Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Rhode IslandTravel MavenWarwick, RI
Chelsea, MA extends guaranteed income program, gives 650 families $400 a month for 3 additional monthsBeth TorresChelsea, MA
Library Christmas Tree Controversy Has Turned Very UglyThe Maine WriterDedham, MA
Popular Providence bar temporarily closed after an employee allegedly fired a gun during a fightEdy ZooProvidence, RI
Somerville named a leading global city for climate actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Related
whatsupnewp.com
The Gamm starts New Year with Brian Friel’s haunting ‘Faith Healer’
The Sandra Feinstein-Gamm Theatre (The Gamm) opens the new year with a limited run of Faith Healer by celebrated Irish playwright Brian Friel. In a series of monologues both profound and poetic, this masterwork tells the tale of an itinerant faith healer performing in the forgotten corners of the British Isles. Unfolding in spellbinding revelations, Faith Healer explores truth and myth-making, and the role of the artist in society.
whatsupnewp.com
What’s Up This Week in Newport: Dec. 12 – 18
Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do this week and weekend in and around Newport and Rhode Island. 11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Road to Independence. 5:30 pm: Newport Lecture Series and Book Signing: RADM David Oliver, USN, (Ret.) & Anand Toprani, Ph.D. 6 pm: ‘Over My...
whatsupnewp.com
Boston requires captions on TVs in restaurants, banks, gyms
BOSTON (AP) — Restaurants, bars, banks, gyms, and other public venues in Boston with televisions are now required to turn on the closed-captioning function to increase access for people with disabilities. “Improving communications access in public spaces across Boston is critical to Boston truly being for everyone,” said Mayor...
whatsupnewp.com
Obituary: Anthony G. Sousa, III
Anthony G. Sousa, III, age 86, of Middletown, RI, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his entire family on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Born in 1936, Tony was the eldest son of the late Anthony G. Sousa II and Helen (Flores) Sousa. A graduate of Rogers High School, Tony served in the US Army and then began his career as a firefighter for the Town of Middletown. After his retirement, he spent his last thirty years commercial fishing as Captain of the vessel ‘Rebecca Jean’ out of Newport.
whatsupnewp.com
Island Moving Company completes purchase of former Triplett School property on Broadway
IMC, Newport’s Contemporary Ballet, announced today that it has formally closed on the purchase of the property at 435 Broadway in Newport. The site last housed the George H. Triplett School and administration building prior to being decommissioned in 2013. The agreement, which was finalized on December 1st, highlight’s a unique public, private, and non-profit partnership that will result in the development of four single-family homes, and the construction of the company’s Center for Arts, Dance & Education.
whatsupnewp.com
RIHEBC awards $92,000 capital grant to Lucy’s Hearth for shelter HVAC repairs
On December 12th, the Rhode Island Health and Educational Building Corporation (RIHEBC) presented a ceremonial $92,647 Capital Grant Program check to Middletown’s Lucy’s Hearth to cover the cost of replacing HVAC units and related equipment providing heat and air conditioning for the shelter’s 15 family apartments, web server room, and staff rooms.
whatsupnewp.com
How gas prices have changed in Rhode Island in the last week
A gallon of regular gas in the U.S. fell $0.20 last week, on average, according to price data tracked by AAA. A gallon of gas was $3.26 on average nationwide on Monday, December 12, according to AAA. The price per gallon has returned to levels seen roughly a year ago and continues to fall. The Russian invasion of Ukraine drove gas prices up to start 2022 and fueled a good deal of the inflation experienced across the U.S. this year.
whatsupnewp.com
Opinion: Why Rhode Island should be rooting for Morocco in the World Cup
It’s obvious, just look at a map, we’re both the little guys on big continents. Sure, Morocco might be the size of California, but when surrounded by Algeria, Mauritania, Mali, Libya, and Egypt, you’re the little guy. Aside from that, Morocco owns the title of the first nation to recognize the United States as a nation in 1777, and with the signing of the Moroccan-American Treaty of Friendship signed in 1786, has the longest-standing, non-broken friendship treaty with this country.
whatsupnewp.com
Jury finds Providence man guilty of 2021 murder of 23-year-old Providence man
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced today that a Providence man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court of the murder of 23-year-old Andrei Bonilla and the domestic assault of a female victim during a 2021 shooting in Providence. On December 9, 2022, following...
whatsupnewp.com
“Operation River Fork” defendant pleads guilty to drug trafficking
PROVIDENCE – Michael Wilkerson, 38, of Woonsocket, one of eighteen individuals arrested in October 2020 as the result of a wide-ranging FBI Safe Streets Task Force Project Safe Neighborhoods investigation into the trafficking of drugs and firearms in four Rhode Island cities pleaded guilty today to federal cocaine trafficking charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha.
whatsupnewp.com
Defendant convicted of arson in Woonsocket sentenced to five years in federal prison
PROVIDENCE – A 23-year-old man who set three fires inside a Woonsocket mill-type building after breaking into the structure in April 2019, was sentenced today to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Jacob E. Lahousse previously admitted to a federal judge that he...
whatsupnewp.com
Providence man admits to trafficking coaine and fentanyl
PROVIDENCE – A Providence man charged in federal court with trafficking cocaine and fentanyl pleaded guilty today to federal drug distribution charges, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to court documents, on six occasions in just over one month, beginning in early January 2020, Josimar Pereira, 36,...
Comments / 0