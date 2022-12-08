ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grovetown, GA

Border Bowl X – Get Your Tickets Now!

By Mike Lepp
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RzliG_0jbsYBRi00

AUGUSTA, Ga. – (WJBF) – Watch the CSRA’s best High School football seniors from Georgia and South Carolina as they battle for the paddle.

Border Bowl X will be held at Grovetown High School (2010 Warrior Way) in Grovetown, Ga. on Saturday, January 7.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and kick off is at Noon.

Parking at Grovetown High School will cost $5.00 (CASH ONLY)

Tickets to the game are $10 and can be purchased below or by clicking HERE.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this annual event are given to the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Augusta.

MORE BORDER BOWL X
Border Bowl X head coaches announced
Border Bowl X Georgia Cheer Team announced
Border Bowl X SC Cheer Team announced

Team Georgia

Name School
Dylaun Adams Screven County
Jack Antonakos Lincoln County
Johnathan Ashley Laney
D’Vanta Babbs Thomson
DJay Braswell Washington County
Marcellus Brigham Thomson
Landon Brown Jefferson County
Desmond Cofer Washington-Wilkes
Cain Coulter Thomson
Jontavis Curry Thomson
Kalon Curry Laney
KD Dorsey Evans
Kevin Douglas Aquinas
Vinson Dresser Aquinas
Marshall Flowers Burke County
Dorien Foots Swainsboro
Keith Fraley Washington County
Jordan Franklin Burke County
Temarcus Elam Lakeside
Malachi Gordon Aquinas
Greg Grace Laney
Eric Grant Hephzibah
Will Hattaway Lakeside
Brenston Hearst Lincoln County
Jon Jon Howard Harlem
Trey Huff Lincoln County
Joseph Jean Grovetown
Duncan Johnson Aquinas
Malik Leverett Greenbrier
Darryl Kirkland Josey
Kellen McDuffie Academy of Richmond Co.
Sean Medcalfe Westside
Jackson Murphy Academy of Richmond Co.
Grady Noegel Academy of Richmond Co.
Jalen Patrick Hephzibah
Kohen Rogers Burke County
Colton Smith Brentwood
Dennis Thomas Jr. Warren County
DJ Williams Evans
Jason Williams Harlem
Matthew Williams Harlem
Justin Zellars Lincoln County

Team South Carolina

Name School
TJ McElmurray Midland Valley
Colson Brown North Augusta
Tyler Smith Barnwell
A’Chean Durant McCormick
Keithan Washington Denmark
Gregory Bryant Strom Thurmond
Tyleke Mathis Saluda
Clay Pender Barnwell
Taylon Washington North Augusta
Zion Wright Saluda
Arthur Walker Silver Bluff
DJ Curry North Augusta
Kanaan Ligons Ridge Spring Monetta
Patrick Sywgert Batesburg-Leesville
Reece Jenison South Aiken
Brooks Jenison South Aiken
Arian Mozone Midland Valley
AnDarius Lawton Aiken
Ashley Yaughn South Aiken
Bernard Werts Saluda
Luke Wilson Augusta Christian
Calvin Stokes Midland Valley
Colyn Moore North Augusta
Jabari Brown Saluda
Landen Briatico South Aiken
Jawain Gleaton Wagener-Salley
Chase Brightharp Strom Thurmond
Jabari (Jabo) Drinks Midland Valley
Omarion Buckmon Bamberg
Jaden James Barnwell
Maurice Odom Barnwell
Jacquez Ryans North Augusta
Caleb Cook Fox Creek
Chris Davis Williston-Elko
Amir Young North Augusta
Ricardo Jones Silver Bluff
Tylan Creech South Aiken
Izzy Glanton Strom Thurmond
Cameron Davis Wagener-Salley
Joseph Simmons Blackville-Hilda
Maleik Williams Silver Bluff
Samuel Espinoza Saluda
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

Henry Brigham Center’s update brings high hopes

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Monday was day one of construction for renovations at the Henry Brigham Community Center, and we went inside for a final look. The project is expected to cost between $5 million and $8 million. Mitchell Quarterman is a Glenn Hills native who’s looking forward to the...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

North Augusta honors state championship softball team at ring ceremony

Tuesday night, the 2022 North Augusta High School state championship softball team was honored with their championship rings during halftime of the boys basketball game. In May, North Augusta swept Catawba Ridge in the South Carolina High School League 4A championship series. It is the program’s first ever state championship. It also marked the final […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

YMCA gives local children ‘A Place to Dream’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — The Geater Augusta Family YMCA is working to make sure everyone has “A Place to Dream.” The program delivered 42 beds to 17 families Saturday. Several groups volunteered to make the effort possible, including the 100 Black Men of Augusta. This was the largest single-bed delivery through “A Place to Dream” […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

15 Richmond County schools make underperformance lists

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several local schools need some extra help improving student achievement, according to the Georgia Department of Education. Meanwhile, some other schools have moved off the list for help. States are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, these schools are on lists...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Roadway roundup: I-20 lane closures begin tonight

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’ll be driving on Interstate 20 Monday night, be aware the right lane will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. For westbound I-20 from mile marker 1 in South Carolina to mile marker 201 in Georgia, the lane will be closed until 6 a.m., Tuesday morning.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Report: Grocery shoppers look to expired food to save money | Rush Hour

Grocery shoppers have become resourceful amid ongoing record inflation that has spiked grocery prices by 13% over the last year. Discount grocery store owner, Ron Rojas, joined NewsNation's "Rush Hour" to discuss food expiration dates. #food #expired #grocerystore #inflation. Report: Grocery shoppers look to expired food to …. Grocery shoppers...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Columbia County board members give update on Junior Achievement Discovery center and more

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF)- The Columbia County school board  is putting the finishing touches on its latest building program. The board member have  on approved architects for schools throughout the district. School Superintendent says equipment shipments  and  renovations are well under way. “That will help us move forward to the next phase of the building […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Local football players struggle to get attention from college recruiters

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Another motivation for winning football championships is getting the attention of college recruiters. More recruiters allow more options on the table to receive scholarships. We talked with local coaches about the challenges players are facing when it comes to taking their talents to the next level.
THOMSON, GA
WRDW-TV

Evans couple continues to grow their Christmas village

Sen. Jon Ossoff unveiled the results of his eight-month bipartisan investigation into sexual abuse of women in federal prisons. Brittany Hamilton, 36, was arrested several weeks after North Augusta Department of Public Safety officers were called to the 1900 block of Green Forest Drive.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WSAV News 3

New Georgia laws that will be in effect starting January

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp signed some legislation into law in 2022 that will not go into effect until next year. Most Georgia laws took effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed the effective dates of the following laws, which will come into force on Jan. 1, 2023.  Increased tax […]
GEORGIA STATE
WJBF

Many across CSRA enjoy annual Augusta Christmas Parade

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- The annual Augusta Christmas parade brought out many people to experience a joyful night downtown. From sounds of the band, to Santa making a special appearance—The Augusta Christmas parade is one many look forward to every year. “Merry Christmas!!!” from a family in the crowd! Hundreds of people across the CSRA joined […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Metter man dies in lumber mill accident

METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — A 31-year-old Metter man died while working at a lumber company in Wadley last week. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis died last week in an apparent industrial accident. The coroner’s office says Lewis suffered blunt force trauma to the torso. He was an employee at Battle Lumber […]
METTER, GA
WJBF

Pedestrian struck, killed in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WJBF) – In Orangeburg County, one person is dead after being struck by a vehicle. It happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police say the driver of a ’98 Camry went off Highway 4 at Zeigler Street and hit the pedestrian who was on the shoulder due to another collision. That person killed […]
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy