ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whatsupnewp.com

The Gamm starts New Year with Brian Friel’s haunting ‘Faith Healer’

The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) opens the new year with a limited run of Faith Healer by celebrated Irish playwright Brian Friel. In a series of monologues both profound and poetic, this masterwork tells the tale of an itinerant faith healer performing in the forgotten corners of the British Isles. Unfolding in spellbinding revelations, Faith Healer explores truth and myth-making, and the role of the artist in society.
WARWICK, RI
whatsupnewp.com

What’s Up This Week in Newport: Dec. 12 – 18

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport and Rhode Island. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 5:30 pm: Newport Lecture Series and Book Signing: RADM David Oliver, USN, (Ret.) & Anand Toprani, Ph.D. 6 pm: ‘Over My...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Boston requires captions on TVs in restaurants, banks, gyms

BOSTON (AP) — Restaurants, bars, banks, gyms, and other public venues in Boston with televisions are now required to turn on the closed-captioning function to increase access for people with disabilities. “Improving communications access in public spaces across Boston is critical to Boston truly being for everyone,” said Mayor...
BOSTON, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Obituary: Anthony G. Sousa, III

Anthony G. Sousa, III, age 86, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his entire family on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Born in 1936, Tony was the eldest son of the late Anthony G. Sousa II and Helen (Flores) Sousa. A graduate of Rogers High School, Tony served in the US Army and then began his career as a firefighter for the Town of Middletown. After his retirement, he spent his last thirty years commercial fishing as Captain of the vessel ‘Rebecca Jean’ out of Newport.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Island Moving Company completes purchase of former Triplett School property on Broadway

IMC, Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced today that it has formally closed on the purchase of the property at 435 Broadway in Newport. The site last housed the George H. Triplett School and administration building prior to being decommissioned in 2013. The agreement, which was finalized on December 1st, highlight’s a unique public, private, and non-profit partnership that will result in the development of four single-family homes, and the construction of the company’s Center for Arts, Dance & Education.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

RIHEBC awards $92,000 capital grant to Lucy’s Hearth for shelter HVAC repairs

On December 12th, the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation (RIHEBC) presented a ceremonial $92,647 Capital Grant Program check to Middletown’s Lucy’s Hearth to cover the cost of replacing HVAC units and related equipment providing heat and air conditioning for the shelter’s 15 family apartments, web server room, and staff rooms.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
whatsupnewp.com

How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week

A gallon of regular gas in the U.S. fell $0.20 last week, on average, according to price data tracked by AAA. A gallon of gas was $3.26 on average nationwide on Monday, December 12, according to AAA. The price per gallon has returned to levels seen roughly a year ago and continues to fall. The Russian invasion of Ukraine drove gas prices up to start 2022 and fueled a good deal of the inflation experienced across the U.S. this year.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Opinion: Why Rhode Island should be rooting for Morocco in the World Cup

It’s obvious, just look at a map, we’re both the little guys on big continents. Sure, Morocco might be the size of California, but when surrounded by Algeria, Mauritania, Mali, Libya, and Egypt, you’re the little guy. Aside from that, Morocco owns the title of the first nation to recognize the United States as a nation in 1777, and with the signing of the Moroccan-American Treaty of Friendship signed in 1786, has the longest-standing, non-broken friendship treaty with this country.
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

“Operation River Fork” defendant pleads guilty to drug trafficking

PROVIDENCE – Michael Wilkerson, 38, of Woonsocket, one of eighteen individuals arrested in October 2020 as the result of a wide-ranging FBI Safe Streets Task Force Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation into the trafficking of drugs and firearms in four Rhode Island cities pleaded guilty today to federal cocaine trafficking charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
WOONSOCKET, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Providence man admits to trafficking coaine and fentanyl

PROVIDENCE – A Providence man charged in federal court with trafficking cocaine and fentanyl pleaded guilty today to federal drug distribution charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to court documents, on six occasions in just over one month, beginning in early January 2020, Josimar Pereira, 36,...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy