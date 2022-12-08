ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment

When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
AUSTIN, TX
Porterville Recorder

Utah 121, New Orleans 100

NEW ORLEANS (100) Murphy III 0-7 0-1 0, Williamson 10-16 6-10 26, Valanciunas 6-13 3-4 15, Jones 2-5 2-2 6, McCollum 6-17 1-3 14, Marshall 2-5 2-2 6, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 3-5 2-2 9, Nance Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Temple 1-1 0-0 3, Alvarado 1-6 2-5 4, Daniels 2-4 2-2 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 37-93 22-33 100.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Porterville Recorder

Dejulius leads Cincinnati against Miami (OH) after 22-point performance

Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -16.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 80-77 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Bearcats are 5-1 on their home court. Cincinnati is seventh in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Porterville Recorder

Utah 91, UTSA 70

UTSA (5-5) Bofinger 1-2 0-0 2, Germany 4-10 2-3 10, Buggs 2-7 0-0 5, Medor 7-18 7-9 23, Richards 5-10 0-0 12, Addo-Ankrah 1-2 2-2 5, Czumbel 0-1 0-0 0, Aleu 1-4 0-1 2, Farmer 1-4 0-0 2, Tucker 1-2 2-2 5, Diouf 0-0 1-2 1, Sabally 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-60 17-23 70.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

UTAH VALLEY 100, SAGU AMERICAN INDIAN COLLEGE 54

Percentages: FG .350, FT .412. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Celestino-Clyde 3-7, Mickens-Orr 1-2, Wilkerson 1-3, Jenkins 0-2, Mesic 0-2, Kangah 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wilkerson 2). Turnovers: 19 (Mickens-Orr 6, Mesic 4, Celestino-Clyde 2, Jenkins 2, Wilkerson 2, Kangah, Kuumba, Prince). Steals: 7 (Wilkerson...
UTAH STATE
Porterville Recorder

NO. 9 ARIZONA 99, TEXAS A&M-CC 61

Percentages: FG .307, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Fryer 3-7, Jackson 1-1, Grandberry 1-3, Mushila 1-4, Williams 1-4, Dease 1-6, Tennyson 1-8, Murdix 0-1, Roberts 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Keys, Murdix). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 3, Keys 2, Murdix 2, Mushila 2, Tennyson). Steals:...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Porterville Recorder

No. 4 Alabama 91, Memphis 88

MEMPHIS (8-3) C.Lawson 2-5 1-2 5, Williams 7-17 1-3 15, Davis 11-22 8-8 30, Hardaway 2-4 2-2 6, Lomax 3-10 0-1 6, McCadden 3-4 2-2 8, Franklin 3-8 2-3 8, Dandridge 2-3 3-4 7, Kennedy 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 34-79 19-25 88. ALABAMA (9-1) Clowney 3-3 5-8 11, Miller 7-13...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

HOWARD 71, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 59

Percentages: FG .354, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Jones 3-5, Krivokapic 3-7, J.Hawkins 1-5, Gittens 0-1, Grant 0-1, Jo.Williams 0-1, Dean 0-2, Guadarrama 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Pinkney 3). Turnovers: 18 (Dean 4, Jones 4, Pinkney 2, Brewer, Gittens, Guadarrama, J.Hawkins, Jo.Williams, Krivokapic,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Porterville Recorder

UNC ASHEVILLE 94, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 84

Percentages: FG .623, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (T.Jones 8-10, Pember 1-4, Gabrelcik 1-5, Burgess 0-1, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Pember 3, Mason). Turnovers: 21 (Burgess 6, Mason 4, McMullen 4, Stephney 3, Pember 2, Battle, T.Jones). Steals: 2 (Battle, T.Jones). Technical...
ORANGEBURG, SC
Porterville Recorder

Tuesday's Scores

North Park, Colo. vs. Encampment, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Porterville Recorder

MURRAY STATE 66, CHICAGO STATE 65

Percentages: FG .418, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Corbett 3-6, Davis 1-2, Green 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Weaver 1-8, Jean-Charles 0-1, Cardet 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Cardet 3, Weaver 3, Corbett, Green, Jean-Charles, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Cardet 2, Davis 2, Weaver 2,...
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

ST. THOMAS 82, GREEN BAY 61

Percentages: FG .520, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Heffner 2-4, Meyer 1-1, Blake 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Tucker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Blake, Cummings, D.Short, Heffner, Jenkins). Turnovers: 13 (Cummings 4, Meyer 3, Blake 2, Heffner 2, Jenkins, Tucker). Steals: 1 (Blake). Technical Fouls:...
GREEN BAY, WI
Porterville Recorder

Williamson and the Pelicans visit conference foe Utah

New Orleans Pelicans (18-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (16-14, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz in Western Conference play Thursday. The Jazz have gone 14-9 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Porterville Recorder

FLORIDA A&M 58, EDWARD WATERS 47

Percentages: FG .266, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Oliver 2-5, Binder 1-2, Myers 0-1, Hayes 0-3, Hussein 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kanyanga 4, Kuimi). Turnovers: 15 (Oliver 6, Crumb 4, Hayes 2, Kanyanga, Kuimi, Myers). Steals: 8 (Edwards 2, Hayes 2, Kanyanga 2,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Porterville Recorder

Giannis, Bucks extend Warriors' road woes, 128-111

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111 Tuesday night in a matchup of the NBA’s last two champions. Stephen Curry scored 20 points despite missing seven...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118

Percentages: FG .442, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 19-48, .396 (Tatum 5-10, Smart 4-11, Williams 3-5, Brown 3-7, White 2-4, Brogdon 1-2, Hauser 1-4, Griffin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kornet, Tatum). Turnovers: 14 (Brown 4, Tatum 4, Smart 3, Brogdon 2, Hauser). Steals: 6 (Brown...
BOSTON, MA
Porterville Recorder

Houston 111, Phoenix 97

Percentages: FG .320, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 13-51, .255 (Payne 3-4, Shamet 3-11, Bridges 2-10, Paul 2-10, Okogie 1-3, Craig 1-5, Lee 1-5, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-1, Wainright 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Biyombo 3, Okogie 2, Landale, Paul). Turnovers: 9 (Paul 4, Ayton, Biyombo,...
PHOENIX, AZ
Porterville Recorder

Washington 7, Chicago 3

Chicago111—3 First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 18 (Sheary, Carlson), 0:24. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 19 (Sheary, Milano), 8:14 (pp). 3, Chicago, T.Johnson 3 (Khaira, McCabe), 19:00. Penalties_Lafferty, CHI (Tripping), 6:19. Second Period_4, Washington, van Riemsdyk 3 (Strome, Ovechkin), 4:56. 5, Chicago, Toews 9 (Raddysh), 11:38 (pp). 6, Washington, Dowd 5 (Hathaway,...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy