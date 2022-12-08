Browns RB Nick Chubb finalist for Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

For the first time in his career, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb has been named a finalist for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, given annually to a player who best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship, including fair play, respect for the game and opponents, and integrity in competition.

Chubb has been the Browns' nominee for the past four years but never before has he been selected as a finalist until Thursday.

The award was created in 2014 in honor of Pro Football Hall of Famer Art Rooney Sr.

After the nominees were submitted, a panel of former players—Warrick Dunn, Pro Football Hall of Famer Curtis Martin, 2014 Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award winner Larry Fitzgerald, and Leonard Wheeler—narrowed the 32 total nominees down to eight finalists, four from the AFC and four from the NFC.

Chubb was among those finalists.

The Browns running back, as well as the seven other finalists, will be listed on the Pro Bowl ballot for current players to vote on. Teams are not permitted to vote on their own player, according to the NFL.

Announced as part of NFL Honors, the winner will receive a $25,000 donation from the NFL Foundation to a charity of their choice.

