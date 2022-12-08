Read full article on original website
wmar2news
PMJ Foundation - Holiday Drive
The holiday season is a time of excitement, family, and giving. It can also be a time wrought with uncertainty for families who are struggling to make ends meet. The PMJ Foundation celebrates 20 years of helping families in the Baltimore area. This year, they hope to reach out to 1,000 families to spread holiday cheer!
wmar2news
Wintry Weather Whiplash!
Winter is coming! We have the chance for wintry precipitation Thursday morning. Here is what we know:. The main types of precipitation expected on Thursday will be freezing rain and rain. However, depending on temperature profiles, some sleet and light snow could mix in with the freezing rain Thursday morning across our northwest communities. Areas west of I-95 have the best opportunity so see some light icing and snowflakes, whereas areas south and east of the Bay will most likely just see cold rain during this time and roads will remain wet.
