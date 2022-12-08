Read full article on original website
Céline Dion announced on Thursday that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, a neurological condition that affects her muscles, voice, and more.
Celine Dion revealed to her fans Thursday she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects about 1 or 2 people per million, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.
Wife of Tina Turner’s Son Reveals How He Died
Tina Turner’s son died of cancer after he “got sick in 3 weeks,” wrote Afida Turner, his wife, on Friday evening in a post on Instagram. Ronnie Turner, 62, died on Thursday. Turner was already a survivor of the disease. according to The Daily Mail. That morning, police received a call “stating that Ronnie was struggling to breathe outside his home,” according to The Daily Mail. “Ronnie was a terrific musician and bass player,” read the caption on his wife’s Friday Instagram post. Aida Turner called her husband an “amazing soul,” “heart of giant,” and a “true angel.” This is the second son that Tina Turner lost, after Ronnie’s elder brother Craig died by suicide in 2018. As Turner struggled to breathe on Thursday, neighbors attempted CPR but failed to revive him, and he was pronounced dead “on scene,” according to The Daily Mail. At the end of her Instagram post, Aida Turner sent one last message: “Fuck cancer.”
Daily Beast
A-list singer Celine Dion has revealed that she suffers from Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare, incurable neurological disease that she says will affect her life and her career. "I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through. It hurts me to tell you that I won't be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February," she wrote in the caption to her emotional post on Instagram on Thursday.
Celine Dion is taking a step back to focus on her health after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder. The "My Heart Will Go On" singer shared on social media that she has been diagnosed with stiff person syndrome, a "very rare" disorder, after dealing with health problems "for a long time." The disorder has been causing spasms that affect "every aspect of my daily life" and can make it difficult to walk or "sing the way I'm used to," she said. According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, stiff person syndrome is "characterized by fluctuating muscle rigidity...
Celine Dion has put a halt on all performing after being diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder.In an emotional video message posted in French and English on Thursday on Instagram, Dion said stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing."Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to," she said.Dion said she had no choice but to postpone her "Courage" tour, which was to restart in February after several delays. Her spring 2023 shows have been moved to 2024 and her summer 2023 concerts have been canceled."I miss seeing all of you, being on the stage, performing for you. I always give 100% when I do my shows, but my condition is not allowing me to give you that right now," she said.
Céline Dion is speaking out about her ongoing health struggles. In an emotional video uploaded to Instagram on Thursday morning, the singer revealed her recent diagnosis with a neurological disorder called Stiff Person Syndrome—a rare and incurable disease that can cause debilitating muscle spasms, among other things, eventually turning sufferers into "human statues."
