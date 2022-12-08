It’s no secret that Dolly Parton is a dog lover. She’s had multiple dogs over the years, and even launched her own Doggy Parton line of pet products earlier this year – alongside her god-dog, Billy the Kid .

And now, she’s introducing Billy the Kid to her youngest fans, with her third children’s book. She’s releasing Dolly Parton’s Billy the Kid Makes it Big on Apr. 25, 2023, PEOPLE announced today. It follows Coat of Many Colors , released in 1994, and I Am A Rainbow , released in 2009.

A Country-Loving God-Dog

In the book, Billy the Kid is a dog with a love for country music who aims to hit the big time as a country star in Nashville. But he gets into trouble with some bullies at the Battle of the Bow-wows. He needs help from his favorite songs – and some friends – to rebuild his self-confidence.

Illustrated by MacKenzie Haley, the picture book is aimed at children aged from four to seven. Penguin Workshop , an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, is publishing the book.

An Anti-Bullying Message

“I am so proud to bring this book and the message it conveys to life,” Parton said in a statement. “Years back I wrote a song ‘Makin’ Fun Ain’t Funny’ for my children’s album I Believe In You . I wanted kids to understand how harmful bullying can be to someone.

“When I launched the Doggy Parton line of pet products earlier this year, my god-dog Billy got to be the star of the show. Since he’s a big star now, I knew a story with him at the center could help drive home important messages in a unique way,” she continues. “I hope this is the first of many books with Billy.”

Will you buy the book for any young dog people in your life?

The post Dolly Parton Announces New Children's Book Starring Her God-Dog appeared first on DogTime