St. Cloud Tech High School and the St. Cloud Norseman are supporting the family and friends of a 17-year-old student who died in an accident over the weekend. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office reports Charlie Boike died in a single vehicle crash around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, December 10th. The accident happened in St. Augusta, near his family home, and was reported by a passing driver. Authorities say once more bystanders arrived they were able to get Boike out of the SUV and they started CPR.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO