Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott says "I'm getting damn tired of Texas residents smuggling people into our country illegally"Ash JurbergTexas State
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
You can now stay in President Bush's former Houston homeAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Houston Sewa DiwaliSewa HoustonHouston, TX
Golf legend Tiger Woods announces massive PopStroke putting complex to open in Houston this DecemberJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Related
Steelers' Plan to Replace Kenny Pickett
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a decision to make at quarterback.
Teddy Bruschi drops eye-opening Kellen Moore, Dak Prescott take
Enough with the trick plays, ESPN analyst Teddy Bruschi said of Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and quarterback Dak Prescott on a Sunday edition of NFL on ESPN. If the Cowboys want to continue to win games, Bruschi said, they have to run the dang ball. “The more times...
‘You might get your own team’: Von Miller hilariously highlights why Cowboys need to show Micah Parsons the money
All things considered, the Dallas Cowboys are having a fantastic season. If it weren’t for the Philadelphia Eagles somehow having a much more successful campaign, so far, the Cowboys would have been atop the NFC East division, as they’ve already got 10 wins against only three losses after 14 weeks of football in the 2022 NFL season.
Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens
Despite a hard-fought effort, the Pittsburgh Steelers fell short against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, ending with a final score of 16-14. Sunday’s game featured multiple injuries on both sides, including a concussion suffered by rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett that caused him to exit the game early. Backup Mitchell Trubisky played most of the […] The post Steelers QB Mitchell Trubisky gets brutally honest on putrid outing vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Seattle Seahawks: 3 bold predictions for Week 15 vs. 49ers
With the Seattle Seahawks set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 15, this team is looking to earn themselves a spot in the playoffs. Ahead of this Seahawks – 49ers game, we will be Seahawks Week 15 predictions. Led by veteran quarterback Geno Smith, the Seahawks...
Micah Parsons pumps breaks on Jalen Hurts MVP hype train ahead of clash with Cowboys
In two weeks, Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles will be tasked with taking down Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys. When these two teams play, it will feature two of the top squads in the NFC East. With Hurts leading this Eagles team, they currently find themselves with the best record in the NFL […] The post Micah Parsons pumps breaks on Jalen Hurts MVP hype train ahead of clash with Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Saints Need Dormant Running Game to Awaken Against Falcons
An absent New Orleans rushing attack must reappear if the Saints are to beat arch-rival Atlanta in Week 15.
Mike Evans’ brutally honest take on Buccaneers’ blowout loss vs. 49ers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers entered Week 14 with a golden opportunity to finally move back over the .500 mark, but instead, they ended up watching as the San Francisco 49ers orchestrated five touchdown drives in a 35-7 win. The 49ers put the game away by the time the final whistle blew in the first half. […] The post Mike Evans’ brutally honest take on Buccaneers’ blowout loss vs. 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals
In the Cleveland Browns Week 14 game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals, Deshaun Watson made the second start of his Browns career. The result was a 23-10 Browns loss to their division rivals. Watson wasn’t terrible in the Browns-Bengals game, but he wasn’t great either. It’s just game two in year one of Watson’s five-year deal […] The post 3 reasons Browns fans must worry about Deshaun Watson after Week 14 loss vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash
The San Francisco 49ers have been plagued by the injury bug all season long, and things got even worse for them in Week 13 when they lost their second quarterback for the rest of the 2022 season in Jimmy Garoppolo. Thankfully, it sounds like the 49ers have finally gotten some good injury news for Nick […] The post 49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyler Murray injury update will break the hearts of Cardinals fans
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray sustained a non-contact knee injury during their Monday Night Football game against the New England Patriots, and according to the latest updates, the outlook on the latest setback is not good. According to reports, initial tests on Murray’s injury indicates a torn ACL. He’ll still have an MRI tomorrow to […] The post Kyler Murray injury update will break the hearts of Cardinals fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dan Campbell fires warning shot at rest of NFL amid Lions’ resurgence
The Detroit Lions are one of the hottest teams in the NFL right now. After defeating the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, they have won five of their last six games. And they don’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Lions head coach Dan Campbell certainly is planning on...
Carlos Correa’s 13-year, $350 million Giants deal sparks wild Twitter reactions
The San Francisco Giants have officially landed a big fish in free agency after signing Carlos Correa. However, while a lot of fans are excited about the addition, some couldn’t help but express concerns about the move. Correa is undoubtedly one of the best shortstops in all of baseball, so it’s not a surprise why […] The post Carlos Correa’s 13-year, $350 million Giants deal sparks wild Twitter reactions appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Seahawks most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Panthers
The Seattle Seahawks found themselves with a great opportunity to reestablish themselves as a contender for the top spot in the NFC West in Week 14. Not only did they have a favorable matchup on their hands against the Carolina Panthers, but the San Francisco 49ers, the team ahead of them in the NFC West standings, were being forced to roll with their third-string quarterback in Brock Purdy.
AFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason field looks after Patriots’ Week 14 win
The 2022 NFL regular season is nearing its end, which means that many remaining games will have major playoff implications. Following the New England Patriots’ victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football, the AFC playoff picture is taking shape. However, there is still a lot that could change.
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement
The Jackson State football program were left without a head coach after Deion Sanders left to take the Colorado job. Now, the school looks to name the man Sanders recommended as his successor. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports Jackson State will hire TC Taylor as its next head football coach. Taylor served as the wide receivers […] The post Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders recommendation as his replacement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dameon Pierce injury update will leave fantasy football managers scrambling
Throughout his rookie season, Dameon Pierce has been the star of the Houston Texans backfield. It now seems that an injury may sideline one of the NFL’s top rushers. “NFL source: #Texans RB Dameon Pierce has a high ankle sprain that could cause him to miss as many as three games.”
NHL Odds: Flyers vs. Avalanche prediction, odds and pick – 12/13/2022
An inter-conference duel will be on the docket for this Tuesday evening as the Philadelphia Flyers do battle with the Colorado Avalanche. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Flyers-Avalanche prediction and pick will come true. Remember when the Flyers got off to one of the best starts in the league to begin the season? Well, […] The post NHL Odds: Flyers vs. Avalanche prediction, odds and pick – 12/13/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Dolphins most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Chargers
An important game for playoff seeding saw the Miami Dolphins travel to California to face the Los Angeles Chargers, a game that saw Miami struggle greatly on both sides of the ball. A failure to move the ball on offense matched by the defense failing to stop pretty much everything the Chargers threw their way. […] The post 3 Dolphins most to blame for Week 14 loss vs. Chargers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State will be without TreVeyon Henderson in College Football Playoff
When Ohio State takes on Georgia in the opening round of the College Football Playoff, they will be without a key playmaker on offense. Running back TreVeyon Henderson will not be taking the field. Throughout this season, TreVeyon Henderson has been dealing with a foot injury. Earlier in the season, he announced that he suffered […] The post Ohio State will be without TreVeyon Henderson in College Football Playoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
210K+
Followers
125K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0