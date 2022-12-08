‘White Lotus’ Star Haley Lu Richardson Shines in Silver Dress & Matching Pumps at Fashionphile’s Event

Haley Lu Richardson, who plays Portia on HBO’s “White Lotus,” attended the Fashionphile x Fred Segal Pop-Up event in Los Angeles last night. The two brands launched a pop-up shop inside Fred Segal’s iconic flagship store on Sunset Blvd, open until May 31 of next year.

Richardson wore a silver metallic Loewe midi dress with a V-neckline and spaghetti straps. The gleaming gown featured a ruffled slit.

The actress accessorized with pearl earrings and a thin ring. She added a sparkling lavender Prada shoulder bag to the look. The embellished bag featured the brand’s signature triangle logo.

Richardson was styled by Sean Knight who also works with Christina Ricci , Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer.

To complete the look, the actress slipped into a pair of silver metallic pumps. The heels featured a sleek silhouette that met at the front of the shoe with a pointed toe. The pumps added height to the look with a stiletto heel reaching at least 3 inches in height.

Other stars attended the event including Grace van Patten . The “Tell Me Lies” actress paired a satin pink corset top with a black Dior mini saddle bag and black knee-high leather boots.

Richardson loves to play around with eclectic colors and patterns. The “White Lotus” actress gravitates towards statement pieces like towering platforms and vibrant strappy sandals. When off-duty, she likes to slip on casual shoes like high-top Converse and ankle boots. Her closet is filled with styles from designer labels like Jimmy Choo, Moschino , and Tods.