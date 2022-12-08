Indy man sentenced to federal prison after throwing gun out of window during chase with IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — Despite throwing a gun out of a car window during a police chase, an Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Investigators said 32-year-old John Ellis-Strayhorn pleaded guilty to the charge.
He was charged in connection to a police chase involving IMPD on June 3, 2020.
According to court documents, IMPD officers saw Ellis-Strayhorn in a stolen car and tried to approach him.
Ellis-Strayhorn took off, prompting a chase that reached “up to 60 miles per hour on city streets.”
During the chase, he threw a firearm out of the car window. Police later recovered the weapon.
Ellis-Strayhorn only stopped when his car hit another vehicle stopped at a red light. Police had earlier attempted to perform a pursuit-intervention technique (PIT) maneuver, but it only caused Ellis-Strayhorn’s vehicle to spin.
At the time of his arrest, Ellis-Strayhorn had three prior felony convictions which prohibited him from possessing firearms, including battery on a person less than 14 years old, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug.
