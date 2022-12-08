Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
Celebrate the New Year at Whiskey Row Boot Drop
If you are fortunate enough to be on Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott, Arizona at the stroke of 10:00 pm or midnight on December 31, you will be thrilled by the one-of-a-kind spectacle of the Whiskey Row New Year’s Eve Boot Drop. Thousands will welcome 2023 on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am. This will be the 12th Annual event and is free to all ages.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood Project Angel Tree
Project Angel Tree has returned to the Cottonwood Recreation Center to help spread holiday cheer to the children in the community. Cottonwood Parks and Recreation is asking you to participate in making a local child’s holiday season a little brighter this year!. Here’s how you can help:. Visit...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – December 12th, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Vacancy Announced on Mayer Unified School District Board
Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced an immediate vacancy on the Mayer Unified School District Governing Board. The opening was created by the fact that veteran Board Member and former Board President Mark Mathern has resigned, for medical reasons. The resignation is effective December 8th. We greatly appreciate...
SignalsAZ
Bradshaw Mountain Boys Basketball Starts Season Sizzling
In this episode of “Talkin’ Central Arizona Sports” with Torrence “TD” Dunham, TD recaps a great start to the season for the Bradshaw Mountain Bears boys basketball team and head coach Cain Atkinson joins the show. TD also covers last week’s games for the Prescott...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Roughrider Women’s Basketball Defeats Chandler-Gilbert
The Roughriders headed south on Saturday afternoon and snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as the Yavapai College women’s basketball team defeated the Chandler-Gilbert Community College Coyotes 78-71 in overtime to move to 5-5 overall this season and 2-2 in conference play. “This was an incredible effort by...
Comments / 0