ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Hailey Bieber Bundles Up in Brown Wool Coat, Light Wash Jeans & Leather Loafers

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lBhJn_0jbsXugq00

Hailey Bieber styled a cozy look for an outing with her husband, Justin Bieber, on Wednesday in New York.

The model, who was honored as Newcomer of the Year at WWD’s Beauty Awards earlier in the day, stepped out in a cozy look

For her outing, Bieber wore a brown oversized wool coat. The jacket featured tripe button closures. Bieber added light-wash jeans to her outfit and a black turtleneck top. She dressed up the look a bit with black rectangle sunglasses and a black leather shoulder bag.

When it came to her footwear, the media personality put a slick finish on the vibe with a pair of black lug sole loafers. The slip-on shoe style had a square toe with a chunky outsole. Often made of leather, loafers are slip-on shoes worn by all genders. Loafers were first popularized in the 1950s amongst men , yet evolved over time into many styles and silhouettes.

Justin stepped out in a green jacket paired with navy blue pants. He accessorized his look with a beige baseball cap and large bug-eye sunglasses. He completed his outfit with a pair of cream Nike Air Max sneakers

Bieber is known for having exceptional street style . Her trendy and sartorial fashion sense prompts her to wear silhouettes that feel modern and fresh. Whether she’s strolling the streets or attending red carpet events she always manages to get it right. When she’s not in loafers, slingbacks or pointed-toe pumps you will likely catch her in statement slides, Nike Air Force 1’s, Reebok and New Balance sneakers.

Click through the gallery to see Bieber’s best street style looks through the years.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Footwear News

Willow Smith Soars in 7-Inch Versace Heels With Hip Cutouts at ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. It was a family affair at the “Emancipation” Los Angeles premiere at Regency Village Theatre yesterday. The red carpet event brought the Smith family together to support her father Will Smith’s new movie. At the event, Willow Smith, the youngest daughter of the actor with Jada Pinkett Smith, made a striking appearance. Willow wore an all-black set from Stella McCartney with towering heels. Her outfit consisted of an ensemble originally modeled by Bella Hadid at McCartney’s spring 2023 show, with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine Jordan Holds Court on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet in Jumpsuit & Sneakers for FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jasmine Jordan brought slick style to the red carpet during the Footwear News Achievement Awards on Nov. 30 in New York. The daughter of Michael Jordan was attending the event in the company of her father’s namesake Jordan Brand — which was honored with the Brand of the Year Award — which she works for as a field representative in its sports marketing division. While arriving at the event, Jordan posed in a sleek black bodysuit. Her single piece included a slim-fitting silhouette, complete with a rounded one-sleeved neckline with a pointed edge. Her attire was finished with a shining gold...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Barron Trump Soars to 6-Foot-5 Height With Dark Suiting & Loafers at Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago

Barron Trump was formally dressed for sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding. For the occasion, held at the Trump family’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., Trump wore a classic black tuxedo. His ensemble featured a long-sleeved blazer with pointed lapels, as well as matching trousers. Layered over a white collared shirt, the 16-year-old’s ensemble was completed with a black bow-tie and light pink boutonniere, as seen on Instagram.
PALM BEACH, FL
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Just Hit Kanye West Where It Hurts By Wearing Adidas And Balenciaga Outfit On Instagram

Kim Kardashian continues to rock her single gal glow with sultry, curve-hugging and designer ensembles in posts for her 334 million Instagram followers. The reality star, 42, just uploaded a new mirror pic for fans in which she is seen donning a gray, logo print, lurex turtleneck sweater from the Balenciaga x Adidas collaboration, skimpy black shorts adorned with the iconic Adidas white stripes, and black over-the-knee boots by Balenciaga from their Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
People

Cardi B's Daughter Kulture Plays in Mom's Clothes and Strikes a Pose: 'She Dressed Herself'

Cardi B and husband Offset share son Wave Set, 14 months, and Kulture Kiari, 4 Cardi B has a little fashionista on her hands! The "Be Careful" singer, 30, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday of daughter Kulture Kiari posing in a yellow long-sleeved shirt with an orange and red cinched dress layered on top. "Hi Daddy, do you like my stuff?" Kulture says as she shifts from pose to pose while modeling Mom's clothes. The 4-year-old wears big black sunglasses in the beginning and rests them up on her...
In Style

Megan Fox Wore a See-Through Fishnet Dress With Almost Nothing Underneath

I love a good see-through fashion moment, and apparently, so do celebs. Taylor Swift wore a caged jewel skirt last week to the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards and Emily Ratajkowski shut down New York in October wearing a naked-like gown. And I’m not saying I started the trend, but I did wear a mesh crop top with nothing but a bralette to a Kesha concert years ago. So maybe give a girl some credit. The latest star to jump on my — er — fashion’s latest trend, is Megan Fox.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Michael Jordan’s Daughter Jasmine: Brittney Griner’s ‘Wrongfully Being Used as a Pawn’ in Russian Drug Possession Conviction

The support for Brittney Griner — who was convicted on a drug possession and smuggling charges in Russia and is serving a nine-year sentence — hasn’t waned among WNBA stars and those with ties to the league. Jasmine Jordan, the Jordan Brand basketball field rep for women’s sport marketing, spoke with FN last night at the 2022 FN Achievement Awards in New York City and addressed the situation Griner is facing abroad. Like many others, Jasmine Jordan — the daughter of NBA icon Michael Jordan — believes Griner deserves to be home with her wife, Cherelle Griner, and her family. Jasmine Jordan...
PopSugar

Simone Biles Wears a Red Silk Minidress For Holiday Shoot With Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles may not officially be a married woman just yet, but she and fiancé Jonathan Owens have already (effectively) sent out their 2022 holiday cards as a pair. Posting a series of photographs taken by photographer Rachel Taylor, the gymnast captioned her Instagram carousel, "HAPPY HOLIDAYS ❤️."
hypebeast.com

Rounding Up Air Jordan 11 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Cherry" Launch

The Air Jordan 11 Retro “Cherry” drops this week on Saturday, December 10. The below roundup showcases underrated 11 Retros regaining momentum amongst the sneaker community in anticipation of the new release. For longtime fans of the iconic silhouette, “Cherry” harkens back to the AJ11 Low “Varsity Red” released in 2001, remixing the low-top’s two-tone color story with glossy, patent leather overlays and white mesh.
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Accepts Newcomer Award in Black Minidress, Fur Coat & Strappy Sandals at WWD’s Beauty Awards With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber stepped out in New York City with her husband, Justin Bieber, on Wednesday morning. The couple was heading to WWD‘s Beauty Awards, where Hailey was being honored with the Newcomer of the Year award or her skincare brand, Rhode. To the ceremony, Hailey styled a black ruched minidress made of a jersey material from Yves Saint Laurent over a pair of sheer tights. She added a dramatic black faux fur coat over the dress. Her floor-length coat featured a silk lining and a large collar, also from YSL. Hailey accessorized her all-black look with a pair of thick-framed glasses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Dances in Spike Heels With Gayle King at ‘The Light We Carry’ Book Tour in Philadelphia

Michelle Obama stepped out in sharp style for her book tour in Philadelphia over the weekend. The former first lady is currently promoting her latest book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times.” Obama appeared onstage with CBS broadcast journalist Gayle King at The Met Philadelphia on Nov. 19. Shortly after making her debut, Obama took to Instagram to share a video of herself and King on Instagram. The duo dances backstage to Bill Withers, “Lovely Day.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) “Philadelphia! Thank you to everybody who joined @GayleKing and me last night...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection

Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
Footwear News

Footwear News

176K+
Followers
20K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy