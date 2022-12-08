Read full article on original website
Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks
Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
A New Book Documents How Designer Ken Scott Championed Freedom with Florals and Flying Colors
Serving as a reminder that the American Heartland has been, and continues to be, a place where fashion talent is incubated is a just-released coffee table book on the designer Ken Scott. “He’s the designer of some of the most colorful clothes in the world today,” crowed Vogue in 1966, calling him, “the boy who started way back in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and made it as Mr. Famous International in Milan.” Fifty-five years later, Alessandro Michele was responsible for reviving Scott’s notoriety through the Ken Scott x Gucci Epilogue capsule launched for resort 2021.
Hypebae
CELINE Dives Into Indie Sleaze for Its Women's Winter 2023 Collection
Presented in the iconic Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre, CELINE has revealed its Winter 2023 Runway collection for women, embarking on its “Age of Indieness.”. Celebrating the resurgence of the indie sleaze trend that is often attributed to the early 2010s, Hedi Slimane proves that the rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic has a rich history as the collection is set to the legendary White Stripes’ track, “Hello Operator,” setting a gritty tone for the evening. Marrying the luxury brand’s coy attitude and elegant tailoring with more grungy accents like faux fur jackets reminiscent of Margot Tenenbaum, the Winter 2023 collection exudes pure rockstar energy.
Vice
Dior delivered a blockbuster at the Pyramids for its Fall 2023 show
If aliens had touched down on the outskirts of Cairo on Saturday night, it wouldn’t have been the most astonishing element of a fashion show that took the phrase “out of this world” somewhat literally. In front of the Giza Pyramids – one of the seven wonders of the ancient world, and the only still left standing – Kim Jones presented a Dior Men collection that drew on his obsessions alongside a transfiguration of the house archives to an audience who, by its closing concert (a 45-minute Max Richter performance of Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons), had run out of superlatives to describe it all. If destination shows have become a space in which brands flex their weight, this was a knockout.
Harper's Bazaar
Marni's Uniqlo Collab Is the 'Antidote' to Boring Winter Outfits
There's a tendency as days get shorter and temperatures get lower to dial back how we dress. Slightly dressy knitwear by day; unapologetically swaddling sweatpants by night; all in oatmeal neutrals and drab greys, and topped with a black puffer coat. Marni creative director Francesco Risso is all too familiar with this particular fashion cycle, but he thinks we can break it this year.
Addison Rae Wears Vintage Thierry Mugler Blazer With Pointy Pumps at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala
Addison Rae stepped out in sophisticated style for The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. While arriving at the Fairmont Century Plaza, Rae posed for photos on the pink carpet in a red vintage Thierry Mugler ensemble. The top of the garment had a high-structured collar with pointy shoulder pads and silver metallic buttons on the bodice. The “He’s All That” actress complimented her blazer with a coordinating sculpting skirt. To place more emphasis on her look, the social media sensation opted for minimal accessories and soft makeup. Rae styled her hair in a low bun...
sneakernews.com
AMI And PUMA Present The Second Chapter Of Their Collaborative Collection
Parisian fashion house AMI is joining PUMA in collaboration for the second time this year, putting together a collection inspired by the “thirst for freedom and exploring new horizons.” Comprised of both apparel as well as footwear, the capsule is currently available right now via AMI stores, with a global release to follow on December 10th.
In Style
Jodie Turner-Smith's Sheer Neon Gown Had the Most Dramatic Floor-Length Sleeves
If there’s one celebrity who knows how to make a splash on any red carpet (no matter the occasion), it’s Jodie Turner-Smith. From dripping in bejeweled fringe at the Met Gala to sporting every trend at once during the Venice Film Festival, the actress has become known for her statement-making looks throughout 2022 — and her latest ensemble was no exception.
Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into designer Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night. The fashion brand’s show at iconic Los Angeles landmark The Wiltern theatre introduced glitzy black and gold gowns, faux fur coats, slim leather pants along with gold-button jackets and coats. Each model walked down the runway to the beat of The White Stripes’ rock-infused “Hello Operator” while displaying the latest collection from the fashion house. The co-ed runway graced the eyes of several celebrities and entertainers including Cindy Crawford, Doja Cat, Brie Larson, Justin Hoffman, Paris Hilton, Kid Cudi, Paris Jackson, Ava Phillippe, Wiz Khalifa and Courteney Cox. Crawford watched as her daughter, Kaia Gerber, strutted in a glittery gold dress. Slimane incorporated men and womenswear. Some of the pieces worn were red blazers with gold trims, high-heeled black leather boots, black suits and gold feathers hanging from jackets.
cohaitungchi.com
Winter 2022 Nail Trends: French Pearl, Extreme Minimalism, and More
Now that we’ve formally entered a brand new season (and a brand new yr!), it’s excessive time to start out in search of the brand new nail inspiration that can carry us via to spring. Although we’ll seemingly spend a very good portion of the winter with our palms tucked into gloves and pockets, we additionally know that nothing raises our spirits fairly like a contemporary mani. And through the darkish winter months, we’ll take all of the TLC we get.
Review: The Grant Stone Diesel Boots Walk the Walk — Do They Talk the Talk?
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Table of Contents Grant Stone Boots and the Goodyear Welt Reviewed: Grant Stone Diesel Boot Grant Stone Diesel Boots: Features We Love Grant Stone Diesel Boots Fit How Did Grant Stone Diesel Boots Perform? The Verdict: Should You Buy Grant Stone Diesel Boots? Grant Stone Boots and the Goodyear Welt Reviewed: Grant Stone Diesel Boot Grant Stone Diesel Boots: Features We Love Grant Stone Diesel Boots Fit View More Colder months mean one thing: boot season. Whether you’re looking for Chelsea boots or motorcycle boots, there’s just something chic and stylish about donning a...
Clothes women wanted to wear: a new exhibition explores how Carla Zampatti saw her designs as a tracker of feminism
The late Carla Zampatti is celebrated in a splendid retrospective Zampatti Powerhouse at the Powerhouse Museum. Planned well before the fashion designer’s untimely death last year, the unveiling of her legacy will be bittersweet to her many fans. Zampatti is often referred to as “Carla” by friends and those...
PopSugar
Chanel Drew Inspiration From the '70s For Its Pre-Fall 2023 Show
This season, Chanel's Métier d'Art 2023 fashion show has touched down in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, making Chanel the first European fashion house to stage a show in Sub-Saharan Africa. In attendance at the pre-fall 2023 show were longtime muses like Pharrell Williams and Naomi Cambell as well as performers Obree Daman and CKay. The full collection was revealed to the public in a video on Thursday, Dec. 8, on the fashion house's YouTube channel.
Refinery29
Fran Drescher’s The Nanny-Inspired Collection Includes Vests & Mini Skirts
Few TV shows have as much impact on fashion as The Nanny. With its classic mini skirt suits and black turtlenecks, the sitcom cemented our collective obsession with ‘90s fashion. Today, more than 20 years after the show wrapped, its lead actress Fran Drescher is still carrying the fashion torch for the fans.
