Restored Olds 442 With 455 V-8 Selling at the Raleigh Classic Auction
It’s only been driven 412 miles since the restoration. Oldsmobile is one of those slightly obscure classic car companies within the vintage collector community whose reputation for performance is only known by a special few who have done their research. These unique vehicles were the pinnacle of their time and legendary on the drag strip and virtually every other kind of racing. Oldsmobile were pioneers for muscle cars with models such as the Rocket 88, which has been getting a lot of attention recently in classic car circles but the proper peak for Oldsmobile performance came in the 1960s. If you already know what we're talking about, then this may be just the car for you.
1963 Split-Window Corvette With Rare Options And Great History
And it is for sale at OK Classic's Auction this weekend…. The 1963 Corvette coupe was a sensation when it was released. Its hidden headlights, sharp-edged styling, and dramatic "fastback" roofline with a split rear window made it unlike anything else on the road in those days. In the decades sense, it's become an icon of automotive design. This beautiful Corvette being offered by OK Classic’s Auction this weekend.
Bring Home This Highly Original 428 Powered 1969 Shelby GT500
You have heard of barn finds...this 1969 Shelby is a basement find. When it comes to classic Mustangs, it doesn't get much better than a 1969 Shelby GT500. The 1969 Mustang Shelby GT500 was received by the public well, and the release went off without a hitch. The 1969 model was restyled to be distinct with a restyled front facia, and the grille and headlights were shrouded in chrome trim. The rectangular light were now located in the new position below the GT500’s front bumper. Its hood now had three individual air scoops and the signature striping ran the length of the car on each side. This basement find Mustang is being offered by the Becker Auto Group, and can complete your Ford Mustang collection.
1963 Chevy Nova Restomod Is Moved By Big Power
Selling at No Reserve, this Chevy Nova was built to be driven!. There are different kinds of car enthusiasts. One of those is the purist who believes that classic cars should be restored to factory specifications as if it just rolled off the assembly line decades back, and the sight of anything different sort usually leaves them with clenched fists and a sweaty brow. Another type of enthusiast is one who appreciates or doesn't mind taking a classic and building a tastefully done restomod as the ultimate street machine stuffed with both modern and classic components.
The Three-Wheeled 2023 Polaris Slingshot is All About Customization
More than 50 accessories are available in addition to dozens of colors combinations for the motorized trike
A design company has turned a Tesla Semi into an RV concept
We all love and dream of having an RV, but having an electric-powered autonomous RV could be the ultimate dream. There are many RV designs on trucks, but having an autonomous truck that drives you anywhere you wish while doing the chores could be the future of both transport and housing.
1,000-HP Ferrari F40 Competizione In Nardo Grey Reappears In Private Sale
A one-of-a-kind Ferrari F40 "Competizione" has reappeared for sale via RM Sotheby's in a private sale. Chassis #80782 was offered for sale as part of the famous house's auction at Monterey Car Week earlier this year, but for unspecified reasons, it's now available again. We doubt that anyone would sell such a special machine so soon after acquiring it, which leads us to believe that the hammer didn't fall on this particular vehicle in August.
