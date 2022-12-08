Read full article on original website
Related
Porterville Recorder
MURRAY STATE 66, CHICAGO STATE 65
Percentages: FG .418, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Corbett 3-6, Davis 1-2, Green 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Weaver 1-8, Jean-Charles 0-1, Cardet 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Cardet 3, Weaver 3, Corbett, Green, Jean-Charles, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Cardet 2, Davis 2, Weaver 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Dejulius leads Cincinnati against Miami (OH) after 22-point performance
Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -16.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 80-77 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Bearcats are 5-1 on their home court. Cincinnati is seventh in...
Porterville Recorder
McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Louisville
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -7.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Louisville Cardinals after Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points in Western Kentucky's 64-60 victory over the Wright State Raiders. The Cardinals are 0-5 in home games. Louisville...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 100, SAGU AMERICAN INDIAN COLLEGE 54
Percentages: FG .350, FT .412. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Celestino-Clyde 3-7, Mickens-Orr 1-2, Wilkerson 1-3, Jenkins 0-2, Mesic 0-2, Kangah 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wilkerson 2). Turnovers: 19 (Mickens-Orr 6, Mesic 4, Celestino-Clyde 2, Jenkins 2, Wilkerson 2, Kangah, Kuumba, Prince). Steals: 7 (Wilkerson...
Porterville Recorder
NO. 4 ALABAMA 91, MEMPHIS 88
Percentages: FG .430, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Kennedy 1-1, McCadden 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-2, Franklin 0-3, Davis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dandridge, Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Lomax 3, Davis 2, Franklin 2, Dandridge, McCadden, Williams). Steals: 13 (Davis 4, Lomax 2, C.Lawson,...
Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UAB vs. Miami (OH) Bahamas Bowl prediction, preview
College football bowl season kicks off this week with the Bahamas Bowl that pits UAB from Conference USA against Miami of Ohio out of the MAC. Miami checks in at 6-6 overall with a 4-4 mark in conference play after qualifying for a bowl game for a third straight non-Covid season, winning its final ...
Porterville Recorder
MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR 71, TEXAS STATE 65
Percentages: FG .418, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Prince 2-3, Wright 2-4, Dawes 1-1, Hearne 1-1, Stolz 1-2, Brooks 1-4, J.Johnson 1-5, Engels 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (J.Johnson 3, Parker, Prince, Wright). Turnovers: 11 (L.Feely 3, Prince 3, J.Johnson 2, Wright 2, Dawes).
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS TECH 77, EASTERN WASHINGTON 70
Percentages: FG .481, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Venters 5-11, Allegri 3-9, Erikstrup 1-1, Price 1-1, Davis 1-4, Coward 0-1, Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Coward 2, Erikstrup, Jones, Stroud). Turnovers: 19 (Davis 4, Allegri 3, Venters 3, Coward 2, Harper 2, Jones...
Porterville Recorder
HOWARD 71, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 59
Percentages: FG .354, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Jones 3-5, Krivokapic 3-7, J.Hawkins 1-5, Gittens 0-1, Grant 0-1, Jo.Williams 0-1, Dean 0-2, Guadarrama 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Pinkney 3). Turnovers: 18 (Dean 4, Jones 4, Pinkney 2, Brewer, Gittens, Guadarrama, J.Hawkins, Jo.Williams, Krivokapic,...
Porterville Recorder
UNC ASHEVILLE 94, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 84
Percentages: FG .623, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (T.Jones 8-10, Pember 1-4, Gabrelcik 1-5, Burgess 0-1, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Pember 3, Mason). Turnovers: 21 (Burgess 6, Mason 4, McMullen 4, Stephney 3, Pember 2, Battle, T.Jones). Steals: 2 (Battle, T.Jones). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
WASHINGTON 74, CAL POLY 68
Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hunter 3-7, Fleming 2-4, Sanders 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Stevenson 1-4, Pierce 0-1, Koroma 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Koroma, Sanders, Taylor). Turnovers: 9 (Stevenson 3, Taylor 3, Fleming, Koroma, Sanders). Steals: 3 (Hunter, Pierce, Taylor). Technical...
Porterville Recorder
ST. THOMAS 82, GREEN BAY 61
Percentages: FG .520, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Heffner 2-4, Meyer 1-1, Blake 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Tucker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Blake, Cummings, D.Short, Heffner, Jenkins). Turnovers: 13 (Cummings 4, Meyer 3, Blake 2, Heffner 2, Jenkins, Tucker). Steals: 1 (Blake). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 91, UTSA 70
UTSA (5-5) Bofinger 1-2 0-0 2, Germany 4-10 2-3 10, Buggs 2-7 0-0 5, Medor 7-18 7-9 23, Richards 5-10 0-0 12, Addo-Ankrah 1-2 2-2 5, Czumbel 0-1 0-0 0, Aleu 1-4 0-1 2, Farmer 1-4 0-0 2, Tucker 1-2 2-2 5, Diouf 0-0 1-2 1, Sabally 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-60 17-23 70.
Porterville Recorder
NO. 9 ARIZONA 99, TEXAS A&M-CC 61
Percentages: FG .307, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Fryer 3-7, Jackson 1-1, Grandberry 1-3, Mushila 1-4, Williams 1-4, Dease 1-6, Tennyson 1-8, Murdix 0-1, Roberts 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Keys, Murdix). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 3, Keys 2, Murdix 2, Mushila 2, Tennyson). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
Utah 121, New Orleans 100
NEW ORLEANS (100) Murphy III 0-7 0-1 0, Williamson 10-16 6-10 26, Valanciunas 6-13 3-4 15, Jones 2-5 2-2 6, McCollum 6-17 1-3 14, Marshall 2-5 2-2 6, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 3-5 2-2 9, Nance Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Temple 1-1 0-0 3, Alvarado 1-6 2-5 4, Daniels 2-4 2-2 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 37-93 22-33 100.
Porterville Recorder
Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118
Percentages: FG .442, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 19-48, .396 (Tatum 5-10, Smart 4-11, Williams 3-5, Brown 3-7, White 2-4, Brogdon 1-2, Hauser 1-4, Griffin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kornet, Tatum). Turnovers: 14 (Brown 4, Tatum 4, Smart 3, Brogdon 2, Hauser). Steals: 6 (Brown...
Porterville Recorder
BOISE STATE 91, NEW ORLEANS 50
Percentages: FG .317, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Johnson 3-6, Cooper 0-1, Sackey 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-1, Doughty 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henry, Kirkland). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 5, Sackey 2, Doughty, Henry, Wilson-Rouse). Steals: 7 (Cooper 3, Johnson 2, Kirkland, Wilson-Rouse). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Houston 111, Phoenix 97
Percentages: FG .320, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 13-51, .255 (Payne 3-4, Shamet 3-11, Bridges 2-10, Paul 2-10, Okogie 1-3, Craig 1-5, Lee 1-5, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-1, Wainright 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Biyombo 3, Okogie 2, Landale, Paul). Turnovers: 9 (Paul 4, Ayton, Biyombo,...
Porterville Recorder
Tampa Bay aims to keep win streak going, hosts Columbus
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Columbus Blue Jackets as winners of three straight games. Tampa Bay has a 17-9-1 record overall and an 11-4-1 record in home games....
Comments / 0