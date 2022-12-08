Joe Rogan Accuses Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Of Using Steroids

Joe Rogan is a known hot-take artist who continually finds ways to outdo his previous work. The 55-year-old’s latest theory, more an accusation, involves Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson using steroids.

The UFC commentator was discussing “Liver King” Brian Johnson, the deceptive fitness guru who was caught taking the performance enhancer instead of the raw meat diet he promotes online, before alleging the WWE legend is also a user. “There’s no way you can look like that, in your 40s,” Rogan said. “The Rock should come clean right now.”

It didn’t stop there, either. “He should make a video in response to the Liver King video. I need to talk to you because the Rock’s been lying. There’s not a f**king chance in hell he’s clean,” Rogan asserted. “Not a chance in hell. As big as the Rock is, at 50? He’s so massive, and he’s so different than he was when he was 30.”

While the podcast host does not take issue with the act itself, he does not stand by lying to the fans. “There’s a responsibility you have to people who are listening to you. If you don’t want to talk about it, that’s one thing,” the former Fear Factor host said.

“But if you do talk about it, there’s a responsibility you have to people listening to you and I think you have to be honest about it, which is why I’m honest about it. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with taking hormone replacement.”

The Rock turned 50 back on May 2 and his physique seemingly only gets better. The Hollywood, Fla. native is also reveling in the success of Black Adam , which hit theaters on Oct. 21.