetts company was sentenced to prison Tuesday, just over 10 years since the outbreak began. Thirteen people in all have been convicted...
WCVB
5 Investigates: New details on woman who owned Boston condo where infant remains were found
BOSTON — It's still a mystery who the four infants were, how they died or how they got in the freezer of a South Boston condominium unit at 838 East Broadway. But interviews and public records do tell us about where they were found. The condo unit was owned...
WCVB
Several people stabbed outside home in Medford, Massachusetts
MEDFORD, Mass. — Medford police are searching for a suspect after several people were stabbed outside of a home in the Massachusetts city late Monday night. The stabbings prompted a large police response to Doane Road, where investigators were laying down evidence markers in the roadway in front of one house.
WCVB
Report: Expand rental aid to address Massachusetts housing crisis
BOSTON — Fewer than half of Massachusetts households eligible to receive state rental aid tap into a mix of available subsidies, a disparity policymakers could address by committing to a massive, multibillion-dollar expansion of rental vouchers, researchers concluded in a new report. Rolling out an extensive analysis of what...
WCVB
Maine man last seen after getting locked out of vehicle reported missing in Peabody
PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody police are searching for a man who was last seen after he was locked out of his vehicle in the Massachusetts town. What makes this case unusual is that a Peabody police officer was one of the last people to see this man before he disappeared.
fallriverreporter.com
Well-known Massachusetts boat captain agrees to plea deal concerning illegal sale of blue fin tuna
Gloucester – A well-known Massachusetts boat captain has agreed to a plea deal concerning the illegal sale of blue fin tuna. According to Massachusetts Enivronmental Police, in October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species.
Boston police investigating suspicious death at Roxbury apartment
BOSTON — Boston police are investigating a suspicious death at an apartment building in Roxbury. A little after 8 p.m. on Sunday, officers were called to an apartment building at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury for a wellness check of a resident on the 12 floor. Upon arrival, officers...
WCVB
Boston police officer struck by SUV in Chinatown, sparking pursuit
BOSTON — A Boston police officer was struck by a sport utility vehicle early Tuesday during a drug investigation in Chinatown, sparking a pursuit, officials said. Officers were conducting the investigation near Harrison Avenue and Beach Street when the officer was struck, police said. The vehicle struck the officer's arm when the driver attempted to flee the area.
WCVB
Boston-based Breaktime working to end young adult homelessness
BOSTON — A Massachusetts organization that's made national headlines is helping to address the issue of homelessness among young people. Jack Diaz and four other people lived out of a Nissan Rogue during a two-week period of time last winter. Diaz said at times it was so cold and there was no place to go that the only way to keep warm was to go to sleep.
WCVB
Massachusetts man behind wheel of tractor-trailer involved in deadly New Hampshire crash
DOVER, N.H. — A Massachusetts man was driving a tractor-trailer that was involved in a deadly crash on the Spaulding Turnpike Monday afternoon, according to the New Hampshire State Police. State police said the multivehicle crash happened at about 2:35 p.m. on Route 16 in Dover. According to authorities,...
Watertown father and son, who cashed over $20 million in winning tickets, found guilty of lottery scam
The pair claimed other people's lottery winnings as their own as part of a scheme to avoid paying taxes. A federal jury on Friday found a father and son from Watertown guilty for their part in a lottery scam, in which the pair claimed more than $20 million in Massachusetts lottery winnings over nine years on behalf of the actual winning ticket holders to avoid paying taxes and to collect tax refunds, prosecutors said.
Fitchburg Truck Driver Involved In Fatal New Hampshire Car Crash: Police
A Massachusetts tractor trailer driver drove across a guardrail and into oncoming traffic, leading to the driver's death, authorities said. The tractor trailer was heading southbound on Route 16 when it went off the road and into the northbound lane on Monday Dec. 12 around 2:30 p.m., New Hampshire state police said.
WCVB
DA identifies suspect rescued, arrested after trying to leap from Boston high-rise window
BOSTON — One day after police said they found a body in a high-rise apartment and rescued a suspect who attempted to dive out of a 12th-floor window, the District Attorney's office identified the suspect. Michael Perry, 37, is expected to be in court Wednesday morning for arraignment, Suffolk...
Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter
Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
Human rights commissioner in MA quits after mocking God, blasting 'trash' Christians amid Christmas tree spat
A member of the Human Rights Commission in Dedham, Massachusetts, resigned after making a vitriolic post on Facebook against God and Christians amid a spat over a Christmas tree.
Comments / 4