Border Bowl X – Get Your Tickets Now!

AUGUSTA, Ga. – (WJBF) – Watch the CSRA’s best High School football seniors from Georgia and South Carolina as they battle for the paddle.

Border Bowl X will be held at Grovetown High School (2010 Warrior Way) in Grovetown, Ga. on Saturday, January 7.

Gates open at 10:30 a.m. and kick off is at Noon.

Parking at Grovetown High School will cost $5.00 (CASH ONLY)

Tickets to the game are $10 and can be purchased below or by clicking HERE.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from this annual event are given to the Ronald McDonald House Charity of Augusta.

Team Georgia

Name School Dylaun Adams Screven County Jack Antonakos Lincoln County Johnathan Ashley Laney D’Vanta Babbs Thomson DJay Braswell Washington County Marcellus Brigham Thomson Landon Brown Jefferson County Desmond Cofer Washington-Wilkes Cain Coulter Thomson Jontavis Curry Thomson Kalon Curry Laney KD Dorsey Evans Kevin Douglas Aquinas Vinson Dresser Aquinas Marshall Flowers Burke County Dorien Foots Swainsboro Keith Fraley Washington County Jordan Franklin Burke County Temarcus Elam Lakeside Malachi Gordon Aquinas Greg Grace Laney Eric Grant Hephzibah Will Hattaway Lakeside Brenston Hearst Lincoln County Jon Jon Howard Harlem Trey Huff Lincoln County Joseph Jean Grovetown Duncan Johnson Aquinas Malik Leverett Greenbrier Darryl Kirkland Josey Kellen McDuffie Academy of Richmond Co. Sean Medcalfe Westside Jackson Murphy Academy of Richmond Co. Grady Noegel Academy of Richmond Co. Jalen Patrick Hephzibah Kohen Rogers Burke County Colton Smith Brentwood Dennis Thomas Jr. Warren County DJ Williams Evans Jason Williams Harlem Matthew Williams Harlem Justin Zellars Lincoln County

Team South Carolina

Name School TJ McElmurray Midland Valley Colson Brown North Augusta Tyler Smith Barnwell A’Chean Durant McCormick Keithan Washington Denmark Gregory Bryant Strom Thurmond Tyleke Mathis Saluda Clay Pender Barnwell Taylon Washington North Augusta Zion Wright Saluda Arthur Walker Silver Bluff DJ Curry North Augusta Kanaan Ligons Ridge Spring Monetta Patrick Sywgert Batesburg-Leesville Reece Jenison South Aiken Brooks Jenison South Aiken Arian Mozone Midland Valley AnDarius Lawton Aiken Ashley Yaughn South Aiken Bernard Werts Saluda Luke Wilson Augusta Christian Calvin Stokes Midland Valley Colyn Moore North Augusta Jabari Brown Saluda Landen Briatico South Aiken Jawain Gleaton Wagener-Salley Chase Brightharp Strom Thurmond Jabari (Jabo) Drinks Midland Valley Omarion Buckmon Bamberg Jaden James Barnwell Maurice Odom Barnwell Jacquez Ryans North Augusta Caleb Cook Fox Creek Chris Davis Williston-Elko Amir Young North Augusta Ricardo Jones Silver Bluff Tylan Creech South Aiken Izzy Glanton Strom Thurmond Cameron Davis Wagener-Salley Joseph Simmons Blackville-Hilda Maleik Williams Silver Bluff Samuel Espinoza Saluda

