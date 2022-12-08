Read full article on original website
Daily trash pickup in Emporia may be off schedule through December due to staffing issues
If you live in the Emporia city limits, there’s a chance your sanitation service may be delayed. The city put out a CodeRed statement Tuesday, saying Emporians may have delays in their trash pickups because of unspecified staffing issues. City Communications Manager Christine Johnson tells KVOE News there could be daily delays through at least the rest of this month.
Five area fire departments to benefit from state grants for recruitment and safety initiatives
Several area fire departments are receiving grant funding through the Office of Kansas State Fire Marshal for recruitment and safety initiatives. Hartford-Neosho Rapids, Olpe, Chase County District 1, Eureka Volunteer Fire and Osage County District 1 are among almost 90 fire departments that will share over $1.3 million after budgetary action by the Kansas Legislature and Governor Laura Kelly earlier this year. The Fire Marshal’s Office provided $100,000. The remaining funds came from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.
Reported fire in Neosho Rapids apparently caused by closed chimney flue, not blaze
Firefighters from two Lyon County departments were called to a reported fire Sunday evening, but an early investigation indicates there was no fire involved. Hartford-Neosho Rapids and Emporia were dispatched to 502 Main in Neosho Rapids around 7 pm. Early indications are the smoke inside the house came from a closed chimney flue, not a home fire.
CRASH UPDATE: One person observed after Kansas Turnpike wreck in Chase County.
One person was observed for possible medical treatment after a crash southwest of Emporia on Sunday. Emporia EMS responded to the Kansas Turnpike mile marker 100.8 southbound around 7:20 pm after a reported rollover crash. The person, identified as 55-year-old Jimmy Murdock of Topeka, declined a trip to a hospital.
HORNETS POINTE: At one-year fire anniversary, investigation continues into cause while demolition cost now on owner’s property tax statement
A year after the destructive Hornets Pointe apartment complex in north central Emporia, the cause and origination point have still not been determined. The fire developed shortly before 4:30 am and quickly shot through the roof, causing an extensive firefighting effort involving Emporia and numerous Lyon County departments. Two firefighters were hurt, one seriously.
Investigations continue into Lyon County deer poaching incidents
Investigations continue into separate deer poaching incidents in Lyon County last month. Lyon County Game Warden Aaron Scheve is asking residents to come forward with any information they might have after single deer were poached Nov. 6 near Roads 70 and X outside Hartford and Nov. 16 near Roads 170 and T east of Emporia. In the 170 and T incident, Scheve says the hunter apparently spotlighted the animal before using a high-powered rifle and shooting in the direction of Interstate 35 with vehicles on the highway at the time.
Emporia High boys swim and dive takes second at Shawnee Mission West
The Emporia High boys swim and dive team finished in second place at the Shawnee Mission West Invite Tuesday. Braxton Higgins was the lone champion for Emporia High. He won the diving portion of the meet (284.80). The 200-yard freestyle relay team of Rudy Bedolla, Tyler Luthi, Will Walker and...
Relief efforts begin to help rural Eureka family after destructive house fire
Relief efforts are underway to help a Greenwood County family that lost all their possessions in a fire last week. The fire at 528 200th Street, about 10 miles northwest of Eureka, happened this past Wednesday afternoon. The residents, Daniel Britain, Leann Eddings and their son, were not home at the time. More details about the fire are pending.
Ten area basketball teams ranked in KBCA rankings
Ten area high school basketball teams are ranked in this week’s Kansas Basketball Coaches Association Rankings. The Emporia High girls are ranked third in Class 5A. Other girls teams ranked include Madison, 8th in Class 1A-Division I, Burlingame 9th in 1A-DI, Lebo and 2nd in 1A-Division II. Boys teams...
Coffey County deputies respond to threat involving Waverly Elementary students
Coffey County deputies say they responded to a reported verbal threat involving Waverly Elementary students on Monday. The Sheriff’s Office says there was a call regarding a threat allegedly made by one elementary student against an unspecified number of other elementary students. According to student statements to deputies, a 12-year-old male got angry and said he would use a firearm to harm others.
Simmons ending plan to buy Maynard building from USD 253 Emporia
Back in August, the USD 253 Emporia Board of Education unanimously approved Simmons Pet Food’s plan to buy the Maynard Early Childhood Education Center as Simmons fleshed out plans to use the facility as a 24/7 daycare for its employees. The company’s plan has now changed. The school...
Emporia City Commission holding special meeting Monday
There’s a lot on tap for the Emporia City Commission’s special meeting at 11 am Monday. Commissioners will have an executive session related to an unspecified economic development. There is also a public hearing on a possible Community Development Block Grant for Emporian Rick Mitchell’s project inside the old Emporia Gazette building near Sixth and Merchant. Commissioners could also adopt revisions to the city’s Rural Housing Incentive District policy.
Emporia City Commission holds public hearing for proposed renovation project on historic downtown building Monday
Emporia City Commissioners had a brief special meeting Monday morning to address potential funding for a planned major renovation project in downtown Emporia. During the meeting, commissioners held a public hearing for the purpose of applying for CDBG funding for Mitchell Markowitz Construction. The company is planning a renovation of the historic Emporia Gazette Building which would turn the building into a “multi-use” space according to Rick Mitchell.
EMPORIA STATE: Contract adds performance-based incentives but ends tenure for new provost
Not only is Brent Thomas taking on a new role as the permanent provost at Emporia State University. He’s an example of a new compensation concept for certain university staff. University administrators have said the reinvestment process underway since Kansas Board of Regents approval in September has been driven...
Emporia Rescue Mission seeking donations to assist residents through holiday season
During this season of giving, leaders of the Emporia Rescue Mission are hopeful you will consider giving a donation to assist those in greatest need. During a recent appearance on KVOE’s Talk of Emporia, Rescue Mission Director Lee Alderman announced that the Emporia Men’s Shelter, now in its new home at the former Girl Scouts Center, is currently full up on residents. Alderman says all of the men who pass through their doors are often looking to restart their lives.
EMPORIA STATE: Thomas assumes permanent provost title
A familiar face is taking on a new permanent role on the Emporia State campus. Brent Thomas, currently the dean of Liberal Arts and Sciences, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, has been named as the permanent provost. He tells KVOE News it was important to bring familiarity and continuity to the position, which essentially serves as the university’s chief academic officer.
Emporia High basketball teams sweep Shawnee Mission North
The Emporia High basketball teams continued their winning ways Tuesday night against Shawnee Mission North. The Spartans defeated the Bison, 59-46. Emporia High led 14-9 at the end of the first quarter and only led 28-26 at halftime. The Bison went on a 15-0 run and led by as many as six after the Spartans led by as many as nine.
Numerous cases of note have hearings Monday in Lyon County District Court
Monday will be busy in Lyon County District Court. A first appearance is coming Monday in Lyon County District Court in an alleged drug distribution case. Emporia Police officers say Jordan M Johnson was arrested this past Tuesday with between 25 and 450 grams of marijuana set for distribution. Johnson has been charged with marijuana distribution, psilocybin possession and paraphernalia possession. Case details have not been announced.
CrossWinds continues using two-year, $2.3 million grant to bolster area services
CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness has been in the news regularly this year for its upcoming consolidation of six local buildings into two — the Chi Omega building and the Earl Center. But it has also been working to expand services, in large part through the benefits of a major federal grant.
Emporia State’s Xavier Cason named AFCA All-American
Emporia State senior offensive lineman Xavier Cason has been named a second-team All-American by the American Football Coaches Association. Cason, who played left tackle for the Hornets, was a part of an offense that was tenth in the nation in sacks allowed., 11th in the nation in passing offense, and 25th in total offense.
