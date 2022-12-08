ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

MURRAY STATE 66, CHICAGO STATE 65

Percentages: FG .418, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Corbett 3-6, Davis 1-2, Green 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Weaver 1-8, Jean-Charles 0-1, Cardet 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Cardet 3, Weaver 3, Corbett, Green, Jean-Charles, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Cardet 2, Davis 2, Weaver 2,...
CHICAGO, IL
Dejulius leads Cincinnati against Miami (OH) after 22-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -16.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 80-77 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Bearcats are 5-1 on their home court. Cincinnati is seventh in...
CINCINNATI, OH
McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Louisville

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-1) at Louisville Cardinals (0-9, 0-2 ACC) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Louisville -7.5; over/under is 131.5. BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky plays the Louisville Cardinals after Dayvion McKnight scored 32 points in Western Kentucky's 64-60 victory over the Wright State Raiders. The Cardinals are 0-5 in home games. Louisville...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
UTAH VALLEY 100, SAGU AMERICAN INDIAN COLLEGE 54

Percentages: FG .350, FT .412. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Celestino-Clyde 3-7, Mickens-Orr 1-2, Wilkerson 1-3, Jenkins 0-2, Mesic 0-2, Kangah 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wilkerson 2). Turnovers: 19 (Mickens-Orr 6, Mesic 4, Celestino-Clyde 2, Jenkins 2, Wilkerson 2, Kangah, Kuumba, Prince). Steals: 7 (Wilkerson...
UTAH STATE
NO. 4 ALABAMA 91, MEMPHIS 88

Percentages: FG .430, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 1-12, .083 (Kennedy 1-1, McCadden 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-2, Franklin 0-3, Davis 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Dandridge, Williams). Turnovers: 10 (Lomax 3, Davis 2, Franklin 2, Dandridge, McCadden, Williams). Steals: 13 (Davis 4, Lomax 2, C.Lawson,...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
MARY HARDIN-BAYLOR 71, TEXAS STATE 65

Percentages: FG .418, FT .842. 3-Point Goals: 9-21, .429 (Prince 2-3, Wright 2-4, Dawes 1-1, Hearne 1-1, Stolz 1-2, Brooks 1-4, J.Johnson 1-5, Engels 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (J.Johnson 3, Parker, Prince, Wright). Turnovers: 11 (L.Feely 3, Prince 3, J.Johnson 2, Wright 2, Dawes).
SAN MARCOS, TX
TEXAS TECH 77, EASTERN WASHINGTON 70

Percentages: FG .481, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 11-28, .393 (Venters 5-11, Allegri 3-9, Erikstrup 1-1, Price 1-1, Davis 1-4, Coward 0-1, Jones 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Coward 2, Erikstrup, Jones, Stroud). Turnovers: 19 (Davis 4, Allegri 3, Venters 3, Coward 2, Harper 2, Jones...
LUBBOCK, TX
HOWARD 71, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 59

Percentages: FG .354, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Jones 3-5, Krivokapic 3-7, J.Hawkins 1-5, Gittens 0-1, Grant 0-1, Jo.Williams 0-1, Dean 0-2, Guadarrama 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Pinkney 3). Turnovers: 18 (Dean 4, Jones 4, Pinkney 2, Brewer, Gittens, Guadarrama, J.Hawkins, Jo.Williams, Krivokapic,...
WASHINGTON, DC
UNC ASHEVILLE 94, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 84

Percentages: FG .623, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (T.Jones 8-10, Pember 1-4, Gabrelcik 1-5, Burgess 0-1, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Pember 3, Mason). Turnovers: 21 (Burgess 6, Mason 4, McMullen 4, Stephney 3, Pember 2, Battle, T.Jones). Steals: 2 (Battle, T.Jones). Technical...
ORANGEBURG, SC
WASHINGTON 74, CAL POLY 68

Percentages: FG .429, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hunter 3-7, Fleming 2-4, Sanders 1-1, Taylor 1-3, Stevenson 1-4, Pierce 0-1, Koroma 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Koroma, Sanders, Taylor). Turnovers: 9 (Stevenson 3, Taylor 3, Fleming, Koroma, Sanders). Steals: 3 (Hunter, Pierce, Taylor). Technical...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
ST. THOMAS 82, GREEN BAY 61

Percentages: FG .520, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Heffner 2-4, Meyer 1-1, Blake 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Tucker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Blake, Cummings, D.Short, Heffner, Jenkins). Turnovers: 13 (Cummings 4, Meyer 3, Blake 2, Heffner 2, Jenkins, Tucker). Steals: 1 (Blake). Technical Fouls:...
GREEN BAY, WI
Utah 91, UTSA 70

UTSA (5-5) Bofinger 1-2 0-0 2, Germany 4-10 2-3 10, Buggs 2-7 0-0 5, Medor 7-18 7-9 23, Richards 5-10 0-0 12, Addo-Ankrah 1-2 2-2 5, Czumbel 0-1 0-0 0, Aleu 1-4 0-1 2, Farmer 1-4 0-0 2, Tucker 1-2 2-2 5, Diouf 0-0 1-2 1, Sabally 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-60 17-23 70.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NO. 9 ARIZONA 99, TEXAS A&M-CC 61

Percentages: FG .307, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Fryer 3-7, Jackson 1-1, Grandberry 1-3, Mushila 1-4, Williams 1-4, Dease 1-6, Tennyson 1-8, Murdix 0-1, Roberts 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Keys, Murdix). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 3, Keys 2, Murdix 2, Mushila 2, Tennyson). Steals:...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Utah 121, New Orleans 100

NEW ORLEANS (100) Murphy III 0-7 0-1 0, Williamson 10-16 6-10 26, Valanciunas 6-13 3-4 15, Jones 2-5 2-2 6, McCollum 6-17 1-3 14, Marshall 2-5 2-2 6, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 3-5 2-2 9, Nance Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Temple 1-1 0-0 3, Alvarado 1-6 2-5 4, Daniels 2-4 2-2 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 37-93 22-33 100.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118

Percentages: FG .442, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 19-48, .396 (Tatum 5-10, Smart 4-11, Williams 3-5, Brown 3-7, White 2-4, Brogdon 1-2, Hauser 1-4, Griffin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kornet, Tatum). Turnovers: 14 (Brown 4, Tatum 4, Smart 3, Brogdon 2, Hauser). Steals: 6 (Brown...
BOSTON, MA
BOISE STATE 91, NEW ORLEANS 50

Percentages: FG .317, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 3-11, .273 (Johnson 3-6, Cooper 0-1, Sackey 0-1, Wilson-Rouse 0-1, Doughty 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Henry, Kirkland). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 5, Sackey 2, Doughty, Henry, Wilson-Rouse). Steals: 7 (Cooper 3, Johnson 2, Kirkland, Wilson-Rouse). Technical Fouls: None.
BOISE, ID
Houston 111, Phoenix 97

Percentages: FG .320, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 13-51, .255 (Payne 3-4, Shamet 3-11, Bridges 2-10, Paul 2-10, Okogie 1-3, Craig 1-5, Lee 1-5, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-1, Wainright 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Biyombo 3, Okogie 2, Landale, Paul). Turnovers: 9 (Paul 4, Ayton, Biyombo,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Tampa Bay aims to keep win streak going, hosts Columbus

Columbus Blue Jackets (10-15-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (17-9-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Columbus Blue Jackets as winners of three straight games. Tampa Bay has a 17-9-1 record overall and an 11-4-1 record in home games....
COLUMBUS, OH

