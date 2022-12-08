Read full article on original website
Related
All of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fresh attacks on the royal family in $100M Netflix series
Exactly three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unleashed a new tirade of accusations against the royal family in their hotly anticipated, $100 million Netflix documentary series. The couple, who left the royal “firm” in 2020 and now reside in Montecito, Calif., start the series with a solemn statement claiming the royal family “declined to comment” on the contents of the series. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were quick to fire back, saying they had not been contacted through official channels by the couple’s Archewell production company or Netflix, which produced the show. As Harry,...
BBC
Harry and Meghan reveal Archie's favourite song in Netflix documentary
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor may be only three, but he has already decided upon a favourite song, his doting parents have revealed in their new Netflix documentary. Luckily for Harry and Meghan, the song happens to be one by their close friend Elton John, Bennie And The Jets. The little boy, sixth...
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
Biggest Bombshells From The First Volume Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries
After months of anticipation, the first half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries finally debuted on Thursday, December 8.Prior to the big premiere, the parents-of-two mostly kept their lips zipped about filming, though the former actress hinted she wasn't completely satisfied with the final result."It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director [Liz Garbus] whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it," she shared in her recent Variety interview. "We’re trusting...
Meghan says ‘they are destroying us’ as Sussexes’ Netflix show finally airs
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary has aired as the royal family braces itself for the revelations.Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am on Thursday in the UK, with the Windsors steeling themselves for bombshells in the first three episodes.In the opening scenes, Harry is shown at Heathrow airport in footage he filmed himself in March 2020 at the culmination of the Megxit crisis and as he prepared to leave the UK for the last time as a senior royal.Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume...
‘The View’ Co-Hosts Roll Their Eyes at ‘Harry & Meghan’ Netflix Documentary: “Do We Really Care?”
Just one day after the trailer for the highly anticipated Harry & Meghan documentary dropped, the co-hosts of The View weighed in with their thoughts. While they were largely skeptical over whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had anything to do with the trailer’s perfect timing — considering his estranged brother’s visit this week to the United States — the panel, with the exception of Sunny Hostin, rolled their eyes at the fact that the duo was moving ahead with the Netflix project. Alyssa Farah Griffin admitted she was “struck” by Meghan & Harry, since the couple “already told their story.” She noted that...
All The Family Photos Harry And Meghan Shared In Their Netflix Documentary Trailer
The images show pictures from their wedding reception, silly selfies, and vacation snaps.
buzzfeednews.com
Meghan Markle Is Shown Crying In The Trailer For Netflix’s New “Harry & Meghan” Series
Netflix released a preview of the upcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries on Thursday, showing never-before-seen footage of the couple since their decision to quit as senior working royals and speak openly about the difficulty of life in the royal family. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears to be wiping...
Reporter breaks down what's in the 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix series so far
Netflix has released the first three episodes of the much-anticipated docuseries "Harry & Meghan," offering an intimate look at the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. CNN's Max Foster has more.
Harry compares Meghan to Diana and criticizes royals' 'unconscious bias' in Netflix documentary
Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, have taken aim at "unconscious bias" inside the royal family and defended their decision to quit the institution, as their highly anticipated Netflix documentary series threatens to deepen the split between the couple and Buckingham Palace.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dubbed Shameless Following the Release of Their Docuseries Trailer? Sussexes Reportedly Accused of Destroying Their Respective Families
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share intimate details of their life in the United States in their upcoming docuseries for Netflix. Fittingly titled Harry & Meghan, the docuseries is slated for release very soon. And the streaming giant already released a first-look teaser from the couple’s upcoming project.
Harry and Meghan: What to expect in the second volume of the Netflix series
After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released the first part of their six-episode documentary series on Netflix, the streaming giant has given viewers a short preview of the second volume,The first three episodes of the highly anticipated series, Harry and Meghan, launched on Thursday morning (8 December), with the second volume containing the last three episodes set to drop on 15 December.A 30-second teaser available at the end of the third episode suggests they will focus on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, as well as their decision to quit the monarchy and ultimately move to the US.A...
Will Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries force Britain to confront racism?
London — It's certainly not the first time Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex have told their story, but the teasers for the royal couple's new Netflix docuseries, expected to hit the airwaves later this week, promise the "whole truth," and with it, more revelations. In one clip, Harry drops a hint about "a dirty game."
CNET
'Harry And Meghan' Trailer Hints the Royal Couple Won't Hold Back in Netflix Series
The first three episodes of Harry and Meghan, the Netflix documentary series, will arrive Dec. 8. And a new trailer promises that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren't holding back. "It's really hard to look back on it now and go, 'What on Earth happened?'" says Prince Harry in...
Royals Won't Comment On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries, Predicts Monarchy Insider: 'It's Business As Usual'
Unbothered! Despite the Thursday, December 8, premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries quickly approaching, a royal confidante insisted members of the monarchy are taking a "business as usual approach" in the coming days."We are not going to be blown off course by squalls from across the Atlantic," stated the insider, knocking down claims that the royals were in the midst of "crisis talks" over the situation.The source acknowledged King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are "wearied" by the Sussexes' Hollywood ventures, but as a second insider noted, "It's likely to be a difficult few weeks...
‘The full truth’: First three episodes of Harry and Meghan released on Netflix
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series has landed on Netflix, with the first three episodes now available to view.The series, titled Harry & Meghan, is expected to rock the royal family, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vowing to tell “the whole truth” about the “other side” of their story.The couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, give intimate interviews in the series alongside “family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before”.Viewers are able to watch the first volume, which was released at 8am GMT on Thursday (8 December). The...
King Charles brushes off questions about Harry, Meghan Netflix documentary
King Charles III brushed off questions about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary Thursday when he appeared at an official engagement in London hours after the first three episodes debuted. In a clip shared by SkyNews, an onlooker can be heard asking “Your Majesty, have you watched the documentary?” as the monarch arrived at the King’s House community hub Thursday morning. King Charles is seen calmly ignoring the question, offering a wave to the crowd before entering the center, which is run by King’s Cross Church. He spent the rest of the morning rubbing shoulders with the Archbishop of Canterbury, the bishop...
travelnoire.com
Netflix Documentary By Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Ruffles Royal Feathers Ahead Of Release
The Daily Beast reports, “King Charles III could strip Meghan Markle and Prince Harry of their princely titles, if they continue to make incendiary allegations against the royal family.”. A six-part docu-series featuring the young couple, will premiere on Netflix on Thursday. It hasn’t even dropped yet, and it...
Jack Dorsey Admits Mistakes at Twitter, and Says the Site Still Has Problems
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey wrote in a blog post that he gave up pushing for the changes he wanted at Twitter after activist investors came into the company. Dorsey laid out three principles that he said he believes regarding how social media should be handled. "The Twitter when I led...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0