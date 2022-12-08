Read full article on original website
Financial Help is Available for First Time Farmers in Central Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Agriculture is making financial help available for first time farmers in Central Minnesota. The MDA’S Rural Finance Authority (RFA) is offering up to $15,000 for qualified farmers to purchase their first farm. The funding will be available using a first-come, first-served application process. The eligibility...
Dangerous Situation Avoided on St. Cloud Train Tracks
What can be considered a dangerous situation was avoided early Tuesday morning in St. Cloud thanks to the St. Cloud Fire Department. They were called to a commercial truck stuck on the train tracks on the city’s East side at 6:35 a.m. When they arrived to the train tracks...
Alleged Drunken Driver Steals Construction Truck and Crashes in North St. Cloud
The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says a possible intoxicated driver stole a truck and crashed it after being involved in a pursuit Monday morning. Authorities say they received a report of a possible drunk driver in St. Wendel Township just before 11 a.m. on County Road 4. Deputies tried to stop the car but the driver left the roadway and drove through several yards in west St. Cloud.
Tech High School Student Killed in Crash Saturday Night, A Community Responds
St. Cloud Tech High School and the St. Cloud Norseman are supporting the family and friends of a 17-year-old student who died in an accident over the weekend. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports Charlie Boike died in a single vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th. The accident happened in St. Augusta, near his family home, and was reported by a passing driver. Authorities say once more bystanders arrived they were able to get Boike out of the SUV and they started CPR.
