ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indy man sentenced to federal prison after throwing gun out of window during chase with IMPD

By Izzy Karpinski
FOX59
FOX59
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hGhhY_0jbsW4hy00

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite throwing a gun out of a car window during a police chase, an Indianapolis man was sentenced to five years in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said 32-year-old John Ellis-Strayhorn pleaded guilty to the charge.

He was charged in connection to a police chase involving IMPD on June 3, 2020.

According to court documents, IMPD officers saw Ellis-Strayhorn in a stolen car and tried to approach him.

ISP asks for tips in 10-year-old homicide investigation of retired Sullivan Co. farmer

Ellis-Strayhorn took off, prompting a chase that reached “up to 60 miles per hour on city streets.”

During the chase, he threw a firearm out of the car window. Police later recovered the weapon.

Ellis-Strayhorn only stopped when his car hit another vehicle stopped at a red light. Police had earlier attempted to perform a pursuit-intervention technique (PIT) maneuver, but it only caused Ellis-Strayhorn’s vehicle to spin.

At the time of his arrest, Ellis-Strayhorn had three prior felony convictions which prohibited him from possessing firearms, including battery on a person less than 14 years old, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, and dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIBC.com

Drug Dealer on PCP Sentenced for Police Chase

INDIANAPOLIS — A drug dealer, high on drugs and armed, now faces prison for over a decade after his sentencing for a police chase. The man, 48-year-old Carl Young Jr., was sentenced on Tuesday to 14 years in prison for pleading guilty to drug trafficking, being a felon in possession of a firearm.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indy drug dealer sentenced to 14 years for drug trafficking

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say an armed drug dealer was sentenced to 14 years after pleading guilty to cocaine and marijuana trafficking. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received reports on Feb. 16 from a woman saying Carl Young Jr., 41, stole her Jeep. When police arrived, the woman pointed to an alley nearby where the Jeep was. Young tried to drive away from police, and hit a Buick in the process. Two people in the Buick were taken to a hospital in critical condition.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Family of teen shot in Muncie suspect foul play

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Police are looking into what led up to a 17-year-old being shot and killed Monday morning. Law enforcement responded to a home on W Stirling Dr. Monday at 12:30 a.m. Muncie PD said they found a 17-year-old boy dead and detained a 17-year-old girl in relation to the shooting. Chrysta Barnhouse […]
MUNCIE, IN
WTHR

State troopers catch drivers going more than 100 mph

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police report they caught two speeders Tuesday, both going more than 100 mph. One of those speeders was caught in Hendricks County. ISP told 13News Luis Fernandez was going 117 mph in a 55 mph construction zone. Master Trooper Joel Flores said Fernandez was driving...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

IMPD: 2 women arrested for robbing 5 Indianapolis banks

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has announced the arrests of two women who are accused of robbing five different banks across Indianapolis in the last several months. Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25, were both arrested for the bank robberies and face felony robbery charges. According to police, Thompson and Brooks are […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

17-year-old boy fatally shot in Muncie; police arrest 17-year-old girl

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in Muncie early Monday morning, according to the Muncie Police Department. Just after 12:30 a.m., Muncie Police Department officers were sent to a home in the 1500 block of West Stirling Drive on reports of a person shot. That’s a mile west of Ball State University.
MUNCIE, IN
korncountry.com

Jackson County man busted for meth after traffic stop

NORTH VERNON, Ind. – The Jennings County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a vehicle in Country Squire Lakes regarding traffic-related offenses on Saturday. The traffic stop subsequently led to the arrest of the driver, Robert E. Norris, of Seymour, who was allegedly found to have approximately 29 grams or an ounce of methamphetamine on his person at the time.
JACKSON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman, home shot on near southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — One woman was taken to the hospital after an overnight shooting on the near southeast side of Indianapolis. IMPD received a call around 3 a.m. from a residence in the 2200 block of St. Paul Street (near the intersection of E. Raymond and S. Keystone). One woman was found who had been shot. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

8-year-old critically hurt in southwest side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — An 8-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on the southwest side. According to IMPD, two vehicles collided on Norcroft Drive near W. Mooresville Road around 4:45 p.m. Sunday. There were ten people among the two cars, including at least five children. One of the children, a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Exponent

Man orders $68 of Potbelly food with fake account

A unidentified man ran from police after using a fake online account to order $68 worth of food from Potbelly. A manager called police when the order was placed on at the Northwestern Ave. restaurant Friday. The suspect cane in to pick up his order while Lafayette police officers were taking down the report, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said Monday.
LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Man found with ‘trauma’ investigated as homicide, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD has opened a homicide investigation after a man was found deceased inside of a vehicle on the near northeast side Sunday night. Police responded to a welfare check just before 11 p.m. in the 3600 block of N. Lasalle Street. They found a man inside of a vehicle. According to police, he […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

50K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy