Winter is coming! We have the chance for wintry precipitation Thursday morning. Here is what we know:. The main types of precipitation expected on Thursday will be freezing rain and rain. However, depending on temperature profiles, some sleet and light snow could mix in with the freezing rain Thursday morning across our northwest communities. Areas west of I-95 have the best opportunity so see some light icing and snowflakes, whereas areas south and east of the Bay will most likely just see cold rain during this time and roads will remain wet.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO