If you are fortunate enough to be on Whiskey Row in downtown Prescott, Arizona at the stroke of 10:00 pm or midnight on December 31, you will be thrilled by the one-of-a-kind spectacle of the Whiskey Row New Year’s Eve Boot Drop. Thousands will welcome 2023 on Saturday, December 31, 2022, from 7:30 pm to 12:30 am. This will be the 12th Annual event and is free to all ages.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO