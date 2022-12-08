ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportsnaut

Spain coach Luis Enrique out after World Cup exit

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xGiOC_0jbsYE5t00

Spain parted ways with Luis Enrique, naming Luis de la Fuente as his replacement as head coach of the country’s national team following Spain’s elimination from the World Cup.

Morocco upset Spain in a penalty shootout on Tuesday in the round of 16 in Qatar. Spain, the 2020 World Cup champion, was favored over Morocco, which reached its first-ever quarterfinals.

Enrique was coaching on an expiring contract. de la Fuente, 61, was in charge of the Spain team that won the silver medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Enrique, 52, was a favorite of his players, but fans and Spanish media called for his resignation this week. The Spanish soccer federation wished Enrique well in a statement.

“The RFEF energetically wishes Luis Enrique and his team the best of luck in their future professional projects. The coach earns the love and admiration of his collaborators in the national team and of the entire federation, which will always be his home,” the statement read.

Enrique becomes the fifth coach to depart a national team following elimination at the World Cup in Qatar.

Also out are Gerardo “Tata” Martino of Mexico, Roberto Martinez of Belgium, Otto Addo of Ghana and Paulo Bento of Portugal.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ivanka Trump Slips On Chanel Flats at FIFA Qatar World Cup 2022 With Jared Kushner

Ivanka Trump was simply outfitted for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. While in Lusail City with husband Jared Kushner and their children, Trump shared a photo dump on Instagram. For the occasion — where the family attended four matches over three days — the former presidential advisor wore a long-sleeved black top. The simple piece was tucked into a set of cream trousers with a linen texture, complete with an attached belt. The ensemble was in accordance with Qatar’s dress codes, where women must wear outfits that cover their shoulders and skirts, dresses or pants must have a length past one’s...
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
68K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy