Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment
When Arch Manning picked the Texas Longhorns as the team he’ll play college football for, there weren’t a lot of details as to why he’d chosen Steve Sarkisian’s program over Georgia, Alabama, and others. Now, the latest quarterback in the Manning family dynasty is talking about why he committed to play in Austin, Texas. “I Read more... The post Arch Manning comes clean on Texas commitment appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UAB vs. Miami (OH) Bahamas Bowl prediction, preview
College football bowl season kicks off this week with the Bahamas Bowl that pits UAB from Conference USA against Miami of Ohio out of the MAC. Miami checks in at 6-6 overall with a 4-4 mark in conference play after qualifying for a bowl game for a third straight non-Covid season, winning its final ...
2023 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 60 Prospect Rankings
Here’s a complete look at SI's second Big Board for the 2023 NBA Draft, headlined by Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson.
Utah 121, New Orleans 100
NEW ORLEANS (100) Murphy III 0-7 0-1 0, Williamson 10-16 6-10 26, Valanciunas 6-13 3-4 15, Jones 2-5 2-2 6, McCollum 6-17 1-3 14, Marshall 2-5 2-2 6, Hayes 0-1 0-0 0, Hernangomez 3-5 2-2 9, Nance Jr. 2-7 0-0 4, Temple 1-1 0-0 3, Alvarado 1-6 2-5 4, Daniels 2-4 2-2 7, Graham 1-2 0-0 2, Lewis Jr. 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 37-93 22-33 100.
Dejulius leads Cincinnati against Miami (OH) after 22-point performance
Miami (OH) RedHawks (4-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cincinnati -16.5; over/under is 149.5. BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati hosts the Miami (OH) RedHawks after David Dejulius scored 22 points in Cincinnati's 80-77 loss to the Xavier Musketeers. The Bearcats are 5-1 on their home court. Cincinnati is seventh in...
Utah 91, UTSA 70
UTSA (5-5) Bofinger 1-2 0-0 2, Germany 4-10 2-3 10, Buggs 2-7 0-0 5, Medor 7-18 7-9 23, Richards 5-10 0-0 12, Addo-Ankrah 1-2 2-2 5, Czumbel 0-1 0-0 0, Aleu 1-4 0-1 2, Farmer 1-4 0-0 2, Tucker 1-2 2-2 5, Diouf 0-0 1-2 1, Sabally 0-0 2-2 2, Johnson 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 23-60 17-23 70.
UTAH VALLEY 100, SAGU AMERICAN INDIAN COLLEGE 54
Percentages: FG .350, FT .412. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Celestino-Clyde 3-7, Mickens-Orr 1-2, Wilkerson 1-3, Jenkins 0-2, Mesic 0-2, Kangah 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Wilkerson 2). Turnovers: 19 (Mickens-Orr 6, Mesic 4, Celestino-Clyde 2, Jenkins 2, Wilkerson 2, Kangah, Kuumba, Prince). Steals: 7 (Wilkerson...
NO. 9 ARIZONA 99, TEXAS A&M-CC 61
Percentages: FG .307, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Fryer 3-7, Jackson 1-1, Grandberry 1-3, Mushila 1-4, Williams 1-4, Dease 1-6, Tennyson 1-8, Murdix 0-1, Roberts 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Keys, Murdix). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 3, Keys 2, Murdix 2, Mushila 2, Tennyson). Steals:...
No. 4 Alabama 91, Memphis 88
MEMPHIS (8-3) C.Lawson 2-5 1-2 5, Williams 7-17 1-3 15, Davis 11-22 8-8 30, Hardaway 2-4 2-2 6, Lomax 3-10 0-1 6, McCadden 3-4 2-2 8, Franklin 3-8 2-3 8, Dandridge 2-3 3-4 7, Kennedy 1-6 0-0 3. Totals 34-79 19-25 88. ALABAMA (9-1) Clowney 3-3 5-8 11, Miller 7-13...
HOWARD 71, FLORIDA INTERNATIONAL 59
Percentages: FG .354, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Jones 3-5, Krivokapic 3-7, J.Hawkins 1-5, Gittens 0-1, Grant 0-1, Jo.Williams 0-1, Dean 0-2, Guadarrama 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Pinkney 3). Turnovers: 18 (Dean 4, Jones 4, Pinkney 2, Brewer, Gittens, Guadarrama, J.Hawkins, Jo.Williams, Krivokapic,...
UNC ASHEVILLE 94, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 84
Percentages: FG .623, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 10-22, .455 (T.Jones 8-10, Pember 1-4, Gabrelcik 1-5, Burgess 0-1, Stephney 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Pember 3, Mason). Turnovers: 21 (Burgess 6, Mason 4, McMullen 4, Stephney 3, Pember 2, Battle, T.Jones). Steals: 2 (Battle, T.Jones). Technical...
Tuesday's Scores
North Park, Colo. vs. Encampment, ccd. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
MURRAY STATE 66, CHICAGO STATE 65
Percentages: FG .418, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Corbett 3-6, Davis 1-2, Green 1-2, Johnson 1-2, Weaver 1-8, Jean-Charles 0-1, Cardet 0-3). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 10 (Cardet 3, Weaver 3, Corbett, Green, Jean-Charles, Johnson). Steals: 7 (Cardet 2, Davis 2, Weaver 2,...
ST. THOMAS 82, GREEN BAY 61
Percentages: FG .520, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Heffner 2-4, Meyer 1-1, Blake 0-1, Jenkins 0-2, Tucker 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Blake, Cummings, D.Short, Heffner, Jenkins). Turnovers: 13 (Cummings 4, Meyer 3, Blake 2, Heffner 2, Jenkins, Tucker). Steals: 1 (Blake). Technical Fouls:...
Williamson and the Pelicans visit conference foe Utah
New Orleans Pelicans (18-9, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (16-14, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visit Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz in Western Conference play Thursday. The Jazz have gone 14-9 against Western Conference opponents. Utah has...
FLORIDA A&M 58, EDWARD WATERS 47
Percentages: FG .266, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Oliver 2-5, Binder 1-2, Myers 0-1, Hayes 0-3, Hussein 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 5 (Kanyanga 4, Kuimi). Turnovers: 15 (Oliver 6, Crumb 4, Hayes 2, Kanyanga, Kuimi, Myers). Steals: 8 (Edwards 2, Hayes 2, Kanyanga 2,...
Giannis, Bucks extend Warriors' road woes, 128-111
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 points while Bobby Portis finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks over the Golden State Warriors 128-111 Tuesday night in a matchup of the NBA’s last two champions. Stephen Curry scored 20 points despite missing seven...
Boston 122, L.A. Lakers 118
Percentages: FG .442, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 19-48, .396 (Tatum 5-10, Smart 4-11, Williams 3-5, Brown 3-7, White 2-4, Brogdon 1-2, Hauser 1-4, Griffin 0-5). Team Rebounds: 10. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Kornet, Tatum). Turnovers: 14 (Brown 4, Tatum 4, Smart 3, Brogdon 2, Hauser). Steals: 6 (Brown...
Houston 111, Phoenix 97
Percentages: FG .320, FT .947. 3-Point Goals: 13-51, .255 (Payne 3-4, Shamet 3-11, Bridges 2-10, Paul 2-10, Okogie 1-3, Craig 1-5, Lee 1-5, Ayton 0-1, Landale 0-1, Wainright 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Biyombo 3, Okogie 2, Landale, Paul). Turnovers: 9 (Paul 4, Ayton, Biyombo,...
Washington 7, Chicago 3
Chicago111—3 First Period_1, Washington, Ovechkin 18 (Sheary, Carlson), 0:24. 2, Washington, Ovechkin 19 (Sheary, Milano), 8:14 (pp). 3, Chicago, T.Johnson 3 (Khaira, McCabe), 19:00. Penalties_Lafferty, CHI (Tripping), 6:19. Second Period_4, Washington, van Riemsdyk 3 (Strome, Ovechkin), 4:56. 5, Chicago, Toews 9 (Raddysh), 11:38 (pp). 6, Washington, Dowd 5 (Hathaway,...
