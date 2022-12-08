ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkhart Lake, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Metcalfe’s Market; getting a head start on the holidays

With less than two weeks until Christmas, there’s no better time to start planning your holiday meal than now. Brian Kramp is in Wauwatosa at Metcalfe’s Market where they have you covered with great ideas for every part of your holiday meal.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee County Zoo: Free entry during Frosty Free Week

MILWAUKEE - During the season of giving, the Milwaukee County Zoo offers a week of free daytime admission to guests as a way of giving back to the community. "Frosty Free Week" is a perfect time to visit the Zoo – a tranquil setting to enjoy nature and all the animals that call the Zoo home.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Hartland Make-A-Wish 'Skating with Santa' fundraiser

HARTLAND, Wis. - During the season of giving, Santa gave a helping hand to Make-A-Wish Wisconsin. The "Skating with Santa" fundraiser in Hartland Sunday, Dec. 11 raised money to help kids' wishes come true. At the Mullett Ice Center, families got to enjoy games, a hot cocoa bar, cookie decorating...
HARTLAND, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rain turns to snow in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night

MILWAUKEE - Snow and sleet is expected in southeast Wisconsin Wednesday night, Dec. 14 through Thursday morning. Rain will move in from the southwest Tuesday evening and really pick up overnight. It will stay windy, as well. More rain and wind are expected on Wednesday, but the rain will get...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa crash, 3 dead near Mayfair and Wisconsin

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Three people are dead following a car crash in Wauwatosa near Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue Tuesday, Dec. 13. Police said southbound lanes were closed between Watertown Plank and Research Drive. Northbound lanes were closed between Wisconsin and Research. Alternate routes include I-41, Glenview Road and Moorland...
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Man stole $100K in property from old employer, prosecutors say

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - A Campbellsport man is accused of stealing more than $100,000 worth of scrap metal from his former employer, according to prosecutors. According to the criminal complaint, David Kramer, 56, has been charged with theft of moveable property from a Sheboygan business and selling scrap metal from the business to a scrap metal company in West Bend without permission and receiving cash personally.
SHEBOYGAN, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jackson Jocelyn Hampel toy collection honors 7-year-old's memory

JACKSON, Wis. - Spreading Christmas cheer is what the holidays are all about, but for a Jackson family, it's hard to do without their 7-year-old daughter. Jocelyn Hampel died after a trip to the dentist, and her family is bringing smiles to the faces of other children this holiday season in her honor.
JACKSON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fire at Waukesha Texas Roadhouse, restaurant evacuated

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Firefighters responded to Waukesha's Texas Roadhouse Sunday night, Dec. 11. The restaurant is located near Barker and Bluemound. The fire was called in by a passerby. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof. Waukesha Fire Department Battalion Chief Jim Haakenson said the "very busy" restaurant was evacuated,...
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brookfield Trader Joe's, Mayfair credit card theft, 2 wanted

BROOKFIELD, Wis. - Brookfield police are looking for two women who stole credit cards at Trader Joe's. Police say the credit cards were used at Mayfair Mall, with $8,200 spent at Apple and Nordstrom. The crimes occurred in mid-November. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Brookfield police at...
BROOKFIELD, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa crash: 3 dead including DPW driver, 10 vehicles involved

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - Three people were killed, and two others were injured in a 10-vehicle crash near Mayfair Road and Wisconsin Avenue in Wauwatosa Tuesday, Dec. 13. According to Wauwatosa Police Chief James MacGillis, the driver of a Milwaukee DPW truck was at fault, crashing into stopped cars. The driver of that truck was among the three killed.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee postman's murder prompts acts of kindness for letter carriers

MILWAUKEE - Police are looking for whoever killed Milwaukee postal worker Aundre Cross, 41, Friday, Dec. 9 near 65th and Stark. Milwaukee police are looking for a silver Audi Q5 SUV with tinted windows. There's a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest. A growing memorial on 65th Street...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Janet Jackson coming to Maier Festival Park May. 28

MILWAUKEE - It has been announced that Janet Jackson will perform at Henry Maier Festival Park on Sunday, May. 28, as part of her Janet Jackson: Together Again tour. Presale tickets are available Tuesday, Dec. 13. Tickets for the concerts will be open to the general public beginning Friday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. For more information, go to ticketmaster.com.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Glendale Holiday Inn break-ins, 28 vehicles hit

GLENDALE, Wis. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into at the Holiday Inn on Port Washington Road early Sunday, Dec. 11. According to police, the windows were smashed on 28 vehicles parked in the hotel parking lot. The crimes were reported to police around 4 a.m. Police determined...
GLENDALE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man shot near 60th and Fond du Lac, another arrested

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 29, was shot near 60th and Fond du Lac Tuesday evening, Dec. 13, and a second man was arrested. Police said the crime happened around 6 p.m. and may have been burglary related. Officers arrested a 29-year-old Milwaukee man who is expected to face charges.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash, car flips; residents describe 'hazardous' streets

MILWAUKEE - A close call caught on camera – Milwaukee police suspect a driver of operating while intoxicated after his car flipped over and nearly hit someone Monday, Dec. 12. The crash near 79th and Capitol happened around 3:50 p.m. Monday. Police said the driver, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

2 shot in Milwaukee at Water and Buffalo, drove to MPD

MILWAUKEE - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Milwaukee's Third Ward Tuesday evening, Dec. 13 near Water and Buffalo. Police said the car the victims were in was driven to MPD's District 1 station near 8th and Wells after the shooting. That's where FOX6's cameras captured a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Menomonee Falls TJ Maxx theft; 3 sought

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the T.J. Maxx store located on Falls Parkway. It happened on Dec. 10. Police say three female suspects left TJ Maxx with unpaid merchandise. All three suspects left in a newer model gray...
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy