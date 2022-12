The property insurance bill heard and passed within days of being filed during the second Special Session this year to address the rising costs of property insurance crippling the majority of Floridians across this state, will fall woefully short of immediate relief the people are demanding. The bill deals with numerous issues within property insurance including removing the ability of policy holders to assign benefits to a third party, placing financial barriers to the ability of policy holders to be represented in court or in arbitration if an insurance company fails to follow the policy and requiring Citizen Insurance policy holder to also carry Flood Insurance, even if the home is not in.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO