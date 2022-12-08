During this season of giving, leaders of the Emporia Rescue Mission are hopeful you will consider giving a donation to assist those in greatest need. During a recent appearance on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, Rescue Mission Director Lee Alderman announced that the Emporia Men’s Shelter, now in its new home at the former Girl Scouts Center, is currently full up on residents. Alderman says all of the men who pass through their doors are often looking to restart their lives.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO