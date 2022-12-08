Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: All New ‘Universal’s Great Movie Escape’ Merchandise with Prices at Universal CityWalk Orlando
Universal’s Great Movie Escape, a new experience at Universal CityWalk Orlando, is now officially open. With the grand opening comes a new line of merchandise. There are two escape adventure options — Back to the Future: OUTATIME and Jurassic World: Escape. Both are featured on all the merchandise.
disneyfoodblog.com
How to Get One of Disney World’s NEWEST Popcorn Buckets Without a Park Ticket
When a new Disney collectible is released, it can be a struggle to get your hands on one of the highly sought-after items. We’ve seen guests queue for hours for brand-new Disney merch, including some popcorn buckets (remember the dramatic saga of the Figment popcorn bucket??)! One of the best ways for Disney to alleviate these bottlenecks is by offering new releases at multiple merchandise locations. That’s exactly what’s happening now!
Disneyland Closing Iconic Ride (at Least for now)
Walt Disney Company is always working to stay on top and relevant, but sometimes that means that it needs to close down a ride or an attraction even if its popular. Being rethemed from an older less relevant theme isn't a bad thing, but some people feel so much nostalgia when returning to the same attraction, that there can be a certain amount of sadness when an iconic ride or attraction closes down.
Disney World's Splash Mountain Is Closing Soon: Here's A New Sneak Peek at the Ride Replacing It
Artist renditioning of the new ridePhoto byDisney Parks Blog. Amid concerns surrounding the ride's roots, a 2020 announcement by Disney Parks Blog stated that their classic log ride, Splash Mountain, would be getting the faith, trust, and pixie dust treatment—by bringing the bayous of Louisiana to their Florida and California locations with an all-new The Princess and the Frog theme. While little has been known about what guests can expect to see at the upcoming Disney World and Disneyland attractions thus-far, Disney's official park blog has finally pulled back the curtain to give a sneak peek into some of the plans that ride Imagineers have in store for future park-goers.
Popculture
Betty White's Los Angeles Mansion Demolished After Selling for Massive Price
Betty White's former home has been torn down, according to a new post on her Instagram account. The legendary actress passed away in December of 2021 just short of her 100th birthday, and her massive home in Los Angeles, California was sold in June. Apparently, the new owner wanted a fresh start, as White's house has now been leveled to make way for a new development.
I worked at Disney World and Disneyland. Here are 9 things I wish tourists knew before visiting the parks.
After being employed at the popular theme parks in California and Florida, I learned a few insider secrets and tips for having the best day at Disney.
disneyfoodblog.com
BIG PLANS Announced for Walt Disney’s Plane
With the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company on its way, lots of new things are coming. We’ve seen details about when the anniversary celebrations will reach Disneyland and we’ve gotten a peek at new 100th Anniversary merchandise that’ll be online soon. But that doesn’t mean some older pieces of Disney history aren’t getting some love too. During the D23 Expo, we got to admire the restored outside of Walt Disney’s plane — the Mouse. And soon another part of The Mouse will be changing.
WDW News Today
Iger Stopped CEO Bob Chapek’s Mass Layoff of Cast Members, One of the Worst Restrooms at Magic Kingdom Set for Major Expansion, and More: Daily Recap (11/23/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, November 23, 2022.
WDW News Today
Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida Reopens With New Generic Flooring
In October, we reported on the construction that had begun at the Hello Kitty Store at Universal Studios Florida. As reported, the store has reopened and will be re-themed in the near future. Last month, we stated that the shop was getting a new floor, as well as a little...
3 Huge Disney World, Disneyland Changes Bob Iger Could Make
When Bob Iger stepped down as Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Free Report CEO, it was expected, but also curious. The long-time leader was at the top of his game with the entertainment giant poised to grow its film and theme park businesses while making a huge mark in streaming with Disney+.
disneytips.com
Disney Attractions – Ride Once and You’re Done!
It’s difficult to visit the Disney Parks and not ride at least one attraction. Every theme park in the Walt Disney World Resort has a variety of rides, offering something for everyone. Whether you’re an adrenaline junkie who is looking for thrills (such as Space Mountain and Expedition Everest), or a younger Guest who is experiencing Disney storytelling in motion for the first time (such as Peter Pan’s Flight or it’s a small world), or someone who prefers the slower and more classic attractions (such as Jungle Cruise and Haunted Mansion), you’re almost definitely going to find a favorite.
Universal Shares New Details on its Disney Killer, Epic Universe Theme Park
Universal Orlando Resort has turned up the heat in the competition with Disney World over the last dozen years trying to lure Florida vacationers away from the Mouse House and keep them satisfied at its theme parks. Comcast-owned (CMCSA) - Get Free Report Universal Studios introduced the Wizarding World of...
disneyfoodblog.com
New Genie+ CHANGE Now Live in Disney World
Ever since Genie+ launched in Disney World in 2021, we’ve seen a LOT of changes to the system. With Genie+, you pay each day of your trip to access Lightning Lanes around the parks (price starts at $15 per person, per day and fluctuates depending on the day). Think of the Lightning Lanes like the former FastPass lines — they allow you to get on attractions faster than if you stood in the standby queue. You’ll need to book your Lightning Lane choices through the My Disney Experience app, and starting today, there’s a change in the booking process for Disney World!
Disney Quietly Makes a Big Theme Park Change
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report has to balance quite a few things when it comes to its theme parks. First, it needs to deliver a good-enough experience that park visitors will want to come back, while also telling their friends about their positive experience. Second, the company...
disneyfoodblog.com
Magic Kingdom Is SOLD OUT for New Year’s Day In Disney World
You need to get your Park Pass Reservations ASAP because Disney World is starting to SELL OUT for New Year’s Day!. Disney World’s Park Pass Reservation system began in 2020 when the parks reopened after the COVID-19 closures. The new-ish system means you have to get reservations for each park you plan to visit in addition to the park tickets themselves. If you’ll be in Disney World on New Year’s Day, you need to get those passes NOW.
WDW News Today
New Enchanted Tiki Room Trader Sam’s Mug Featuring José Debuts at Walt Disney World Today
A new tiki mug featuring José from the Enchanted Tiki Room will be available today at Walt Disney World. It will be sold at Trader Sams’s Grog Grotto and Tiki Terrace at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. Wristband distribution for the new mug begins at 12 p.m. ET...
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Thierry Coup & Many High-Ranking Universal Creative Executives Take an Early Retirement
Several big names have exited from Universal Creative with early retirement packages, including Chief Creative Officer Thierry Coup, President Mike Hightower, and others. According to TheWrap, employees across NBCUniversal are being offered early retirement packages in this initiative offered to those who are over 57 and/or who have worked at the company for more than 10 years. One Universal Creative staffer told them that “pretty much every remaining SVP has left the division.”
WDW News Today
Disney Releases Statement Following Cast Member Protests, Chapek’s Restructuring Attempt Angered Creative Executives, ‘Indiana Jones’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Trailers, & More: Daily Recap (12/1/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Thursday, December 1, 2022.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: All Four New Park-Exclusive Wizarding World of Harry Potter Wands at Universal Parks Worldwide
Recently, an all-new collection of interactive wands debuted at Universal Parks across the world exclusively for The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. One unique aspect of this collection involves the fact that each Universal Studios park or resort worldwide has their own exclusive wands only available there! Guests visiting one of the four locations with a Wizarding World area — Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort — can purchase an exclusive interactive wand at those destinations only!
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Two Giant Pteranodons Hung in Jurassic Outfitters at Universal Studios Hollywood
Eyes to the sky when you’re in Jurassic Outfitters! Two new Pteranodons replicas are now hanging from the rafters. The life-size replicas have an impressive wingspan. They were know to have a wingspan of 6.5 meters. Did you know that pteranodons are not classified as dinosaurs? Instead, they are...
