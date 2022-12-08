ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson Shines in Silver Dress & Matching Pumps at Fashionphile’s Event

By Melody Rivera
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xyA81_0jbsY3T900

Haley Lu Richardson, who plays Portia on HBO’s “White Lotus,” attended the Fashionphile x Fred Segal Pop-Up event in Los Angeles last night. The two brands launched a pop-up shop inside Fred Segal’s iconic flagship store on Sunset Blvd, open until May 31 of next year.

Richardson wore a silver metallic Loewe midi dress with a V-neckline and spaghetti straps. The gleaming gown featured a ruffled slit.

The actress accessorized with pearl earrings and a thin ring. She added a sparkling lavender Prada shoulder bag to the look. The embellished bag featured the brand’s signature triangle logo.

Richardson was styled by Sean Knight who also works with Christina Ricci , Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer.

To complete the look, the actress slipped into a pair of silver metallic pumps. The heels featured a sleek silhouette that met at the front of the shoe with a pointed toe. The pumps added height to the look with a stiletto heel reaching at least 3 inches in height.

Other stars attended the event including Grace van Patten . The “Tell Me Lies” actress paired a satin pink corset top with a black Dior mini saddle bag and black knee-high leather boots.

Richardson loves to play around with eclectic colors and patterns. The “White Lotus” actress gravitates towards statement pieces like towering platforms and vibrant strappy sandals. When off-duty, she likes to slip on casual shoes like high-top Converse and ankle boots. Her closet is filled with styles from designer labels like Jimmy Choo, Moschino , and Tods.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Adds Edgy Twist to Vera Wang Dress With Leather Gloves, Crystal Belt & Pointy Heels at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Vice President Kamala Harris was sharply dressed for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. While arriving at the John F. Kennedy Center during the occasion with husband Douglas Emhoff, Harris donned a custom black Vera Wang gown. As seen on Wang’s Instagram, her number included a draped peplum silhouette with short sleeves, crafted from silk crepe. The piece was complete with a crystal-embellished belt and elbow-length black leather gloves, adding an edgy touch to her outfit. Harris accessorized with sparkling orbiting drop earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by VERA WANG (@verawanggang) “What an enormous honor to dress Madam Vice...
WASHINGTON, DC
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Looks Ethereal in Sparkling Couture Elie Saab Wedding Dress With Michael Boulos for Marriage at Mar-a-Lago

Tiffany Trump followed the tradition and wore a white dress for her wedding to Michael Boulos this weekend. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Trump wore a voluminous white gown by Elie Saab. Her couture ensemble featured a long-sleeved silhouette with a curved neckline, cinched at the waist with a matching band. The flared skirt featured a lightly frayed raw hem, covered in intricate vertical crystals and embroidery. Small diamond drop earrings, as well as her wedding ring, finished Trump’s ensemble.
PALM BEACH, FL
Prevention

Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks

Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
sheenmagazine.com

Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!

Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vogue Magazine

Collection

As we know from previous collections, motoring, Y2K nostalgia, and futurism have become core concepts to Dominnico. Creative director Domingo Rodríguez Lázaro explored them once again in the brand’s spring 2023 proposal. This time around, however, there was a more personal approach. “I’m going back to my origins. ‘Nene’ is the pet name Juana, my mother, used to call Domingo, my late father; this intimate collection is in homage to him,” explained Rodríguez Lázaro. “It seemed the right moment to stop and think about my background. Life in the lorry, nature, my childhood… All those references that I have idealized all my life are now kept recorded.”
Footwear News

Mother of the Bride Marla Maples Poses in Purple Dress & Hidden Heels at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Marla Maples appeared in elegant style at Tiffany Trump’s wedding on Saturday. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Maples wore a lavender gown by Elie Saab. The top of the garment had a streamlined corset with a thick strap that ran down her back and created a floor-length sash, while the bottom had a long, flowing skirt.
PALM BEACH, FL
Footwear News

Worst Dressed Looks From American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022, According to Twitter

With a star-studded lineup of performers, attendees and honorees, the 2022 American Music Awards certainly made a statement. With that included a wide range of statement-making outfits — both the good and the bad. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, musicians, influencers and more experimented with a range of textures, silhouettes and color to make a statement on the red carpet. However, some were greater misses than hits, whether from their simplicity, aesthetics or being just a little too over-the-top. Of course, Twitter users had a range of opinions and reactions to these ensembles, varying from improvements to comparisons from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Vogue Magazine

Lily Collins’s Latest French-Girl Look Is Not Very Emily

As fans await the return of Emily in Paris on Netflix this December, Lily Collins has been giving them a taste of what’s to come on the red carpet. Or not. By now the audience is familiar with heroine Emily Cooper’s wardrobe: bold, frilly and very colorful – verging occasionally on the gaudy. But with her latest real-life look, Collins adopted a sultrier version of the oft-referenced French-girl aesthetic.
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Elevates Dramatic Blazer Dress With 6-Inch Heeled Loafers at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Janelle Monáe pulled up to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala pink carpet, donning her whimsical-signature style.  As a presenter at the occasion, the eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer wore a dramatically structured blazer dress with a collared shirt adorned with a black and white bow tie. The dress was complete with three buttons, distinct pockets, white stitching, and sleeve cutouts at the fingertips. Monáe accessorized with asymmetric pearl earrings and a gray and gold top-handle mini-bag. Her vibrant hair was styled into a perfect pin curl, making way for her red lipstick that coordinated with her red manicure. The singer coupled...
LOS ANGELES, CA
papermag.com

Chloe George Bares All in Track-by-Track Breakdown of 'Penny'

Chloe George, the Bay Area-born and LA-based artist known for her vulnerable and relatable lyrics, is back with more music — leaving us wondering again if she crawled into our brains for songwriting inspiration. "In the past year, I realized how scared I was of true connection with other...
Footwear News

Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Revealed: Photos

The Air Jordan 7 continues to shine with some new offerings. This has proven to be a huge year for the Air Jordan 7 seeing as though it turned 30 years old in 2022. Whenever a shoe turns 30, Jordan Brand celebrates by bringing out a ton of retros and new colorways. For instance, the Air Jordan 8 will be heavily celebrated next year.
Footwear News

Footwear News

176K+
Followers
20K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy