BBC
Respect for Marriage Act: Why interracial marriage is also in the bill
The US House of Representatives has passed a landmark same-sex marriage protection bill that is being billed as a major breakthrough for LGBT couples. The Respect for Marriage Act already passed the Senate with a 61-36 vote last week. It now heads to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
House Republican who attended his gay son's wedding voted against the same-sex marriage protection bill for a 2nd time
Rep. Glenn Thompson, carrying copies of his statement on the bill, said his gay son knows that his views on "constitutional rights" are "paramount."
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
Mormon Church Says It Supports Codifying Protections For Same-Sex Marriage
The church has done aggressive political organizing against same-sex unions and still views marriage as between a man and a woman within the Mormon faith.
How faith leaders reacted to Senate passage of same-sex marriage protections
Faith groups and religious freedom organizations had mixed reactions to the Respect for Marriage Act.
Kimmel Says McConnell Voted Down Marriage Bill Because He’s ‘In an Interracial Marriage – That’s Why He’s Against It’ (Video)
Jimmy Kimmel’s riff on the Senate’s passing of the historic Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday was met with applause, laughter and groans Wednesday as the late night host took a bit of a jab at Kentucky Senator and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. “The Senate last night passed...
The Supreme Court Is Inclined To Support The Freedom Of A Christian Website Designer To Refuse Bookings For Gay Weddings
The conservative majority of the Supreme Court appeared ready to rule on Monday that a Christian website designer has the right to exercise his or her free speech and refuse to deal with same-sex couples who want to get married.
Republican congresswoman bursts into tears after House passes Respect for Marriage Act
After it was announced on Thursday that the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act, protecting the rights of same-sex and interracial marriages, Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) made a tearful plea to her colleagues to help her in pushing back against it. In a statement made on the House floor,...
AP WAS THERE: Supreme Court legalizes interracial marriage
WASHINGTON (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE: On June 12, 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court was wrapping up the final orders for the term. Among the cases before them was that of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple who had been sentenced to a year in jail for violating Virginia’s ban on marriage between people of different races. The question posed by the Lovings’ plight was: Did Virginia’s law violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment? The justices’ unanimous conclusion was — yes, it does — and it felled not only Virginia’s law, but similar laws in 15 other states.
KSAT 12
Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill
Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples' constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
Progressives grumble as Respect for Marriage Act advances: ‘I hate the Senate bill’
The Respect for Marriage Act, lauded by Schumer as a "momentous step" for LGBTQ rights, is getting criticism from some of the left for not going far enough.
Daily Beast
GOP Congresswoman Cries While Begging Colleagues to Vote Down Same-Sex Marriage Bill
Missouri Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler shed actual tears as she pushed her colleagues in Congress to vote against historic protections for same-sex marriage Thursday. On the House floor, Hartzler pleaded with her colleagues to reject the bill to preserve what she perceives as “traditional” marriage. “This is yet another step toward the Democrats’ goal of dismantling the traditional family, silencing voices of faith and permanently undoing our country’s God-woven foundation,” she said. Hartzler, who has frequently attacked the gay community, helped a pro-conversion therapy group hold a forum on Capitol Hill in 2019. Despite her tears, the Respect for Marriage bill ultimately passed 258-169, with 39 Republicans joining Democrats in sending it to President Biden’s desk.
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage in landmark vote sending it to Biden
The House voted to pass legislation on Thursday to protect same-sex and interracial marriage, the last step before the measure goes to President Joe Biden for his signature and becomes law.
Same-Sex Marriage Will Finally Be Written Into Law
After decades of inaction and months or back-and-forths between the House and Senate, lawmakers finally sent a bill to the president’s desk on Thursday that would, for the first time ever, codify national same-sex marriage rights into law.The House passed a final version of the same-sex marriage bill 258-169, with all Democrats and 39 House Republicans voting in favor of the legislation. One Republican, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), also voted present.Before this summer, same-sex marriage wasn’t really on Conrgess’ radar. But after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that sent shockwaves across the nation, things changed....
Parents Magazine
What the Respect for Marriage Act Means for My Queer Family
On November 29, 2022, The Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) passed in the Senate with a bipartisan vote. This shined a spotlight on how far we, LGBTQIA+ people, have come but still have to go in our fight for equality and protection under the law. I’m relieved this bill passed, but I don’t feel any safer or protected than we were last week. I feel like we’re sitting on a ticking time bomb.
Religious groups call on Senate to pass Respect for Marriage Act
Story at a glance More than a dozen religious groups are calling on the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage Act would address a national patchwork of marriage laws by requiring states to recognize interracial and same-sex marriages as legally valid if those unions were performed in a state…
How senators 'defied political gravity' on same-sex marriage
Passing legislation to protect same-sex marriages in the Senate was a monthslong effort, building on a decadeslong push
New Mexico Democrats support gay marriage as Respect for Marriage Act passes U.S. Senate
New Mexico's Congressional delegation appeared split along party lines on same-sex marriage, as a bill to enshrine such rights in the U.S. Constitution passed the Senate Tuesday and was headed to House of Representatives for another vote. From there, should the bill pass, it will head to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature...
Local Wisconsin LGBTQ+ advocates react to Senate passing Respect for Marriage Act
At the end of the day, Dr. Brice Smith and Carrie Wadman, a married couple of 11 years, are "pretty boring folks," Smith said. The parents of 3- and 7-year-old sons want nothing more than to continue to live their lives, he said, and after the U.S. Senate passed the Respect for Marriage Act on Tuesday, they've been able to take a sigh of relief.
