Black Couple Sells 236-Acre Farm To Luxury Hospitality Brand In $13.75M Deal
Serial entrepreneurs and power couple Chid Liberty and Georgie Badiel Liberty reportedly sold their massive upstate property in Rhinebeck, New York, according to Black Enterprise. The off-market sale of the 236-acre biodynamic farm closed earlier this month for an impressive $13.75 million. Six Senses, considered one of the world’s most luxurious hospitality brands, is now the property owner.
Forget the Suite. You Can Take Over One of Amsterdam’s Most Luxurious Hotels for $1.3 Million.
The iconic De L’Europe Amsterdam has been a part of the Dutch city’s landscape since its opening in September 1896, making it one of the metropolis’s oldest luxury hotels. Now the famed establishment is celebrating its 125th anniversary with an over-the-top package priced at a cool $1.3 million. The new bundle allows one guest to live it up in the Netherlands’ capital, with a complete buy-out of the 106-room 5-star hotel—including all its contemporary suites—so you can have the property all to yourself. If you’re in the mood for some company, you have the option to arrange a guest list of...
Marriott looks to open 35 luxury hotels around the world in 2023
Marriott International, announced earlier at the International Luxury Travel Market (ILTM) in Cannes, has planned to introduce more than 35 luxury hotels in 2023, delivering the unique and meaningful experiences desired by today’s luxury traveler. Boasting an unrivaled portfolio of luxury brands including The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, EDITION, JW Marriott and Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Marriott International continues to push the boundaries, reimagining travel with a globally inspired perspective that defines the future of luxury. With an unparalleled footprint of nearly 500 luxury hotels and resorts in 68 countries and territories today, Marriott International is poised to further its position as the global leader in luxury hospitality with more than 200 luxury properties in the development pipeline. From Kenya to Singapore and Japan to Mexico, more than 35 new hotels are slated to open next year in sought-after and emerging destinations around the world.
The New JW Marriott in Sao Paulo Embodies the City’s Love of Art With Vibrant Interiors
São Paulo—or Sampa, as it’s known by locals—is the cultural heartbeat of Brazil. Artists have long converged here to express themselves freely, and their works have become a vital part of the city’s fabric. Massive technicolor murals appear everywhere as you drive through the streets, all of them imbued with Sampa’s rich history. Now, a hospitality heavyweight has decided to incorporate the city’s vibrancy into a luxurious new hotel. Opened in May, the JW Marriott Hotel São Paulo is located in the Chácara Santo Antônio neighborhood nears the exclusive Jardins enclave. Set within striking distance of the high-end boutiques and posh cafés...
MSC Introduces its Newest Cruise Ship with NYC Celebration
MSC Cruises used the introduction of its newest cruise ship, the MSC Seascape as an opportunity to highlight the cruise company’s growing commitment to the New York and U.S. cruise markets. The cruise company which was launched 30 years ago, today calls itself the fastest-growing cruise brand operating a fleet of 21 cruise ships with two more currently under construction.
New ‘No’ travel list gives 10 destinations to avoid due to overtourism
Travel publication Fodor’s has published a “No” list featuring 10 destinations tourists should avoid in 2023.Run alongside a “Go” list, the “No” list aims to highlight “destinations to reconsider visiting in 2023”, say the editors.Barcelona, Paris and Dubrovnik are all namechecked in a section called “suffering cultural hotspots”, while Venice and the Amalfi Coast are on the list as two of Italy’s most tourist-flooded areas.Cornwall also makes 2023’s list due the mass influx of tourists each summer that has put a strain on local residents, the roads and environment in recent years. “The infrastructure simply doesn’t exist to support the...
Royal Caribbean Sees Single Largest Booking Day Ever
More people than ever just decided to book a cruise with Royal Caribbean on the same day. Royal Caribbean International just released a statement revealing a record-breaking Black Friday. According to a press release, the recent Black Friday sales event was the company’s single largest booking day ever. In...
Carnival Cruise Line Shatters Record with Cyber Monday Bookings
The demand for travel in the cruise industry is palpable. As evidenced by Carnival Cruise Line’s latest booking numbers on Cyber Monday this year, people are ready to cruise. Compared to Cyber Monday in 2019, bookings were 50% higher this year for the cruise line. 2019 is a good...
Royal Caribbean vs. Celebrity: Which Cruise Line Is Better?
As a frequent Royal Caribbean RCL passenger (roughly eight cruises and maybe 42 days on their ships this year), it's fair to say I enjoy the cruise company's namesake brand. At least six of the cruise line's ships (and usually more) sail from Port Canaveral, Fort Lauderdale, and Miami, which are all within two hours of my house.
Travel Expert Secrets: 9 Trips That Cost Less Than You Think
While it might seem like a luxury vacation is an unattainable goal, it's likely much more affordable than you think. With a little bit of budgeting and some expert insight on the best places to go and...
National Geographic Reveals 25 Amazing Places To Travel In 2023
National Geographic has unveiled its annual list of the 25 inspiring destinations for 2023. Nat Geo’s “Best of the World,” is themed around five categories: Family, Adventure, Culture, Nature, and new this year, Community. “We have experienced so many changes and disruptions in the way we explore...
HPE's Aruba Powers Walt Disney Resort's Star Wars Adventure
HPE - Free Report) Aruba Networks recently announced that Walt Disney Company’s (. DIS - Free Report) entertainment resort complex, Walt Disney World Resort, is using the company’s advanced infrastructure to offer guests a first-of-its-kind vacation experience with Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Disney’s Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is...
Fitness Hotels Offer New Option for Luxury Travel
Hotels are discovering a new way to offer a luxury experience by leaning into fitness and wellness. Siro, a brand of luxury hotel company One&Only, plans to become the latest entrant in the emerging space with a combined accommodation and health club location in Dubai next year, with one in Montenegro to follow in 2024.
I've been to Margaritaville's cruise, hotel, and RV resorts — now I see why the fun Jimmy Buffett branding has made it such a popular hospitality company
Margaritaville's hospitality concepts aren't the typical unexciting hotels or RV resorts. Instead, they're tropical getaway with reminders of Buffett.
A Week on an Ibizan Private Island
A five-minute boat ride off the northeastern flank of Ibiza in the Mediterranean, the private island of Tagomago combines convenience and exclusivity in a 148-acre spit of land. The sumptuous getaway is now offered for buyouts via Mandarin Oriental’s Exclusive Homes Collection, which imports the hotelier’s exceptional service to standout private properties around the world. This lavish seven-night package for Robb Report readers includes a private-jet transfer between London and Ibiza for up to six people, as well as a three-night luxury-yacht charter with a Mandarin Oriental chef shipped in to helm the galley one evening. The island, where you’ll spend four...
How the evolution of domestic cats traces the history of colonization
Human history is etched into the DNA of domesticated animals, which is when we bend the evolutionary trajectory of species to serve our own purposes. We primates have domesticated many animals, including (possibly) ourselves, but the domestication of the cat has especially intrigued scholars and feline pet owners alike. Maybe...
DUBAI PARKS™ AND RESORTS TRANSFORMS INTO ONE OF THE LARGEST FESTIVE DESTINATIONS IN DUBAI
Dubai Parks™ and Resorts, the Middle East’s largest theme park in the Middle East, has turned into the ultimate magical destination this season with fireworks, festive workshops, enchanting live shows and parades, adding to the park’s thrilling rides and rollercoasters. With over 50 different activities across four...
GigNet Announces Agreement with Grand Outlet Riviera Maya, Largest Outdoor Mall In Latin America, Under Construction in Riviera Maya, Mexico
CANCUN, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- GigNet, a Digital Infrastructure company with an extensive regional fiber optic broadband network from Costa Mujeres, North of Cancun, through the Hotel Zone of Tulum, announced today it is providing high speed broadband for fast, and reliable Internet to the new Grand Outlet being constructed in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Once completed, the Grand Outlet will be the largest luxury outlet mall in Latin America, with over 90,000 square meters, 185 tenants, nearly 3,000 parking places, and an 80,000 square meter lake. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005573/en/ Photo: Artist Rendering of the Grand Outlet, largest luxury outlet mall in Latin America, under construction in Riviera Maya, Mexico. Shown in photo is Highway 307, the main artery between Cancun and Playa del Carmen; GigNet’s advanced fiber-optic network is installed along this key route, enabling fiber-optic access to commercial and residential developments along the full 120-kilometer route between Cancun and Tulum. (Photo: Business Wire)
Time to Buy These Global Food Stocks for 2023?
MDLZ - Free Report) With operations in more than 80 countries outside of the United States, Mondelez International is worthy of investors’ consideration and currently sports a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Mondelez International's operating segments include – Latin America, Asia, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and North America....
