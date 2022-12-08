ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Khalid surprises, hands out gifts to kids at El Paso military clinic

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso native and R&B star Khalid surprised children of veterans and active-duty service members with gifts at The Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Endeavors in El Paso Friday. The children’s families were at the clinic to receive services when they were...
Santa visits El Paso Zoo in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Santa made a pit stop at the El Paso Zoo over the weekend in central El Paso. As part of the zoo's WinterFest season the big man himself was available to take pictures with kids and deliver presents. One of the presents Santa gave...
How is El Paso's VA system performing?

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — In December 2016, CBS4 reported how El Paso's Veterans Affairs Health Care System earned only one out of five stars, with local veterans complaining about long wait times for appointments and their quality of care. Six years later, CBS4 Anchor John Purvis spoke with...
Las Cruces senior living center hosts free dementia experience

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — People had the chance to experience the dementia disease. The Village at Northrise, a senior living center, hosted a free dementia experience in Las Cruces on Tuesday. The experience aimed at giving an insight into dementia and give people a chance to see the...
El Paso Catholic Diocese helps shelter migrants released

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Volunteers are needed to help with the surge of migrants being released in El Paso. The resurgence of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border was reported last week. Border Patrol facilities and shelters in El Paso are stressed beyond capacity. Border Patrol officials have...
Police identify bicyclist who died in hit-and-run in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police identified the bicyclist who died after a hit-and-run in east El Paso Tuesday morning. Officials identified the man as 26-year-old Austin Brazda. The incident happened at the 1300 block of George Dieter around midnight. Investigators said Brazda was riding his bicycle...
Road closures happening the week of Dec. 12th through Dec. 17th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crack Sealing Closures. Loop 375 (Transmountain) to I-10, northbound and southbound. Alternate lane closures, please plan for potential delays. Guardrail Repair Project. Monday, December 12. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 eastbound between Thorn and Mesa left lane closed. Tuesday, December 13. 9 a.m....
Man accused of assaulting a Tucson realtor arrested in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — A man who allegedly assaulted and tried to kidnap a pregnant real estate agent at a Tucson home two months ago was arrested in Texas. Tucson TV station KOLD reports that court records show Juan Nunley Jr. — who also goes by the alias of Donasti Davonsiea — was booked Wednesday into the El Paso County Jail.
Socorro man dies after rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after a rollover crash on Loop 375 and Vista Del Sol on Saturday. Police identified the man as 33-year-old Omar Tarango of Socorro. The crash happened around 2:16 a.m. The initial investigation revealed that Tarango was driving east on Loop 375...
K-12 enrollment in El Paso school districts post pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso area school districts saw a drop in enrollment during the pandemic, but that trend appears to be leveling off, at least for some districts. Two of the three largest school districts in El Paso started the academic school year with fewer students in 2022, but that wasn't the case for the Socorro Independent School District.
Police identifies man who prompted SWAT situation in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police officials identified the man who is accused of prompting a SWAT situation Friday in northeast El Paso. Officers arrested 31-year-old Karl Dean Lyons. The incident happened on the 5700 block of Sean Haggerty. Officers responded to the home on an aggravated...
Deputies arrest 17-year-old, 20-year-old accused of robbery in San Elizario

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso County deputies arrested two people accused of robbing an individual in San Elizario Monday. Angel Flores, 20, and Carolina Cervantes, 17, allegedly broke into a home at the 12000 block of Acevedo, threatened people with a knife and stole a person's cell phone and Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
