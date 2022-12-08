WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Free Clinic, sponsored by the First Presbyterian Church of Wausau just made the move to the Community Partners Campus building on Grand Avenue. It’s because of the demand for free care. On Dec. 8, the clinic officially opened its doors to the new building, giving them the opportunity to help more people who are low-income and uninsured.

