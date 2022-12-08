ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

UPDATE: Authorities reopen Bluff Heights roads after FBI evacuation

By Fernando Haro Garcia
Long Beach Post
 5 days ago

Authorities reopened all roads in the Bluff Heights neighborhood by noon Thursday, according to the Long Beach Police Department, after FBI agents shut down streets and evacuated some homes in the area that morning while a man refused to cooperate with agents who were serving a search warrant, officials said.

The FBI did not specify what they are investigating or how the man was connected to the investigation, but a spokesperson said agents were in the process of executing the warrant when “an individual at the subject residence refused to exit the home and comply with agents.”

The residence in question appeared to be in a small apartment complex on Mariquita Street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rexZj_0jbsXiLM00

LBPD officers assist the FBI with a search warrant in the Bluff Heights neighborhood of Long Beach on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Photo by Fernando Haro Garcia.

An FBI tactical team, with military-style vehicles and weapons, began communicating with the man, and some nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution, said Laura Eimiller, a spokesperson for the FBI’s Los Angeles office.

Around 9 a.m., the man was taken into custody. It’s not clear what time the operation started.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect that the area has been reopened.

