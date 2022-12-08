ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Tell us: have you noticed a shortage of antibiotics for strep A?

By Guardian community team
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DP1Zf_0jbsYJVW00
Amoxicillin demand has increased in recent days as strep A cases have rised

Pharmacists are reporting a UK-wide shortage of antibiotics that are used to treat strep A. Demand for penicillin and amoxicillin has increased in recent days as the number of cases of strep A has risen among children in schools.

We’d like to hear from pharmacists, GPs, other health professionals and parents about whether they have experienced issues with the supply of antibiotics to treat strep A.

Share your experiences

If you are 18 years or over, you can get in touch by filling in the form below or contacting us via WhatsApp by clicking here or adding +44(0)7766780300. Your responses are secure as the form is encrypted and only the Guardian has access to your contributions. One of our journalists will be in contact before we publish, so please do leave contact details.

We will only use the data you provide us for the purpose of the feature. We will delete any personal data when we no longer require it for this purpose. For more information please see our terms of service and privacy policy.

If you’re having trouble using the form, click here.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Strep A: Parents warned to look out for these symptoms as scarlet fever cases rise

Health officials are urging parents to look out for symptoms of scarlet fever in their children following a surge in cases driven by a recent increase in Strep A infections.According to the most recent data from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), the number of scarlet fever cases remains higher than would typically be expected at this time of year. There were 851 cases reported in week 46 compared with an average of 186 in the preceding years, the agency said.The illness is caused by a species of bacteria called Group A Streptococcus. These bacteria also cause other respiratory...
The Independent

What are the signs of Strep A infection?

At least nine children across the UK are known to have died from invasive Strep A infection.– What is Strep A?Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.The bacteria are commonly found in the throat and on the skin, and some people have no symptoms.Infections cause by Strep A include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat. Scarlet fever in particular has seen a recent surge in cases.While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.– What...
BBC

Strep A: Symptoms to look out for

Health officials have recorded more than 430 cases of Strep A in Scotland in two weeks. But despite six deaths in children across the UK, no children have died in Scotland. Strep A infections are usually mild, causing illness ranging from a sore throat to scarlet fever, but can develop into a more serious invasive Group A Strep (iGAS) infection.
The Independent

What is scarlet fever and is it contagious? Symptoms to watch out for after schools outbreak

Scarlet fever, a disease often associated with the Victorian era, has seen a resurgence again in the UK in recent years.The number of cases in England hit a 50-year high in 2016 – when some 17,000 infections were reported – and continued to rise in each of the following years, government figures showed in 2020.In recent weeks, the UK Health and Security Agency (UKHSA) has been monitoring infection rates in northwest England. This follows a number of outbreaks in schools in Lancashire and Greater Manchester, and health officials have advised parents to look out for symptoms in their children.Is scarlet...
WebMD

Symptoms as Clues: Is It RSV, COVID, the Flu or a Common Cold?

Editor's note: See cold and flu activity in your location with the WebMD tracker. Nov. 17, 2022 – The overlapping symptoms of respiratory viruses with household names – COVID-19, the flu, the common cold, and RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) – can make it challenging to tell them apart.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Covid pandemic restrictions could be behind rise in Strep A infections, health chief says

The coronavirus pandemic could be behind the unusually early outbreak of Strep A infections this year, a health expert has said. Seven children have died from the illness in recent weeks, six of them of primary school age. While the number of scarlet fever and invasive group A Strep (iGAS) infections confirmed to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) are lower than during a typical annual peak, they are “much, much higher” than seen this early in the season for the past five years, the agency’s chief medical adviser said.As of Friday, there were 851 known cases of scarlet...
The Independent

‘Shock’ after child, 6, dies in school Strep A outbreak as antibiotics handed out

A community has been left in “shock” after a six-year-old child died in a Strep A outbreak at a primary school.The pupil, who was in Year One at the Surrey school, has not yet been named. Both Ashford Church of England School and the local council expressed their sadness at the death. Another child developed the same illness - which comes from a bacterial infection - and was recovering, the school told parents in an email.Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukThe death of the pupil was confirmed by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) South East’s health...
CBS News

U.K. officials issue warning after 6 children die of Strep A infections

Health officials in the United Kingdom are warning parents to watch for symptoms after six children died after contracting a bacterial infection caused by a version of the disease known as Group A strep. The deaths come as U.K. officials have seen a higher number of Group A streptococci cases...
The Guardian

The Guardian

532K+
Followers
121K+
Post
255M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy