The Associated Press

AP WAS THERE: Supreme Court legalizes interracial marriage

WASHINGTON (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE: On June 12, 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court was wrapping up the final orders for the term. Among the cases before them was that of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple who had been sentenced to a year in jail for violating Virginia’s ban on marriage between people of different races. The question posed by the Lovings’ plight was: Did Virginia’s law violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment? The justices’ unanimous conclusion was — yes, it does — and it felled not only Virginia’s law, but similar laws in 15 other states.
VIRGINIA STATE
KSAT 12

Same-sex couples wary despite federal marriage rights bill

Mary and Sharon Bishop-Baldwin were jubilant after winning a decadelong fight for the right to wed in Oklahoma. But eight years after tying the knot — on the day they won their lawsuit challenging a state ban on gay marriage — and seven years after the U.S. Supreme Court affirmed same-sex couples' constitutional right to marry, they no longer take their union for granted.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Beast

GOP Congresswoman Cries While Begging Colleagues to Vote Down Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Missouri Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler shed actual tears as she pushed her colleagues in Congress to vote against historic protections for same-sex marriage Thursday. On the House floor, Hartzler pleaded with her colleagues to reject the bill to preserve what she perceives as “traditional” marriage. “This is yet another step toward the Democrats’ goal of dismantling the traditional family, silencing voices of faith and permanently undoing our country’s God-woven foundation,” she said. Hartzler, who has frequently attacked the gay community, helped a pro-conversion therapy group hold a forum on Capitol Hill in 2019. Despite her tears, the Respect for Marriage bill ultimately passed 258-169, with 39 Republicans joining Democrats in sending it to President Biden’s desk.
MISSOURI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Same-Sex Marriage Will Finally Be Written Into Law

After decades of inaction and months or back-and-forths between the House and Senate, lawmakers finally sent a bill to the president’s desk on Thursday that would, for the first time ever, codify national same-sex marriage rights into law.The House passed a final version of the same-sex marriage bill 258-169, with all Democrats and 39 House Republicans voting in favor of the legislation. One Republican, Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), also voted present.Before this summer, same-sex marriage wasn’t really on Conrgess’ radar. But after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that sent shockwaves across the nation, things changed....
Parents Magazine

What the Respect for Marriage Act Means for My Queer Family

On November 29, 2022, The Respect for Marriage Act (RFMA) passed in the Senate with a bipartisan vote. This shined a spotlight on how far we, LGBTQIA+ people, have come but still have to go in our fight for equality and protection under the law. I’m relieved this bill passed, but I don’t feel any safer or protected than we were last week. I feel like we’re sitting on a ticking time bomb.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Religious groups call on Senate to pass Respect for Marriage Act

Story at a glance More than a dozen religious groups are calling on the Senate to pass the Respect for Marriage Act. The Respect for Marriage Act would address a national patchwork of marriage laws by requiring states to recognize interracial and same-sex marriages as legally valid if those unions were performed in a state…
CALIFORNIA STATE
