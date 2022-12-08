ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

disneyfoodblog.com

How to Get One of Disney World’s NEWEST Popcorn Buckets Without a Park Ticket

When a new Disney collectible is released, it can be a struggle to get your hands on one of the highly sought-after items. We’ve seen guests queue for hours for brand-new Disney merch, including some popcorn buckets (remember the dramatic saga of the Figment popcorn bucket??)! One of the best ways for Disney to alleviate these bottlenecks is by offering new releases at multiple merchandise locations. That’s exactly what’s happening now!
TheStreet

Disneyland Closing Iconic Ride (at Least for now)

Walt Disney Company is always working to stay on top and relevant, but sometimes that means that it needs to close down a ride or an attraction even if its popular. Being rethemed from an older less relevant theme isn't a bad thing, but some people feel so much nostalgia when returning to the same attraction, that there can be a certain amount of sadness when an iconic ride or attraction closes down.
Uncovering Florida

Disney World's Splash Mountain Is Closing Soon: Here's A New Sneak Peek at the Ride Replacing It

Artist renditioning of the new ridePhoto byDisney Parks Blog. Amid concerns surrounding the ride's roots, a 2020 announcement by Disney Parks Blog stated that their classic log ride, Splash Mountain, would be getting the faith, trust, and pixie dust treatment—by bringing the bayous of Louisiana to their Florida and California locations with an all-new The Princess and the Frog theme. While little has been known about what guests can expect to see at the upcoming Disney World and Disneyland attractions thus-far, Disney's official park blog has finally pulled back the curtain to give a sneak peek into some of the plans that ride Imagineers have in store for future park-goers.
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price

Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
LOS ANGELES, CA
disneyfoodblog.com

BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane

With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
TheStreet

3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make

When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
disneytips.com

Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!

It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
disneyfoodblog.com

New Genie+ CHANGE Now Live in Disney World

Ever since Genie+ launched in Disney World in 2021, we’ve seen a LOT of changes to the system. With Genie+, you pay each day of your trip to access Lightning Lanes around the parks (price starts at $15 per person, per day and fluctuates depending on the day). Think of the Lightning Lanes like the former FastPass lines — they allow you to get on attractions faster than if you stood in the standby queue. You’ll need to book your Lightning Lane choices through the My Disney Experience app, and starting today, there’s a change in the booking process for Disney World!
TheStreet

Disney Quietly Makes a Big Theme Park Change

Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report has to balance quite a few things when it comes to its theme parks. First, it needs to deliver a good-enough experience that park visitors will want to come back, while also telling their friends about their positive experience. Second, the company...
disneyfoodblog.com

Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World

You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Thierry Coup & Many High-Ranking Universal Creative Executives Take an Early Retirement

Several big names have exited from Universal Creative with early retirement packages, including Chief Creative Officer Thierry Coup, President Mike Hightower, and others. According to TheWrap, employees across NBCUniversal are being offered early retirement packages in this initiative offered to those who are over 57 and/or who have worked at the company for more than 10 years. One Universal Creative staffer told them that “pretty much every remaining SVP has left the division.”
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: All Four New Park-Exclusive Wizarding World of Harry Potter Wands at Universal Parks Worldwide

Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!

